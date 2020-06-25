 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Five Thirty-Eight)   Lies, damned lies, and statistics: systemic bias in policing edition   (fivethirtyeight.com) divider line
37
    More: Interesting, White people, Police, Racism, Race, Black people, Crime, Bias, Criminal justice  
•       •       •

1510 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jun 2020 at 11:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rest assured, police are very good at not documenting stuff when it suits them. There is no good data.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Rest assured, police are very good at not documenting stuff when it suits them. There is no good data.


When they are feeling particularly honest they just don't report it.
On a normal day they lie at every level to cover up their crimes.

They all lie all the time. Break Omerta and they will drive you out.
 
Darfur Parkour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's 2020 in this timeline, the phrase is now: Lies, damn lies, and farking Republicans.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Me thinks teh figure's a bit skewed.
 
DROxINxTHExWIND [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fact that researchers' data comes from a biased sample - who the police choose to stop - rather than the full sample of possible stops might skew the conclusions we draw from it. "If we're using administrative data, we always need to be aware of what world those data capture, and what they don't capture," said Allison P. Harris, a political science professor at Yale who studies racial disparities in the criminal justice system. "With policing, we just can never know what there's no record of."


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
HerptheDerp [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: [Fark user image image 200x200]
Me thinks teh figure's a bit skewed.


Asymmetrical Boob Job is the name of my Josie and the Pussycats cover band.
 
DayeOfJustice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't it obvious? If police only or primarily police/stop/search/investigate black people, they'll find more black people committing crimes while white people who commit crimes would be free to do so without fear. A study isn't necessary to realize this.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Screen all cops for the following:

White supremacy.
Steroid use
Anger management issues (including and especially domestic abuse).
Prior military service -- aside from the guns, police and military have radically different agendas, skills and training and little in common.  I suspect there is a correlation (which in this case WOULD equal causation) between military service (excepting Coast Guard) and police brutality.
 
Beta Tested
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

DROxINxTHExWIND: The fact that researchers' data comes from a biased sample - who the police choose to stop - rather than the full sample of possible stops might skew the conclusions we draw from it. "If we're using administrative data, we always need to be aware of what world those data capture, and what they don't capture," said Allison P. Harris, a political science professor at Yale who studies racial disparities in the criminal justice system. "With policing, we just can never know what there's no record of."


[i.imgur.com image 500x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


Except that we have data from other sources too that gives us good insight into the accuracy of police data already.  The biggest being the NCVS which is conducted by the US Census Bureau, and there have also been other studies on traffic stops and racial profiling.

Which leads to to wonder why instead of measuring exactly where and how biased police data, which is very possible, the article just dismisses that data that we have out of hand.  More data is better and it seems to me that we should do more research on crime and policing rather than just writing articles about not liking (or ignoring) the insufficient data that we have.  I also wonder why I, some jackass posting on a website, seems to know more about what data is available than a professional political scientist from an Ivy League university.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
In highschool I needed a math credit so i opted for statistics thinking easy grade. I was wrong. The first day my teacher said this class is going to teach you why statistics are bullshiat and how we can manipulate them.

I spent the entire year in way over my head and nearly failed the class. He was right. Statistics were bullshiat.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TwilightZone: Screen all cops for the following:

White supremacy.
Steroid use
Anger management issues (including and especially domestic abuse).
Prior military service -- aside from the guns, police and military have radically different agendas, skills and training and little in common.  I suspect there is a correlation (which in this case WOULD equal causation) between military service (excepting Coast Guard) and police brutality.


I am not sure that is necessarily true. Military actors have strict engagement rules that they have to follow. Military folks would be able to adjust to a law enforcement system that had strict rules. The issue is the law enforcement system doesn't enforce its own rules and its rules are crap. I think the institution molds the individuals in that regard. However all the other things you list would help screen out an veterans that were a problem and instituting proper rules would then be more successful.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

DayeOfJustice: Isn't it obvious? If police only or primarily police/stop/search/investigate black people, they'll find more black people committing crimes while white people who commit crimes would be free to do so without fear. A study isn't necessary to realize this.


