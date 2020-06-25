 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   *Spins the wheel of offended* Time to change the national anthem   (yahoo.com) divider line
82
    More: PSA, The Star-Spangled Banner, Francis Scott Key, inferior race of people, statue of the song, America's national anthem, to-do lawyer, Black national anthem, Lift Every Voice  
•       •       •

841 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jun 2020 at 1:35 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



82 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lift Every Voice.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought JJ Abrams took care of this already?

Seriously, just start using America the Beautiful.  Not martial, free of archaic terminology so the words make sense in any era
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
ESPN "SportsCenter" Original Theme Music
Youtube FwQ73zWxuP4
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Something musically interesting?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sad Theme of Team America
Youtube oPrQoowkc0I


This is the correct anthem for 2020.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Let's go with "This Land Is Your Land" and yell at MAGAs who kneel in protest during it.
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Have to admire the bold "all in" approach that is currently being implemented.
 
RecoveringLibertarian [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Short People"?

/s
//rednecks might be a more fitting Newman song
///https://youtu.be/hTLHxpUQ_B8
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Time to get rid of the following as well:

Bill of Rights (some slavers took part in the creation)
US Constitution (some slavers took part in the creation)
 
rcain
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
No song from the past can do. No song written a white man can be accepted

No! There can only be one choice...
And it will be decided by a death match between Cardi B and Lizzo
 
skyotter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Anthem for a nation of huge asses:
Sir Mix-A-Lot - Baby Got Back
Youtube X53ZSxkQ3Ho
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Let's go with "This Land Is Your Land" and yell at MAGAs who kneel in protest during it.


This is racist against Native Americans. It was their land...then stolen by the White man.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ok with me.  I recommend America the Beautiful or This Land is Your Land.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
nwa fuck the police hq
Youtube c5fts7bj-so
 
Foxxinnia
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I have been thinking that 'One Nation Under a Groove' would be a dope national anthem.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm all for it.
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

From what I understand, he's a lousy person, but he was always cool with The Junkyard Dog.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

RecoveringLibertarian: "Short People"?

/s
//rednecks might be a more fitting Newman song
///https://youtu.be/hTLHxpUQ_B8


The fallout from singing that one at sporting events would make soccer riots look tame
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Blitzkrieg Bop by The Ramones
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I predict that this thread will come to feature a reasonable debate about a complex issue, with each side crediting the validity of the other side's position, while respectfully disagreeing about it.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My biggest issue is calling Andrew Jackson the Donald Trump of his time. Jackson wasn't a cowardly little shiat.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: CarnySaur: Let's go with "This Land Is Your Land" and yell at MAGAs who kneel in protest during it.

This is racist against Native Americans. It was their land...then stolen by the White man.


I think they would fit in the "this land belongs to you and me" part.   Early versions of the song said, "This land belongs to you and me, except for the Indians.  They're right out." but Woody couldn't get it to fit in either meter or rhyme.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Digital Underground - The Humpty Dance (Official Music Video)
Youtube PBsjggc5jHM
 
Outlawtsar [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.insider.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I would like to propose that we ditch the current national anthem and that the country uses George Carlin's universal sports cheer as our anthem. It is thing of beauty to hear and would work just as well as a national anthem as it does a cheer.

Warning: Not Safe For Work language (it is George Carlin, after all!)


George Carlin- Greatest Cheer Ever!
Youtube UTNi48f567E
 
WithinReason
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: [YouTube video: Sad Theme of Team America]

This is the correct anthem for 2020.


Not intense enough for the USA

This versions better

AMERICA F*#K YEAH! MUSIC VIDEO - Team America World Police THEME SONG
Youtube U1mlCPMYtPk
 
rjakobi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The first one to suggest God Bless the USA dies.

I mean it.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
In Canada we changed the anthem last year from "in all thy sons' command" to "in all of us command".

I honestly thought it was going to be a bigger deal, but nobody really cared.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's a poem about foreign armies shooting at each other on a distant continent, that was set to the tune of a British drinking song. It's not like it's a sacred hymn or anything.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Warthog: I predict that this thread will come to feature a reasonable debate about a complex issue, with each side crediting the validity of the other side's position, while respectfully disagreeing about it.


Can I have some of what you are smoking?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Beck - Loser
Youtube YgSPaXgAdzE
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There is no song ever written that embodies the American spirit more than Choctaw Bingo.

Uncle Slayton should run for office.

James McMurtry "Choctaw Bingo"
Youtube AWEJPqJtZsk
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

rjakobi: The first one to suggest God Bless the USA dies.

I mean it.


That reminds me.

Next week is the week Lee Greenwood makes his income for the entire year.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Whatever they change it to, can it just not be played/performed before sporting events? Well, that is if those are ever a thing again.
 
RecoveringLibertarian [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Naido: RecoveringLibertarian: "Short People"?

/s
//rednecks might be a more fitting Newman song
///https://youtu.be/hTLHxpUQ_B8

The fallout from singing that one at sporting events would make soccer riots look tame


Ha yeah probably, at least it takes a swipe at northerners too. Just being silly anyway.

