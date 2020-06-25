 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   US fighter jets intercept Russian military aircraft near Alaska...again. No word if Sarah Palin saw whole thing   (cnn.com) divider line
42
    More: News, Boeing, United States, Alaska, North America, KC-135 Stratotanker, Wednesday's intercept, maritime patrol aircraft, United States Air Force  
•       •       •

608 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jun 2020 at 12:08 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure that Russia poking at us like this is just a symptom of how Great Again we are. Throw it onto the pile with the 120K bodies and the beaten protesters.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were they SU-27s or Putin-Heads?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
News? They do this every couple of months.
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure my dad flew intercepts on Tu-95s when he was in the Air Force in the 1950's.

This is not news it's same shiat diferent day/
 
Marine1
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Boondock3806: I'm sure that Russia poking at us like this is just a symptom of how Great Again we are. Throw it onto the pile with the 120K bodies and the beaten protesters.


To be fair, they do this all the time. We probably do some of it to them too. They try to find holes in US and Canadian defenses, we intercept, Capt. Smith and Sgt. Do-Right ask Russian Guyovitch how the family is, and they part ways.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm sure Donnie Two Scoops is already working on delivering an apology handjob to his boss.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Same as every year since 1948.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sarah was passed out after a xanax and box wine binge.
 
OldJames
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
She's probably too busy with Jesus and her big government schemes to notice the planes
 
darch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Can we stop with these threads. They're in the "water is wet- film at 11" territory at this point. As others have stated- this has been going on since the dawn of the Cold War in the 50's. It's a game designed to keep each sides' pilots, navigators, etc sharp. That's it.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It makes no sense. Why would anyone engage in any kind of military aggression against the US at this point in history?
It would entail risk, and hardly seems necessary.
 
rcain
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"North American Aerospace Defense Command F-22s, supported by a KC-135 Stratotanker ...."


Yes, let's send in a giant flying gas tank to an intercept mission!
 
SLOBODAN
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AcneVulgaris: Sarah was passed out after a xanax and box wine binge.


Plus the whole thing where she never said she could see Russia. That was Tina Fey.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

rcain: "North American Aerospace Defense Command F-22s, supported by a KC-135 Stratotanker ...."


Yes, let's send in a giant flying gas tank to an intercept mission!



As opposed to keeping it right above their originating base?  What good would that do?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sounds like the Russians stayed where they were supposed to, and behaved professionally.

This is fine. Fly up to meet / greet them, behave as professionally as we always do, and call it a day. Positive interaction between our front line folks reduces the risk of things accidentally going sideways next time.
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Don't the Russian pilots give a "Happy Independence Day" greeting on the intercoms this time of year?
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

darch: Can we stop with these threads. They're in the "water is wet- film at 11" territory at this point. As others have stated- this has been going on since the dawn of the Cold War in the 50's. It's a game designed to keep each sides' pilots, navigators, etc sharp. That's it.


Exactly.   Subby must be a youngling.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mollari: I'm pretty sure my dad flew intercepts on Tu-95s when he was in the Air Force in the 1950's.

This is not news it's same shiat diferent day/


Indeed.

Strategic Air Command had nuclear armed bombers in the air 24/7 in flight right up to the Soviet border for close to 40 years.

This is what militaries do, all over the globe.  Lets fly right up to their air space and see how they react.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

darch: Can we stop with these threads. They're in the "water is wet- film at 11" territory at this point. As others have stated- this has been going on since the dawn of the Cold War in the 50's. It's a game designed to keep each sides' pilots, navigators, etc sharp. That's it.


Generally speaking - beyond Fark - we should be highlighting the unprofessional encounters, and quietly noting the professional ones. But yeah. Every positive encounter probably doesn't deserve a Fark thread.
 
TheWordGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

rcain: "North American Aerospace Defense Command F-22s, supported by a KC-135 Stratotanker ...."