Yes, it's fairly simple to understand, but studies are needed so that particular things can be pinpointed so that they can then be ignored by police and politicians.
 
Mouser
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The important thing, of course, is to make your statistics fit your political narrative.
 
OldJames
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TwilightZone: Screen all cops for the following:

White supremacy.
Steroid use
Anger management issues (including and especially domestic abuse).
Prior military service -- aside from the guns, police and military have radically different agendas, skills and training and little in common.  I suspect there is a correlation (which in this case WOULD equal causation) between military service (excepting Coast Guard) and police brutality.


I would say prior military training would make a better cop. Soldiers are trained to follow orders and be professional. High school diploma and some police academy kids are far more likely to abuse the power they have been given, and break the rules they were told to follow.
 
donh
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
TFA starts out talking down to the reader, continues talking down to the reader, seems to sorta head in the direction of making a point, then peters out whilst mumbling something about don't believe everthing ya hears, k?

I'm tempted to call it a troll, but it smells more of "lets put a buncha words on a page and get paid".

Please ignore this bullcrap and keep protesting.
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The 2016 crime statistics for arrests show black people were responsible for roughly 52% of murders, 29% of rapes, and 55% of robberies that year.  Are statistics apologists now claiming that these numbers are primarily a result of bias?

And if this is the case, where is the outcry against police sexism against men.  In 2012, men were responsible for 88% of murders, 99% of forcible rape, and 87% of robberies.  Men make up roughly 50% of the population so these percentages are extremely disproportionate.  This can only indicate clear widespread systemic bias and sexism against men, right?
 
mathamagical [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

donh: TFA starts out talking down to the reader, continues talking down to the reader, seems to sorta head in the direction of making a point, then peters out whilst mumbling something about don't believe everthing ya hears, k?

I'm tempted to call it a troll, but it smells more of "lets put a buncha words on a page and get paid".

Please ignore this bullcrap and keep protesting.


Its simple but a good clear article that you can send to your friends when they start telling you there is no bias in policing because they read black people get shot at the same rate per encounter as whites.
 
TabASlotB [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: The 2016 crime statistics for arrests show black people were responsible for roughly 52% of murders, 29% of rapes, and 55% of robberies that year.  Are statistics apologists now claiming that these numbers are primarily a result of bias?

And if this is the case, where is the outcry against police sexism against men.  In 2012, men were responsible for 88% of murders, 99% of forcible rape, and 87% of robberies.  Men make up roughly 50% of the population so these percentages are extremely disproportionate.  This can only indicate clear widespread systemic bias and sexism against men, right?


I see you've fully grasped the point of the article.
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TwilightZone: Screen all cops for the following:

White supremacy.
Steroid use
Anger management issues (including and especially domestic abuse).
Prior military service -- aside from the guns, police and military have radically different agendas, skills and training and little in common.  I suspect there is a correlation (which in this case WOULD equal causation) between military service (excepting Coast Guard) and police brutality.



While all of these are good ideas, the really important takeaway from TFA is that systemic and institutional racism aren't just a result of police on the ground being intentionally hateful.  They are BAKED IN in the form of policy, unwritten norms, and lack of mitigation implicit bias.

It's not a question of some officers being racist assholes and others being pure as the driven snow- all people have implicit bias and are at least a little bit racist.  Anyone who flatly denies that they are racist doesn't understand the fundamental concepts at work, and is in no position to offer an opinion about a topic this complicated.  There are certainly some white supremacists in every police force who need to be removed, but they aren't the only problem.

