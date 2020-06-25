 Skip to content
(ProPublica)   Among the never-ending parade of grifters attempting to profit off of COVID-19, here's the story of a silicon valley investor duo that re-packages and sells non-medical masks to Texas hospitals   (propublica.org) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I wonder to what hospitals those were destined?  Was it Houston Medical Center or some rural, "Cleetus ran a trotline hook through his hand again," hospital?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never understood the mindset that the person who dies with the most money wins.
 
ReasonedDiscourse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it Elizabeth Holmes and Sunny Balwani?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd take ProPublica more seriously if the ad featured in the article wasn't another farking vented "mask".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wow, hope they have to work in a hospital covid ward with no PPE.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: I've never understood the mindset that the person who dies with the most money wins.


Inheritance. It's how the rich stay rich, generation after generation. Why do you think the estate tax is such a big friggin' deal in the U.S.?

Donald Trump is in office in part due to inheritance.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: I've never understood the mindset that the person who dies with the most money wins.


I think it's more; the person with the most money can afford to put off death longer than the person without money.

And hookers and blow.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If you're relying on masks from random suppliers you're taking your chances. We all imagine that this stuff comes out of spotless factories when it's more like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


The only way to verify the supply chain is to physically visit every step of that chain which isn't possible now.
 
Flab [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
See folks!!!!  The Covidiots are right.  Masks don't protect you.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If convicted, 10 years before parole option

or

5 years with a once monthly exposure to COVID-19 session.

His choice.
 
joker420
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
In the olden days these people would be dealt with within days.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So, how is it an N95 mask, if it can't be used in a hospital?
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: So, how is it an N95 mask, if it can't be used in a hospital?


It's a KN95, which are apparently the standard used in China

The FDA has banned them from medical use because they don't protect against Covid
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sure the masks stop covid, they're just infected with tuberculosis.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: I'd take ProPublica more seriously if the ad featured in the article wasn't another farking vented "mask".

[Fark user image 850x907]


Is ProPublica selling to hospitals?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Runner up for the Heroes of Capitalism Award, which will be done on Zoom this year for some reason.
 
webct_god
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Codenamechaz: PaceyWhitter: So, how is it an N95 mask, if it can't be used in a hospital?

It's a KN95, which are apparently the standard used in China

The FDA has banned them from medical use because they don't protect against Covid


No. The FDA banned certain Chinese manufacturers that were making a crappy product. The respirators that meet the KN95 standard and are made correctly absolutely offer protection. The problem in the medical environment is the earloops; most KN95 standard respirators use earloops. The FDA has said earloops are not as effective in a medical environment as head bands. With that said, 3M makes 2 different KN95 standard respirators - 9501 and 9502 - one with earloops and one with head bands. The head bands one would be fine in a medical setting. I've seen them used. Just need a fluid guard as they do not have a fluid barrier.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"It isn't illegal!" Screeches the wretch, raking in money hand over fist and studiously ignoring the pile of bodies growing because of his scheme. "I broke no laws!" He howls, doing a carefully scripted jig around every rule and regulation. "I did nothing wrong!" He wails, sliding bribes to elected officials.

/tar and feather them
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ringshadow: "It isn't illegal!" Screeches the wretch, raking in money hand over fist and studiously ignoring the pile of bodies growing because of his scheme. "I broke no laws!" He howls, doing a carefully scripted jig around every rule and regulation. "I did nothing wrong!" He wails, sliding bribes to elected officials.

/tar and feather them


Nah, go old school: drawing and quartering
 
