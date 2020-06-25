 Skip to content
(CBS News)   U.S. couple files lawsuit after barely surviving deadly New Zealand volcano eruption. Vulcan, god of fire, unavailable for service for illogical lawsuits   (cbsnews.com) divider line
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Play volcano games, win volcano prizes - burns, asphyxiation, long term particulate inhalation issues . . .
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In the weeks prior to their trip, New Zealand's GeoNet agency raised the island's volcanic alert level was raised to 2. Level 3 means an eruption.

That's the kind of information the Tour Company and Cruise Line should be held accountable for not disclosing. That's negligence.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

optikeye: In the weeks prior to their trip, New Zealand's GeoNet agency raised the island's volcanic alert level was raised to 2. Level 3 means an eruption.

That's the kind of information the Tour Company and Cruise Line should be held accountable for not disclosing. That's negligence.


I agree , the trips to said island should have been cancelled or postponed the moment that alert level was raised.  That said there is heaps of evidence that cruise ship companies hate to let go of your money once you hand it over so i am sure they did not want to have to issue refunds.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Wow good luck getting plate tectonics to show up in court.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
optikeye:

What about those who survived my. St.helens?

Volcanos errupt.

The earth quakes

Hurricane blow water and crap all over the place

Tornados start and stop in unexpected places

If you live on the bottom of a hill you're at risk for mudslides

Nature doesn't care it does it's thing.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
grimlock1972:

They would have died if it was cancelled.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Looking forward to people complaining about "hot volcano" lawsuits. Even though the cruise company did apparently fail to act on information that it was about to erupt.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Who knew volcanos could be dangerous?"
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AuralArgument: optikeye:

What about those who survived my. St.helens?


Did you book an excursion there from a Cruise Line when they had raised the risk level to "stay the fark away".
 
bdub77 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ less than a minute ago  

optikeye: In the weeks prior to their trip, New Zealand's GeoNet agency raised the island's volcanic alert level was raised to 2. Level 3 means an eruption.

That's the kind of information the Tour Company and Cruise Line should be held accountable for not disclosing. That's negligence.


I get it, but I also think you have to accept a little responsibility if you go dicking around a volcano
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Marcos P: Wow good luck getting plate tectonics to show up in court.


They're hard to pin down, they keep moving.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Marcos P: Wow good luck getting plate tectonics to show up in court.


I call Jehovah to the stand...
 