A system can be designed to limit the impact of implicit bias, or it can be designed to magnify it.  Our system of policing is currently very strongly the latter, by design.  It cannot be "reformed" in such a way that the internal cultural mechanisms at work (which can often have non-racist or only subtly racist justifications) are eradicated.  We need to tear the institution down completely and remake it as something new if we want to have any hope of making our society fair and and stop oppressing and murdering innocent people.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I agree that we need far more data, just like with COVID-19.  However, I find it a bit odd that they seem to conclude that things must be so much worse based on the data that they don't have.  The conclusion runs counter to the premise of the otherwise informative article.  The data we already have shows a notable disparity in policing along racial lines and that all people should be legitimately concerned about police brutality.  Hopefully we can figure out a way to reliably get the missing data to form an even clearer picture, but what we have right now is enough to warrant deep changes.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

iaazathot: DayeOfJustice: Isn't it obvious? If police only or primarily police/stop/search/investigate black people, they'll find more black people committing crimes while white people who commit crimes would be free to do so without fear. A study isn't necessary to realize this.

Yes, it's fairly simple to understand, but studies are needed so that particular things can be pinpointed so that they can then be ignored by police and politicians.


Pretextual stops are part of it. One of the ways that results in differences in African-American and Caucasian drug arrests rates despite for example marijuana where both groups have similar usage rates.
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mathamagical: donh: TFA starts out talking down to the reader, continues talking down to the reader, seems to sorta head in the direction of making a point, then peters out whilst mumbling something about don't believe everthing ya hears, k?

I'm tempted to call it a troll, but it smells more of "lets put a buncha words on a page and get paid".

Please ignore this bullcrap and keep protesting.

Its simple but a good clear article that you can send to your friends when they start telling you there is no bias in policing because they read black people get shot at the same rate per encounter as whites.


The only thing this article is good for is confirming your own bias.  Sociology shouldn't even be consider a scientific field at this point.  The lack of objectivity and poor understanding of actual scientific methods is staggering.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TwilightZone: Screen all cops for the following:

White supremacy.
Steroid use
Anger management issues (including and especially domestic abuse).
Prior military service -- aside from the guns, police and military have radically different agendas, skills and training and little in common.  I suspect there is a correlation (which in this case WOULD equal causation) between military service (excepting Coast Guard) and police brutality.


I would go one further and suggest that the first prerequisite is a BA degree in social work or something similar.
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

OldJames: TwilightZone: Screen all cops for the following:

White supremacy.
Steroid use
Anger management issues (including and especially domestic abuse).
Prior military service -- aside from the guns, police and military have radically different agendas, skills and training and little in common.  I suspect there is a correlation (which in this case WOULD equal causation) between military service (excepting Coast Guard) and police brutality.

I would say prior military training would make a better cop. Soldiers are trained to follow orders and be professional. High school diploma and some police academy kids are far more likely to abuse the power they have been given, and break the rules they were told to follow.


It's not at all a settled matter whether military vets make better cops.  What's very clear is that the kind of oversimplified conjecture you're using to come to a conclusion is responsible for most of the terrible, awful policies we see in the justice system, and we absolutely need to start making law enforcement policy based on the results of peer-reviewed science, whether or not that science shows solutions that jibe with our feelings, experiences, or political agenda.
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TabASlotB: thegreatmurgatroid: The 2016 crime statistics for arrests show black people were responsible for roughly 52% of murders, 29% of rapes, and 55% of robberies that year.  Are statistics apologists now claiming that these numbers are primarily a result of bias?

And if this is the case, where is the outcry against police sexism against men.  In 2012, men were responsible for 88% of murders, 99% of forcible rape, and 87% of robberies.  Men make up roughly 50% of the population so these percentages are extremely disproportionate.  This can only indicate clear widespread systemic bias and sexism against men, right?

I see you've fully grasped the point of the article.


I'm sure you understood it perfectly, flawed statistical analysis and all.  Just like flat earthers know more about calculus and gravity than isaac newton and copernicus.
 
uck It
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This article falls clearly in to the title of lie, damn lies and statistics.

It makes the flawed assumption that the true valid cause for police stopping people is consistent between race populations and that the delta in interactions between say whites and blacks is due to racism.  All of their data is based on that fallacy.

