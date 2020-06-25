 Skip to content
(Atomic Scientists Bulletin)   Can you become immune to COVID-19 by finding a hair in a Bible? Are criminals in Germany distributing free face masks laced with narcotics to exploit and rob citizens? See the Infodemic Monitor   (thebulletin.org) divider line
bdub77 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hmm, narcotics laced masks... I smell business.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Man! If there is a way, there's always a scam to be played.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Find out this and more on the next episode of...
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Looks like a warehouse fire to me, from the two photos and far-off cell phone video.  anyone have better information, or a link that can help?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Do you mind?  I'm not exactly sure what cocaine smells like.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Here's a fun fact.  If you break down the Civil War dead by how many days the war lasted, you get to an average count of 520 deaths per day, though admittedly there were days when there were almost no deaths, and big battle days where deaths were in the several thousands.  There has not been a single day, since the peak of the virus, that the amount of American's who died to Covid 19 has ever been as low as 520.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Do you mind?  I'm not exactly sure what cocaine smells like.


The coke, I liked the best always smelled like ether, to me.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Aren't you worried about the Bible hair turning into a giant eel that bursts out of your chest like the Alien xenomorph? Or is that how you get tape worms?
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Do you mind?  I'm not exactly sure what cocaine smells like.


Does this smell like chloroform to you?
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I still haven't heard any better than the elderly person who told me that her faith that the virus "will never come around here" was based on her reading the bible for two hours on arising each morning to be an expert on religion, and that the Bible says, right in the Old Testament, that Jesus lived for over 500 years.
 
Lady J
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Billy Liar: Do you mind?  I'm not exactly sure what cocaine smells like.

The coke, I liked the best always smelled like ether, to me.


Plaster dust.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Short curly hair?
 
jlt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ifky: Find out this and more on the next episode of...


Confused?
You won't be...
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jlt: ifky: Find out this and more on the next episode of...

Confused?
You won't be...


Worst cliffhanger ever.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
cdn3.whatculture.comView Full Size
 
Skids
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I check into fark like 12 times  a day. this is the most fored up thing
 