Yes, let's send in a giant flying gas tank to an intercept mission!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Pretty much what happens every other month or so

Been that way for decades
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
With oil prices still low, Putey-poots is just trying to burn off excess kerosene.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
No word if Sarah Palin saw whole thing

Now we need some butthurt smartass to school us libs that it was an SNL skit.

That raging frustration never gets old.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jvl: AcneVulgaris: Sarah was passed out after a xanax and box wine binge.

Plus the whole thing where she never said she could see Russia. That was Tina Fey.


She was asked about her foreign policy experience and said "They're our next-door neighbors, and you can actually see Russia from land here in Alaska, from an island in Alaska." and "When you consider even national-security issues with Russia, as Putin rears his head and comes into the airspace of the United States of America, where - where do they go? It's Alaska."

It was a joke mocking her experience as governor of Alaska as being someone involved with Russo-American relations.

Anyway, what are the odds that if Trump loses they pull a Crimea and say that Alaskans are begging for freedom after Steward stole that land and the new fascist regime has taken over America?
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

rcain: "North American Aerospace Defense Command F-22s, supported by a KC-135 Stratotanker ...."


Yes, let's send in a giant flying gas tank to an intercept mission!


The tanker isn't on an intercept mission, it's on a support mission. This is how interceptors stay in the air for longer than 30 minutes.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yawn
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It is a day ending in Y apparently. Routine moves and both sides tend to fly/sail near each others borders just to test things and show the flag.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Where?
 
Mock26
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
the Russian aircraft "remained in international airspace and at no time did the aircraft enter United States or Canadian sovereign airspace."

Yawn. Let us know if they actually enter into U.S. or Canadian air space.
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We do the same thing in the black sea. We fly elint planes all over up by Crimea, and Russian bases. See if we can get them to light up their radars so we can record and analyze those signals. Make better jamming pods. And they send out interceptors too. Its reported they aren't as professional.
 
Mock26
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Also, where is Goose when you need him?

s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mock26: the Russian aircraft "remained in international airspace and at no time did the aircraft enter United States or Canadian sovereign airspace."

Yawn. Let us know if they actually enter into U.S. or Canadian air space.


They typically reserve that for the weaker countries.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mock26: Also, where is Goose


I have some bad news for you.
 
MBooda
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Again? Damn, the Russians are worse than Fitzpatrick and Roethlisberger put together.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: It was a joke mocking her experience as governor of Alaska as being someone involved with Russo-American relations.


Yes it was a valid joke. Regrettably, many people still think she said the brilliant burn that Tina Fey spoke, so it is always worth mentioning. It's the same thing with the fake Al Gore and "inventing the internet", or the unusually evil meme of Richard Gere and a hamster.
 
MBooda
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Mock26: Also, where is Goose

I have some bad news for you.


Usually in the rear.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: jvl: AcneVulgaris: Sarah was passed out after a xanax and box wine binge.

Plus the whole thing where she never said she could see Russia. That was Tina Fey.

She was asked about her foreign policy experience and said "They're our next-door neighbors, and you can actually see Russia from land here in Alaska, from an island in Alaska." and "When you consider even national-security issues with Russia, as Putin rears his head and comes into the airspace of the United States of America, where - where do they go? It's Alaska."

It was a joke mocking her experience as governor of Alaska as being someone involved with Russo-American relations.

Anyway, what are the odds that if Trump loses they pull a Crimea and say that Alaskans are begging for freedom after Steward stole that land and the new fascist regime has taken over America?


I always envisioned the Chinese doing it. They are building up carrier fleets. Those are not for defence. First Taiwan, and then try and snatch some resources from the USA. Add into that global warming. Alaska is a juicy ripe peach.

/adjusts tin foil hat
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


She's too busy checking on the Turkeys

/Brings RED coffee cups to the slaughter.   Gotta match, doncha know
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: Anyway, what are the odds that if Trump loses they pull a Crimea and say that Alaskans are begging for freedom after Steward stole that land and the new fascist regime has taken over America?


Uh, zero? Is this a rhetorical question?
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.