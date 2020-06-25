 Skip to content
(Slate)   Oh, you're looking forward to watching the Hamilton movie? That's cool. I used to like Hamilton, too, but I was into it back when they released the cast recordings. It's just so mainstream now   (slate.com) divider line
38
•       •       •

SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that's why Broadway doesn't exist and people don't pay hundreds of dollars for tickets to SEE a musical.

Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My favorite band is so underground they don't even know they're a band
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You Don't Need to WatchHamilton

Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen it both sides of the Atlantic. I must say, George III being cheered as a hero by the crowd in London was a pleasant little surprise after seeing the bog standard NYC version.
 
DerAppie [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I already distilled everything down to the most efficient form. Which is why I get all my theater from the radio, and the latest songs from my favorite bands from the song lyric sites.
 
Will-Mun
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Was that dig against Fan Fiction really nessisary considering the question as to Hamilton being bisexual and John Lauren being his lover is like... An actual thing that is discussed by historians? With a fair ammount of evidence showing it more than likely being true?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
No one else will be in the room where the movie happens.
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I saw Hamilton on tour in Denver a year or two ago. I actually did have the reaction that the first act was only moderately improved by seeing it in addition to hearing it. The second act, though, felt very different with it in front of me.

Looking forward to seeing the original Broadway cast version when it comes out.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: You Don't Need to WatchHamilton

[i.kym-cdn.com image 562x437]


But don't you get it? You don't need to actually see Andy Blankenbeuhler's revolutionary and award-winning choreography?

You can see his work in the movie version of Cats.

And for those of you who have not RTFA, the author actually does try to make that point.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
...notoriously expensive ...

...for the still-unbeaten price of listening to a few ads on Spotify...

...only available to the privileged few...

Author sounds poor and bitter.

Hamilton's last monologue takes place entirely as the bullet travels slowly toward him in the fingertips of a member of the company, an effect that could easily be replaced by traditional slow-motion.

The visuals simply serve the music.

Andy Blankenbuehler's choreography, while it results in some striking tableaux, is needlessly convoluted and at times downright distracting

Author sounds dumb af too.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: My favorite band is so underground they don't even know they're a band


Buy you have heard of them so obviously they are selling out now.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The reason why opera is better at the opera house and not on a record is because people need to associate voices with faces.  It's why televised interviews with people on the phone tend to show photographs of the interviewed person.  Seeing who is speaking adds context to aid in following the story.  Without it, people will just treat it as music and not a story.  It's why English language opera being played on NPR is just gibberish with a catchy tune, even though it is indeed in English.  "Who is singing now?"  "Who the hell knows."
 
Uzzah
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's a valid (if mostly meaningless) point.  Hamilton's strength is its lyrics and the performance of them.  Choreography, sets, and dramatic acting are all secondary and contribute far less to the overall aesthetic.

That's not the case for most musicals.  A Chorus Line and Chicago are more about choreography.  Carousel and Oklahoma require you to see the actors emoting in order to get the most out of the story.  The big '80s musicals (Phantom/Les Mis/Miss Saigon) were notable for their extravagant sets.  For shows like these, you either had to see it in a theater or wait for a movie version.  You can get 90% of the value out of Hamilton just by listening to the cast recording.  Not that you would tell someone that it is a waste of time to watch the show rather than listen -- you can do two things at once -- but the underlying point is accurate.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Or even listening to Shakespeare, or books on tape.  A listener might get distracted by a notification on their phone, or by a bird flying past a window, and lose track of the conversation.  And then will have to rewind a bit.  Whereas on film or at the theater it is easy to figure out whether Hamlet or Horatio is speaking, by seeing which person is moving their lips.
 
rcain
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark off Slate, don't you have yet another article extolling the virtues of accepting that your daughter working in Porn to pay for her College Tuition?

