Houston is about to run out of ICU beds. Boy, sure glad those businesses opening too soon made a few bucks before killing everybody
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Winning!
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They do everything big in Texas.  Including deaths.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Lt. Governor there said old people should sacrifice themselves and die for the economy, so he's getting his wish. But now it's gonna be more than just old people.

Him first please.
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I can understand places that got with their pants down in February and March and had ICUs overwhelmed.

I can understand rural areas getting overwhelmed now due to lack of resources.

Houston is supposed to be one of the richest, most advanced cities in the world, and we are six months into this thing.  This is just straight up gross negligence.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: I can understand places that got with their pants down in February and March and had ICUs overwhelmed.

I can understand rural areas getting overwhelmed now due to lack of resources.

Houston is supposed to be one of the richest, most advanced cities in the world, and we are six months into this thing.  This is just straight up gross negligence.


UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"The reason I have not yet put us on red and come out with the new steps is because I'm having those conversations with the state trying to get to a place where our restrictions will be enforceable," explained Hidalgo. "If they're not, then I will come back and just issue recommendations, but I know that will be less effective."

What she is talking about here is that she is talking to the idiot leadership (all "R") in our state about what *they* are going to allow.  Right-wingers around here are vicious towards her.  Not only is she *not* conservative but she is intelligent and a woman.  I've seen and heard them call her everything from "Dora" to the C-word.  And this is usually coming from some uneducated dipshiat who is simultaneously claiming "this is not a big deal" or "masks will do nothing" (don't believe me,? - go look at the comments on a "Chron" article about her statements).

When she took reasonable measures to curb the spread of this, being in charge of the relative concern (i.e., health, general welfare) in one of the country's largest cities and having the largest medical center in the world, it was overridden by our state leadership - mostly by making anything she did unenforceable.  She is most likely begging our idiot right-wing Governor to let her do what she was trying to do two months ago and *all* he is doing is looking to see how it will effect him politically.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Walker: Lt. Governor there said old people should sacrifice themselves and die for the economy, so he's getting his wish. But now it's gonna be more than just old people.


FTA: But there is some good news.

Boom said many of the patients that are hospitalized are younger and their stays don't require them to be placed in the ICU.
 
stuffy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They can replace all those slavery monuments with those that sacrificed themselves for the economy.
 
Pfighting Polish [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yes, but more people in the ICU is only the result of more testing, right?

They wouldn't be in the ICU if there wasn't as much testing, right?

They'd just be not breathing at home, right? "Well, I didn't think this was a real problem until I got tested and found out I had it, then, wow, I needed a ventilator!"

/the virus doesn't care how much you test
//the virus doesn't care about the economy
///the virus doesn't care how much you want to go to the bar
////the virus doesn't care how bored you are
//the virus doesn't care how badly you want to go to the grocery store
//the virus doesn't care how tough you think you are or how weak you think you'll look wearing a mask
 
debug
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
emersonbiggins
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, of course they're up against critical capacity in a backwater like Houston.  May be time to call in the heavies at Beaumont and Lufkin.
 
coronavirus [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Seems I'm winning in Southern California too: bit.ly/COVID19spreadsheet
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Walker: Lt. Governor there said old people should sacrifice themselves and die for the economy, so he's getting his wish. But now it's gonna be more than just old people.

Him first please.

That lapel pin is farkin gross.

Him first please.
[Fark user image 850x510]


That lapel pin is farkin gross.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Dumb farking cowboys won't follow the rules, so just order more bodybags.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: Walker: Lt. Governor there said old people should sacrifice themselves and die for the economy, so he's getting his wish. But now it's gonna be more than just old people.

FTA: But there is some good news.

Boom said many of the patients that are hospitalized are younger and their stays don't require them to be placed in the ICU.


66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well,
Obviously meth and strippers don't prevent Corona,
Or Houston would be clean as a whistle!
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
First:
And then:
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

coronavirus: Seems I'm winning in Southern California too: bit.ly/COVID19spreadsheet


Winning in an area where people vented their anger at local government restrictions, and demanded that they be free to go around without masks?  That's unpossible!
 
kb7rky
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Color me surprised
 
pacochu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

UberDave: "The reason I have not yet put us on red and come out with the new steps is because I'm having those conversations with the state trying to get to a place where our restrictions will be enforceable," explained Hidalgo. "If they're not, then I will come back and just issue recommendations, but I know that will be less effective."

What she is talking about here is that she is talking to the idiot leadership (all "R") in our state about what *they* are going to allow.  Right-wingers around here are vicious towards her.  Not only is she *not* conservative but she is intelligent and a woman.  I've seen and heard them call her everything from "Dora" to the C-word.  And this is usually coming from some uneducated dipshiat who is simultaneously claiming "this is not a big deal" or "masks will do nothing" (don't believe me,? - go look at the comments on a "Chron" article about her statements).

When she took reasonable measures to curb the spread of this, being in charge of the relative concern (i.e., health, general welfare) in one of the country's largest cities and having the largest medical center in the world, it was overridden by our state leadership - mostly by making anything she did unenforceable.  She is most likely begging our idiot right-wing Governor to let her do what she was trying to do two months ago and *all* he is doing is looking to see how it will effect him politically.



Of course, if Judge Ed Emmett had come out and say "Everyone needs to hunker down and wear a mask if they go out", they'd be cheering his powerful leadership.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We were actually doing pretty good in Dallas until Abbott decided to overrule the local government. Unfortunately, the only way we get rid of shiatty Governors is to have them run for president.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: Walker: Lt. Governor there said old people should sacrifice themselves and die for the economy, so he's getting his wish. But now it's gonna be more than just old people.

FTA: But there is some good news.

Boom said many of the patients that are hospitalized are younger and their stays don't require them to be placed in the ICU.


Plus!   They'll live long enough to pay the enormous hospital bills.   /s
 
mactheknife [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The next time somebody in Texas starts talking secession?

Encourage them.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What sucks is that most of the patients are blameless; their stupid relatives got them ill by bar hopping and shopping willy nilly
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.