(WKBW Buffalo)   Judging by this judge's behavior he shouldn't be judging others behavior. Judge behavior   (wkbw.com) divider line
    Dumbass, Supreme Court of the United States, driveway of Gina Mele, front of the Grisanti home, police investigation, Maria Grisanti, bite marks, first time, North Buffalo street Monday night  
posted to Main » on 25 Jun 2020 at 7:46 PM



Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
"I don't care what their video says or shows, honestly."

Are you gonna believe me or your lying eyes and ears?

"Mark was shouting, 'I'm a judge. Do you know who I am?'" Mele said. "He was saying, 'Let my wife out of the car. I'm going to have your job.'"

Always the go to for famous people or those in power. Never makes you look good bro.
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Shouldn't that be others'?
Sorry. Being judgy.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
All he had to do was put a chair in the street to save the parking spot.  Never mess with another man's chair...
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It takes a good guy with a beam in his eye to judge a bad guy with a mote in his eye.
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
should've resorted to the Italian rake duel. The Rake is a water hose that they used to clean their driveway because it has to be spotless. If these whacko's would have spritzed each other they probably might have laughed it all off.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
resize.hswstatic.comView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Someone should start a GoFundMe to buy him the house on the other side of Rand Paul.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fisticuffs with the neighbors over a parking spot...
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"assaulting their neighbors during a fight".

Well, duh.  That's what makes it a fight....
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh, I was hoping it was the busty, threesome-loving family court judge
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

darth sunshine: All he had to do was put a chair in the street to save the parking spot.  Never mess with another man's chair...


Said Clint Eastwood...
 
