(News.com.au)   Not all heroes wear capes, or bikini tops, at the nudist beach   (news.com.au) divider line
15
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This nice lady is NOT representative of the types of folks that are usually at a nude beach, btw.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For someone who saved two lives a lot of ink was spent talking about her tits.
No wonder we're doomed.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm not a very good swimmer. Now, where is this beach exactly?
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: For someone who saved two lives a lot of ink was spent talking about her tits.
No wonder we're doomed.


You have to admit that they appear to be very nice tits, though
 
rcain
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Thank you Shrinkage Man!
 
houstondragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: For someone who saved two lives a lot of ink was spent talking about her tits.
No wonder we're doomed.


Hey, she was kind enough to bring those nice big floaters :P
 
hammettman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
...two teenage girls struggling...

Imagine teenage boys, saved by that topless woman.
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And missing the one pic we all needed.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
hammettman:

Quit poking please while you're being rescued, your friend though is impressive
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Nipples
Youtube PWI3DbUaX-k
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Barfmaker: For someone who saved two lives a lot of ink was spent talking about her tits.
No wonder we're doomed.


Doomed?

I think a common love of tits could be what saves us.
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hammettman: ...two teenage girls struggling...

Imagine teenage boys, saved by that topless woman.


They would probably not allow her to get them all the way to the beach, they would be embarrassed by their raging boners.

"Right here is good. About waist deep. Can I give you a hug to thank you?
 
Darfur Parkour
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Ms Layton, a theatre performer from Cornwall, said..."

Cornish hens not usually known for breast meat?
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I decided to go to a nude beach once. Was 100% certain I would be the worst one there. My estimation was way off. My Sasquatch like physique and beer belly was still a standout.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FNG: And missing the one pic we all needed.


Fark user imageView Full Size


A pair of great tits.
 