Besides, I've been hard pressed to find anything to watch on Disney+, pretty much limit my viewing to once a week since they have fark all for content. At least I got a free year for being a Verizon customer

Not sure what brain trust thought starting off with the Mandalorian, then having nothing at all to follow it for 6+ months was a good idea, but honestly, their entire programming staff should be fired
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: AuralArgument: My favorite band is so underground they don't even know they're a band

Buy you have heard of them so obviously they are selling out now.


I admit that once I'd heard of them, I'd wished they'd already broke up.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: My favorite band is so underground they don't even know they're a band



Talking Seattle grunge band Todd Snider
Youtube zmxSMIN3-WI



Now to fit in on the Seattle scene
You had to show people somethin' that they'd never seen
So thinkin' up a gimmick one day
We decided to be the only band that wouldn't play a note
Under any circumstance
We called it Silence
Music's original alternative
Roots grunge

Well we spread the word through the underground
That we were the hottest new young band in town
The record guy come out to see us one day
And just like always we refused to play
It knocked him out
He said he loved our work
He said he loved our work but he wasn't sure he could sell a record that didn't have any music on it
I said "Man you've been doing that all year"

......

Well we blew 'em away at the Grammy's show
By refusing to play and refusing to go
Then just when it looked like fame would last forever
Along come this band that wasn't even together
Now that's alternative
That's the alternative to alternative
They're called Guns n' Roses

/some discrepancies twixt lyrics and performance
 
CanisNoir [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well I mean, Disney can't actually show the movie right now since we've recently been told that an actor of one race cannot play a character of another race, which would invalidate the whole point of the show, after all, they claim the intentions behind it don't matter.

So yea, they do need to push the album because the movie is going to be utterly problematic by their own standards.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Uzzah: It's a valid (if mostly meaningless) point.  Hamilton's strength is its lyrics and the performance of them.  Choreography, sets, and dramatic acting are all secondary and contribute far less to the overall aesthetic.

That's not the case for most musicals.  A Chorus Line and Chicago are more about choreography.  Carousel and Oklahoma require you to see the actors emoting in order to get the most out of the story.  The big '80s musicals (Phantom/Les Mis/Miss Saigon) were notable for their extravagant sets.  For shows like these, you either had to see it in a theater or wait for a movie version.  You can get 90% of the value out of Hamilton just by listening to the cast recording.  Not that you would tell someone that it is a waste of time to watch the show rather than listen -- you can do two things at once -- but the underlying point is accurate.


While Hamilton's biggest strength is in the music and lyrics, it is a different experience seeing it in person and seeing the acting that goes into playing each character. There is also that one scene not included in the recordings which is an important scene to understanding Hamilton's character and drive.

Hamilton's staging is beautiful in its simplicity and flexibility, which is also what makes it so much easier than other musicals to tour with or for high schools, colleges, etc. to perform it as well. A venue with a minimal budget can manage a catwalk, a few props, a spinning floor, and the lighting required. Honestly, the lighting is the biggest investment.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

CanisNoir: Well I mean, Disney can't actually show the movie right now since we've recently been told that an actor of one race cannot play a character of another race, which would invalidate the whole point of the show, after all, they claim the intentions behind it don't matter.

So yea, they do need to push the album because the movie is going to be utterly problematic by their own standards.


Actually LMM has stated that actors of all races can play any of the roles.

Except for King George.  He has to be a white guy.
 
gbv23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ no I don't care about Hamilton or Broadway in general
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

JJRRutgers: CanisNoir: Well I mean, Disney can't actually show the movie right now since we've recently been told that an actor of one race cannot play a character of another race, which would invalidate the whole point of the show, after all, they claim the intentions behind it don't matter.

So yea, they do need to push the album because the movie is going to be utterly problematic by their own standards.

Actually LMM has stated that actors of all races can play any of the roles.

Except for King George.  He has to be a white guy.