This distortion is easily disprovable by looking at 'hard crimes' such as murder, robbery, etc wherein bias is less likely to be a factor in enforcement.  In the case of murder for example, whites commit murder something like twice as often as asians and blacks 12 times as often as whites.  Similar disparities trickled down all the way down to the infraction ratios cited by the article.

Simply put the bias that this article would have you believe exist does not, at least not at nearly the magnitude portrayed.
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

vrax: I agree that we need far more data, just like with COVID-19.  However, I find it a bit odd that they seem to conclude that things must be so much worse based on the data that they don't have.  The conclusion runs counter to the premise of the otherwise informative article.  The data we already have shows a notable disparity in policing along racial lines and that all people should be legitimately concerned about police brutality.  Hopefully we can figure out a way to reliably get the missing data to form an even clearer picture, but what we have right now is enough to warrant deep changes.


The hopelessly biased structure of data collection we have right now is enough on its own to warrant the complete dissolution of the current institution of policing and replacement with a completely new system of enforcement.
 
mathamagical [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: The 2016 crime statistics for arrests show black people were responsible for roughly 52% of murders, 29% of rapes, and 55% of robberies that year.  Are statistics apologists now claiming that these numbers are primarily a result of bias?

And if this is the case, where is the outcry against police sexism against men.  In 2012, men were responsible for 88% of murders, 99% of forcible rape, and 87% of robberies.  Men make up roughly 50% of the population so these percentages are extremely disproportionate.  This can only indicate clear widespread systemic bias and sexism against men, right?


Have you tried reading the article? If we know black Americans are stopped at a higher rate than white Americans but that those stops lead to a lower rate of weapons or drugs being found then we can see the standard for stopping black Americans is lower than for white ones.
 
mathamagical [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: mathamagical: donh: TFA starts out talking down to the reader, continues talking down to the reader, seems to sorta head in the direction of making a point, then peters out whilst mumbling something about don't believe everthing ya hears, k?

I'm tempted to call it a troll, but it smells more of "lets put a buncha words on a page and get paid".

Please ignore this bullcrap and keep protesting.

Its simple but a good clear article that you can send to your friends when they start telling you there is no bias in policing because they read black people get shot at the same rate per encounter as whites.

The only thing this article is good for is confirming your own bias.  Sociology shouldn't even be consider a scientific field at this point.  The lack of objectivity and poor understanding of actual scientific methods is staggering.


Good thing this is statistics and not sociology then. Did you even rtfa?
 
Tannax [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I RTFA, and at this point and my observations of modern policing I suspect that in large police departments someone is doing this sort of statistical analysis and sending the watch commanders the updated number of white stops and white use of force the police need to commit to statistically make the appearance of no racial bias. More than not just reporting the facts, but actively gaming the system to provide cover for their racism.
 
mathamagical [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

uck It: It makes the flawed assumption that the true valid cause for police stopping people is consistent between race populations and that the delta in interactions between say whites and blacks is due to racism.


Nope it specifically addressed this with the example of rates of drug and weapon stops resulting in a found weapon or drugs. Blacks are stopped at higher rates yet those stops yield a lower rate of discovered contraband.
 
TabASlotB [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: TabASlotB: thegreatmurgatroid: The 2016 crime statistics for arrests show black people were responsible for roughly 52% of murders, 29% of rapes, and 55% of robberies that year.  Are statistics apologists now claiming that these numbers are primarily a result of bias?

And if this is the case, where is the outcry against police sexism against men.  In 2012, men were responsible for 88% of murders, 99% of forcible rape, and 87% of robberies.  Men make up roughly 50% of the population so these percentages are extremely disproportionate.  This can only indicate clear widespread systemic bias and sexism against men, right?

I see you've fully grasped the point of the article.

I'm sure you understood it perfectly, flawed statistical analysis and all.  Just like flat earthers know more about calculus and gravity than isaac newton and copernicus.


I understood it enough to not conflate "arrests" with "responsible for __ crimes." How about you?

