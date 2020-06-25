 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS8 San Diego)   Surprise birthday party turns 18 positive for COVID-19   (cbs8.com) divider line
66
    More: Sick  
•       •       •

1446 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jun 2020 at 1:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



66 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Misch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Guess they didn't learn from the family in New Jersey... 7 infected, 4 dead from a family gathering
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, it's like this COVID is some kind of infectious disease or something... maybe the government should look into this
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprise!
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farking morons. We are a nation of farking morons like these who, while we're better off without them, will end up killing thousands of decent people who were doing the right things to make it through this.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The tricky thing about gatherings during deadly infectious disease pandemics is that they're rather binary: Either someone there is infectious, and a lot of people get it, and no one there is, and no one does.

Which makes a lot of people assume their gathering will be the latter. And sometimes it isn't.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even though everyone did their best to stay socially distant, Barbosa said it wasn't enough.

No they didn't:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now the will need medical....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

halifaxdatageek: The tricky thing about gatherings during deadly infectious disease pandemics is that they're rather binary: Either someone there is infectious, and a lot of people get it, and or no one there is, and no one does.

Which makes a lot of people assume their gathering will be the latter. And sometimes it isn't.


fixed
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Visitation is mostly restricted, meaning calls to Barbosa's parents are vital."

Oh, good. So we can help with just a phone call?
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Even though everyone did their best to stay socially distant, Barbosa said it wasn't enough.

No they didn't:
[Fark user image 850x478]


"It wasn't that long. It was only a couple of hours," Barbosa, a volunteer EMT said. "But during that brief time, somehow the other 18 family members are now infected with COVID."

Seems like this volunteer EMT could use an epidemiological brushup.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Even though everyone did their best to stay socially distant, Barbosa said it wasn't enough.

No they didn't:
[Fark user image 850x478]


People are capable of convincing themselves of damn near anything.
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Even though everyone did their best to stay socially distant, Barbosa said it wasn't enough.

No they didn't:
[Fark user image 850x478]


Yeah, that's just damage control on "we don't want to look like a bunch of idiots".

I'm finding myself more and more numb to these idiots who insist on ignoring medical advice in the midst of this pandemic.  I don't care what their reason is, whether it's "stickin it to the libs" or "i'm healthy so i don't care".
It'll be interesting to see the medical bills for this family after all's said and done.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mom's funeral is in 3 weeks.  Still not sure how that is going to work.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Even though everyone did their best to stay socially distant, Barbosa said it wasn't enough.

No they didn't:
[Fark user image 850x478]


LITERALLY faces were touching each other.
COVIDIOTS!
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But that cake was to die for.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The biggest indoor gathering I've been to since the beginning of March had 5 people, and we were all kind of nervous about it.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zombietheclown: It'll be interesting to see the medical bills for this family after all's said and done.


It's too bad there isn't a clause like car insurance with drunk driving that if you basically ignore CDC advice and get infected as a result they won't cover your claim.

Apparently the only incentive Americans respond to is money, so it might actually work.
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And nothing was learned from the experience.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: The biggest indoor gathering I've been to since the beginning of March had 5 people, and we were all kind of nervous about it.


Sounds a bit like the right number of people...for a conspiracy!

What kind of food was served?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Penthouse: I never thought this would happen to me...
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: HotWingConspiracy: The biggest indoor gathering I've been to since the beginning of March had 5 people, and we were all kind of nervous about it.

Sounds a bit like the right number of people...for a conspiracy!

What kind of food was served?


OH fark
 
Officer Barrelroll
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What they aren't considering is that maybe one of the relatives brought Covid-19 as their gift for the birthday boy/girl.

Better than a gift card.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joining pagers, the Walkman, and monochrome monitors


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Barbosa told WFAA that his father is in need of blood plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients, who have established antibodies.
However, Barbosa said that doctors have informed him that there's not a lot of it right now.
On Facebook, a plea for help from Barbosa was answered by a few firefighters once infected with COVID-19, who were willing to donate.
But he quickly learned that they couldn't donate their plasma for one specific person because there was a shortage.

Italy learned this lesson in March.  Hospitals get overwhelmed, and there isn't enough resources to save everyone.  People will die who didn't have to

Again, you were told all of this.  It was all over the news.  The lessons were already there for you to see.  You took a risk that was unnecessary.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Officer Barrelroll: What they aren't considering is that maybe one of the relatives brought Covid-19 as their gift for the birthday boy/girl.

Better than a gift card.


What better gift to give than the gift of herd immunity.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: My mom's funeral is in 3 weeks.  Still not sure how that is going to work.


First off, my condolences.

Secondly, 3 weeks?  Is there some sort of waiting list for funerals now?
 
TheFoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: My mom's funeral is in 3 weeks.  Still not sure how that is going to work.


Sorry for your loss :(

I knew I was seeing my parents so I got tested along with Mrs. TheFoz and my brother.  We all came back negative so I told my parents to come visit.  Even then we socially distanced during our visit.

I can't imagine how bad I'd feel giving COVID to my parents or brother.  These people are selfish assholes.  Get tested, wear a damn mask, and stay socially distant.  JFC it's so simple to do.
 
sammyk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covidiots gonna covidiot

I've been back on self-imposed stay at home for the last 2 weeks and I am not regretting that decision one bit. NC has a mask order starting tomorrow. Why wait? I think we should be going back to phase one. It's going tobe a long and deadly summer.

/wash your hands
//stay six feet apart
///wear a farking mask!
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And he says, "This is real!" Yeah ya dumbass. Only we knew it was real when Italy was locking down. Or did your Fox News tell you that was fake?