I saw an interview the other day of Bruce Arena, and he said something I agreed with(for the first time probably). Namely, why do we still play the national anthem at club sporting events? It was started in MLB in the 40s to honor the players that served, but why now? You don't hear "God Save the Queen" before a EPL game. Before a national team game, it totally makes sense, but playing it at a club sporting event by definition brings politics into sports.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Time to get rid of the following as well:

Bill of Rights (some slavers took part in the creation)
US Constitution (some slavers took part in the creation)


What a great idea to revisit documents that are clearly in need of an update. First things first, let's get rid of the electoral college so slave states so votes are counted equally no matter what state the voter is from.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Moreover, mocking the mercenaries and freed slaves who fought for the British in the war isn't the only big, honking, huge problem with the later verses of The Star Spangled Banner:

"O thus be it ever, when freemen shall stand
Between their loved homes and the war's desolation.
Blest with vict'ry and peace, may the Heav'n rescued land
Praise the Power that hath made and preserved us a nation!
Then conquer we must, when our cause it is just,
And this be our motto: 'In God is our trust.'
And the star-spangled banner in triumph shall wave
O'er the land of the free and the home of the brave!"

To recap: "We survived, ergo God favors us, which means we are just and righteous, therefore we should expand militarily because God is on our side."

It's straight-up "Deus Vult" crusader logic.
 
Cache [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We should change the anthem periodically to reflect the state of the nation.
So 2020 marks the beginning of the Yakety Sax era.  Very symbolic with no words to memorize
 
Vacation Bible School [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

rjakobi: The first one to suggest God Bless the USA dies.

I mean it.


How about Born in the USA? I mean, who listens to the ENTIRE song. It's only the chorus that matters.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Actually, I wanna make the south sing this before every SEC game.

The Battle Hymn of the Republic
Youtube Jy6AOGRsR80
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sesame Street: Bert Dances To Doin' The Pigeon
Youtube VDJsgtoizj8
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just get Weird Al to do a parody of the current one.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm just going to keep pitching "Rock you like a hurricane"

I know they're German. I don't care.
 
Nuuu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If Trump gets re-elected, I think they should just shift the National Anthem to the third verse of Key's poem:

And where is that band who so vauntingly swore,
That the havoc of war and the battle's confusion
A home and a Country should leave us no more?
Their blood has wash'd out their foul footstep's pollution.
No refuge could save the hireling and slave.
From the terror of flight or the gloom of the grave,
And the star-spangled banner in triumph doth wave
O'er the land of the free and the home of the brave.

For those who can't parse old-timey, Key was threatening runaway slaves who joined the British in exchange for the promise of freedom.  Nothing would be able save them from American reprisals, and they'll live the rest of their lives in the terror of flight until the gloom of the grave.  And then, the Star Spangled Banner will wave in triumph.

It's not a hopeful message for America. . . . But perhaps a fitting one.
 
RecoveringLibertarian [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Rent Party: BeotchPudding: CarnySaur: Let's go with "This Land Is Your Land" and yell at MAGAs who kneel in protest during it.

This is racist against Native Americans. It was their land...then stolen by the White man.

I think they would fit in the "this land belongs to you and me" part.   Early versions of the song said, "This land belongs to you and me, except for the Indians.  They're right out." but Woody couldn't get it to fit in either meter or rhyme.


That damn reactionary Guthrie!
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This third stanza, I don't think it means what you think it means...

"No refuge could save the hireling and slave/From the terror of flight or the gloom of the grave/And the star-spangled banner in triumph doth wave/O'er the land of the free and the home of the brave."

They think this is about hunting and murdering hirelings and slaves? With the punctuation of those last 2 lines?

It clearly implies that the land of the free and the home of the brave is that refuge.

Talk about Russian propaganda. Remember who bought yahoo.
 
wilber63
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just have the national anthem be the star spangled banner reimagined by the great Jimi Hendricks.
No words, so no one needs to sing it anymore
.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How about we just don't have a national anthem?  America is the multiculture, we don't need and can't have one song to represent us all, same as we don't actually have a national language.

Personally I prefer the battle hymn of the republic as a patriotic American song, I understand that southerners would feel differently.  Perhaps we meet halfway on When Johnny comes marching home?

Also, frankly, as a proud freedom loving American... the Star Spangled Banner is just a bad poem, written by a lawyer and set to a mediocre waltz about a minor battle in one of the most ridiculous wars in our history... about a god damn piece of cloth.

The irony of demanding reverence to a supposed symbol of freedom seems to be lost on a lot of Americans these days.
 
Chemlight Battery [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Let's keep the national anthem the way it is, but before we sing it we recite a disclaimer about how the other verses we aren't singing are representative of the time in which they were written. And instead of standing or kneeling, we'll all just do a sort of half crouch thing with our right hands hovering 10-14 inches in front of our midsections. See? We can compromise.
 
Displayed 50 of 82 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.