/Back to working on the statistical analyses in my lab's latest manuscript...
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TwilightZone: Screen all cops for the following:

White supremacy.
Steroid use
Anger management issues (including and especially domestic abuse).
Prior military service -- aside from the guns, police and military have radically different agendas, skills and training and little in common.  I suspect there is a correlation (which in this case WOULD equal causation) between military service (excepting Coast Guard) and police brutality.


Someone who is honorably discharged has demonstrated principle and the ability to follow rules of engagement.  There is a marked negative correlation between prior military service (with an honorable discharge) and subsequent police misconduct.

The correlation you are looking for is people EXPELLED from the military. Either unable to follow the rules in basic training, or kicked out for egregious conduct once in the service. When you peel back the facts on many of these "former military" you find, to a person, a less than honorable discharge.

Some conservative voices are even calling on instituting a program similar to the Uniform Code of Military Justice on police forces.
 
Loreweaver
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TwilightZone: Screen all cops for the following:

White supremacy.
Steroid use
Anger management issues (including and especially domestic abuse).
Prior military service -- aside from the guns, police and military have radically different agendas, skills and training and little in common.  I suspect there is a correlation (which in this case WOULD equal causation) between military service (excepting Coast Guard) and police brutality.


Actually, when screening for prior military service, what you want to pay attention to is whether they washed out of the military.  Someone who never made it past basic, or was dishonorably discharged is far more likely to engage in brutality than someone who served out their full term with honors.
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

uck It: It makes the flawed assumption that the true valid cause for police stopping people is consistent between race populations and that the delta in interactions between say whites and blacks is due to racism.


Wrong.  Enforcement bias is easy to show without such an assumption, and one mechanism for it is clearly described in the article:

But we know that police officers are more likely to stop Black and Hispanic people than white ones - and that more of those stops are unfounded. Researchers measure this with something called the "hit rate," or the rate at which contraband is actually found on the people who were stopped. A lower hit rate implies bias because it means that the decision to search someone was made with less evidence. White people stopped in New York City, for example, were more likely to be carrying a weapon than Black and Hispanic people who were stopped. White drivers stopped by the police were more likely to have contraband than Black and Hispanic drivers nationally.


When you have one racial group being investigated more than another group, and the results of those investigations show a lower incidence of successful discovery, you have bias.

When we know statistically that two racial groups use a controlled substance at the same rates, yet one group is 4 times as likely to be arrested for possession and 9 times as likely to see prison time for it, you have bias.

uck It: All of their data is based on that fallacy.


No it isn't.  Stop trying to sound smart.  You're either talking out of your ass, or intentionally lying.
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mathamagical: thegreatmurgatroid: The 2016 crime statistics for arrests show black people were responsible for roughly 52% of murders, 29% of rapes, and 55% of robberies that year.  Are statistics apologists now claiming that these numbers are primarily a result of bias?

And if this is the case, where is the outcry against police sexism against men.  In 2012, men were responsible for 88% of murders, 99% of forcible rape, and 87% of robberies.  Men make up roughly 50% of the population so these percentages are extremely disproportionate.  This can only indicate clear widespread systemic bias and sexism against men, right?

Have you tried reading the article? If we know black Americans are stopped at a higher rate than white Americans but that those stops lead to a lower rate of weapons or drugs being found then we can see the standard for stopping black Americans is lower than for white ones.


I did read the article.  Flawed conjecture cannot be used to create valid statistics.

The objective data for violent crime is exactly what I posted.  This is much less susceptible to flawed conjecture.  It doesnt confirm your political biases though so you'll disregard if.
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Tannax: I RTFA, and at this point and my observations of modern policing I suspect that in large police departments someone is doing this sort of statistical analysis and sending the watch commanders the updated number of white stops and white use of force the police need to commit to statistically make the appearance of no racial bias. More than not just reporting the facts, but actively gaming the system to provide cover for their racism.


It might be covering for overt racism, but it doesn't need to be for the system to be racist- if the system is designed so that the organization collecting the data has a measurable interest in the outcome, there will be bias in the stats.  That's an example of how institutional racism works, and how it is broadly perpetuated in the absence of personal racism.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.