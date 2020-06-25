 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Famed Winnie the Pooh apology note fetches £12,500 at auction, and contrary to legend does NOT include the phrase "...and the Eeyore you rode in on"   (bbc.com) divider line
10
    More: Followup, Winnie-the-Pooh, Pen, Auction, A. A. Milne, E. H. Shepard, Party, handwritten note, When We Were Very Young  
•       •       •

910 clicks; posted to Main » and Geek » on 25 Jun 2020 at 1:19 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
poo apology note
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pooh bear has always been the best.

Completely seriously, I would have outbid that price without a blink.

Pooh deserves a section of the British Library just to himself.
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pooh illustrated.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arxane
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
EH Shepherd eventually came to resent Winnie-the-Pooh because he felt that his drawings for those books were overshadowing his other work. It seems everyone who was involved with the creation of this bear (AA Milne, his son Christopher) can't stand him, which is sad.

/awkward fact association with article complete
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: [Fark user image 850x566]


Now you've done it.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: [Fark user image 850x566]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.