I know there are more stories out there. Report every goddamn one. Until the dumbasses comply.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: blatz514: My mom's funeral is in 3 weeks.  Still not sure how that is going to work.

First off, my condolences.

Secondly, 3 weeks?  Is there some sort of waiting list for funerals now?


Thank you.

She passed in early April.  The funeral home was shut down until recently.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Officer Barrelroll: What they aren't considering is that maybe one of the relatives brought Covid-19 as their gift for the birthday boy/girl.

Better than a gift card.

What better gift to give than the gift of herd immunity.


...and getting rid of grandparents who were just becoming a burden anyway!
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zombietheclown: It'll be interesting to see the medical bills for this family after all's said and done.


The family elders ought to bill that younger generation.  If said elders are still alive, that is.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So they were all indoors and right next to each other.

I wonder how this would have played out if everyone was outside and actually socially distant
 
dkulprit
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: HotWingConspiracy: The biggest indoor gathering I've been to since the beginning of March had 5 people, and we were all kind of nervous about it.

Sounds a bit like the right number of people...for a conspiracy!

What kind of food was served?


Wrong.  It has to be in multiple of 3.

3 sides to a triangle
3 angles in a triangle

Triangles are the sign of illuminati.
666 is a multiple of 3 and 666 is the sign of the devil.
If you flip 666 over you get 999 and that's still a multiple of 3 and its 33% more evil than 666.
33% drop the % and it's the age that jesus died at... and a multiple of 3.
Jesus died on a cross and if you connect the outside lines of a cross it looks like a crusaders shield.
Masonic temple is a descendant of the crusaders.

Illuminati confirmed.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Even though everyone did their best to stay socially distant, Barbosa said it wasn't enough.

No they didn't:
[Fark user image image 850x478]


Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They even do stupid bigger in Texas.
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Have the government Painlessly euthanize all the attendees.  They can't be trusted to not infect others.  They probably aren't even human anymore.  They are walking bio terror nanobot spewing skinjobs.  They are programmed to infect and kill.
 
Capt.Plywood
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Anybody know what that prick in the middle's t-shirt reads? "Can't ban these [    ]"
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
As I keep hearing from morons:  "I don't know anyone who's had it and neither does anyone I know", always said in claiming that the disease is a hoax and doesn't exist.

So unfortunately, until these morons have it themselves or someone in their immediate circle dies of it, they will continue to deny the existence of the Pandemic.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm just going to say exactly what I said yesterday about another covidiot:

I don't have much sympathy for grown adults who have all the necessary information to make informed decisions blared at them for months on end, decide to ignore it all and do something stupid, then they're like "OMG, this is for realz! Hey everybody, look at what happened to me!"
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Have the government Painlessly euthanize all the attendees.  They can't be trusted to not infect others.  They probably aren't even human anymore.  They are walking bio terror nanobot spewing skinjobs.  They are programmed to infect and kill.


Why does it have to be painless?
 
barc0001
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: blatz514: My mom's funeral is in 3 weeks.  Still not sure how that is going to work.

First off, my condolences.

Secondly, 3 weeks?  Is there some sort of waiting list for funerals now?


Even before COVID putting off funerals was starting to be a thing.  A few years back when my mom passed away we had her cremated the next day but didn't have an actual funeral for her until 2 months later when everyone could make the trip, and it was more like a celebration of life at that point.  In a way I actually preferred it like that as it took the raw edge of loss off the event and made it more a warm gathering.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Capt.Plywood: Anybody know what that prick in the middle's t-shirt reads? "Can't ban these [    ]"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CaptainSpaceJohnny [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Happy birthday!  I hope you like dead pee-paws!
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

blatz514: emersonbiggins: blatz514: My mom's funeral is in 3 weeks.  Still not sure how that is going to work.

First off, my condolences.

Secondly, 3 weeks?  Is there some sort of waiting list for funerals now?

Thank you.

She passed in early April.  The funeral home was shut down until recently.


Wow, again, my condolences.  I understand some funeral homes have facilitated public viewings through ad-hoc measures such as adding display windows, through which the casket is displayed.  A little morbid, but I get it.
 
CaptainSpaceJohnny [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: As I keep hearing from morons:  "I don't know anyone who's had it and neither does anyone I know", always said in claiming that the disease is a hoax and doesn't exist.

So unfortunately, until these morons have it themselves or someone in their immediate circle dies of it, they will continue to deny the existence of the Pandemic.


These are the same people that think polls are fake because "No one asked me!"
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Capt.Plywood: Anybody know what that prick in the middle's t-shirt reads? "Can't ban these [    ]"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'll echo the sentiments in the thread of "It would be bad to get coronavirus, yes indeed, but I'd also feel like shiat killing others".

A lot of the things my father and I have done during this pandemic are not just to save our own asses, but also each other's.

By contrast, Las Vegas has offered its city up as tribute, so I won't be going there anymore. I remember thinking at the time how ironic it was that by attempting to save their tourism industry they've lost at least one tourist forever.
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SansNeural: AmbassadorBooze: Have the government Painlessly euthanize all the attendees.  They can't be trusted to not infect others.  They probably aren't even human anymore.  They are walking bio terror nanobot spewing skinjobs.  They are programmed to infect and kill.

Why does it have to be painless?


Because that will reduce resistance from the bleeding hearts that still think these skinjobs are human.  They still will say "can't we just ask them to quarantine?". And the answer is " no, these things are not programmed for quarantine".  If we make it painless, we get a few percent who will relent.
 
Displayed 50 of 66 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.