That's racist.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

gbv23: Jesus Christ no I don't care about Hamilton or Broadway in general


? so... thanks fer stopping by?
what's LMM?
 
cocozilla
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

gbv23: Jesus Christ no I don't care about Hamilton or Broadway in general


Thank you for letting the rest of us know that you're ignorant slob with no sense of culture or curiosity in expanding your mind. We can safely dismiss anything you say here from now on.
 
CanisNoir [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

JJRRutgers: Actually LMM has stated that actors of all races can play any of the roles.


That's good and I applaud him for his belief in meritocracy over identity, but when you see voice actors stepping down as well as other movements it was worth pointing out the problematic direction the entertainment industry is heading.

I think with the stage musical he made his point, but we really should be thinking more critically about some of the decisions the industry is making and just how far down that road we want to actually go.
 
advex101
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Uzzah: It's a valid (if mostly meaningless) point.


Isn't that the definition of what Slate does?
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
rebelyell2006:

Plus with the right production design opera is amazing after a meal made with special mushrooms and green spices.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I was kinda hoping it would be a 'movie' and not just the filmed play.
Here's a bit one group did, that I think is excellent.

Hamilton the Musical - YOU'LL BE BACK in Real Life King George - [FULL LYRICS]
Youtube Rgiyq7rqWhg
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: My favorite band is so underground they don't even know they're a band


No. The first album is much better than the first album

Also, Bolton went on the View and complained about how Hamilton gets the history wrong:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Might be even worse than the Hipster fans: "yeah, well I was a Hamilton fan back in the 1970's! The real one!"
 
Sir Paul [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
 Hey, it has not one but TWO turntables.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

JJRRutgers: CanisNoir: Well I mean, Disney can't actually show the movie right now since we've recently been told that an actor of one race cannot play a character of another race, which would invalidate the whole point of the show, after all, they claim the intentions behind it don't matter.

So yea, they do need to push the album because the movie is going to be utterly problematic by their own standards.

Actually LMM has stated that actors of all races can play any of the roles.

Except for King George.  He has to be a white guy.


King George was a black guy when I saw it last in Chicago.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Will-Mun: Was that dig against Fan Fiction really nessisary considering the question as to Hamilton being bisexual and John Lauren being his lover is like... An actual thing that is discussed by historians? With a fair ammount of evidence showing it more than likely being true?


Come on, don't you totally ask a bro to tell the ladies exactly what you are packing, discuss wishing they could come along on your honeymoon but the wife nixed the idea, and [the following section has been destroyed by the family for personal reasons when they released these letters to historians]?
 
JayCab
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There are a number of moments which the staging of Hamilton greatly enhance the performance of the music.

The lighting in Hurricane.

The transition from present to past in the introduction to Satisfied.

"I'm so blue..." 

The bullet travel during Hamilton's final soliloquy. 

To say nothing of a fairly important scene in Hamilton's lifethat is cut from the cast album which I won't mention.

Plus all the additional levels of humanity which gets added throughout the performance by the people who are on the stage rather than just singing in a studio. I skip Story of Tonight when listening because it's, well, kinda boring and repetitive. But on stage? It's a fantastic heart-felt piece of connection between the characters. There are myriad ways in which the actors can bring their characters to life through their portrayals, and that is one of the reasons that I've seen the musical more than once - getting to see the different ways that actors perform their parts, the difference in the small parts on stage.

Plus... the album is the same every time. Seeing it live is different in a billion ways.
 
Saw that comment and wanted to post the Talkin' Seattle Grunge Rock Blues ... leaving satisfied.
 
fiver5
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

CanisNoir: Well I mean, Disney can't actually show the movie right now since we've recently been told that an actor of one race cannot play a character of another race, which would invalidate the whole point of the show, after all, they claim the intentions behind it don't matter.

So yea, they do need to push the album because the movie is going to be utterly problematic by their own standards.


BLM is definitly NOT a black supremacy movement.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Definitely looking forward to watching with the kids.
 
