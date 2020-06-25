 Skip to content
(CNN)   When a staid news organization like CNN is openly using words like "Apocalyptic" in their headlines for stories about a pandemic, well you're either getting zombies, or what we have incoming in the next few months..and the zombies would be preferable   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Johns Hopkins University, Maryland, United States, Johns Hopkins, New Jersey, new Covid-19 cases, Washington, D.C., State  
•       •       •

Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Puscifer - "Apocalyptical" (Official Video)
Youtube Hj_bTbfAEsc

/filmed on the streets of Zombileland, CA
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Calling it "plague" would be more productive, (a) because it's a succinct and accurate description, and (b) because it reminds the religious right that God sent it on Trump's watch
 
brizzle365
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
oh boy, are the murder hornets finally getting their day in the spotlight?!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I assume "staid" is used ironically
 
Elandriel
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It brings me no joy in this I Told You So.

For shame to all the legislators that downplayed this for electoral reasons. Would that they are made to suffer for their transgressions but knowing the American people they will be roundly re-elected. One does not change horses in mid stream and all that.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If only we had some warning and could have seen this coming.
 
joker420
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yeah! What the media said!
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott paused any further phases to reopen the state on Thursday and issued an order to ensure hospital beds be available for Covid-19 patients.

What a wuss! Death is a natural and beautiful part of life, and he's trying to take that away from from the citizens of Texas. Not to mention the lack of faith in the teachings of St. Donald of the 'Rona.
 
joker420
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: If only we had some warning and could have seen this coming.


You did, just like everyone else.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: If only we had some warning and could have seen this coming.


Sadly, nobody knew it was going to be this deadly.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I notice CNN's headline writer is a fark member because of the unnecessary apostrophe. Which one of you did that?
 
d23 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
snopes.comView Full Size


Starting to work from home.

oops.. check that.. CONTINUING to work from home.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bowen: born_yesterday: If only we had some warning and could have seen this coming.

Sadly, nobody knew it was going to be this deadly.


Who knew health care could be so difficult?
 
d23 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

joker420: born_yesterday: If only we had some warning and could have seen this coming.

You did, just like everyone else.


New COVID symptom found: failure to see sarcasm.
 
DCBuck
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: I assume "staid" is used ironically


Seriously. "Staid." Cnn. Come on. CNN is all about the panic all the time.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They are selling advertising is all.

A sober look at the real numbers makes this not that much of a huge deal.

/wear your mask
//stay away from people.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We really are just a country of stupid motherfarkers.  The solution was so farkin' simple and yet it still wasn't simple enough for countless millions of stupid, selfish assholes.  I hope everyone enjoyed the past 3 months, because now it's going to be years if people don't pull their heads out of their asses right farkin' now and get hardcore about wearing masks, social distancing, and staying the fark home any time you don't need to go out.  People need to grow the goddamned fark up!
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dwrash: They are selling advertising is all.

A sober look at the real numbers makes this not that much of a huge deal.

/wear your mask
//stay away from people.


I think you're mistaken. This is going to be a full blown national disaster. The biggest one of our lives.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm noticing a subtle shift in the mask requests now though - The focus used to be 100 percent on telling people "Wear a mask to protect those around you!" - Now they are starting to realize that in 2020 America, there is absolutely no point in asking people to do something good for their neighbors.

I see the mask requests shifting slightly... "Wear a mask to protect yourself and those around you." - They aren't focusing so much on the fact that masks have been shown to have very little effect on preventing reception of the virus, that it only helps to prevent transmission to others.

It took them this long to realize that telling people the truth and hoping they will care about their neighbors isn't a realistic expectation here anymore. If they'd lied at the outset and told everyone "You decrease your chance of catching Covid-19 if you wear a mask." you wouldn't see a soul out there without one. Hell, the Cheeto in Charge would be wearing one!
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

king of vegas: dwrash: They are selling advertising is all.

A sober look at the real numbers makes this not that much of a huge deal.

/wear your mask
//stay away from people.

I think you're mistaken. This is going to be a full blown national disaster. The biggest one of our lives.


The hospitalization numbers does not support that.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dwrash: /wear your mask
//stay away from people.


Unfortunately people can't follow these most basic rules.

So here we are.
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dwrash: king of vegas: dwrash: They are selling advertising is all.

A sober look at the real numbers makes this not that much of a huge deal.

/wear your mask
//stay away from people.

I think you're mistaken. This is going to be a full blown national disaster. The biggest one of our lives.

The hospitalization numbers does not support that.


You sound like someone under 40.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: dwrash: /wear your mask
//stay away from people.

Unfortunately people can't follow these most basic rules.

So here we are.


And its their problem if they don't.. I'll be just fine because I stay away from places where they show up like the plague.  The other issue is that you don't seem to get infected through casual contact.. it takes sustained contact.. kind of like a dosage.
 
Mouser
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

king of vegas: Bowen: born_yesterday: If only we had some warning and could have seen this coming.

Sadly, nobody knew it was going to be this deadly.

Who knew health care could be so difficult?


The virus is hitting the "sweet spot" on the contagiousness/lethality chart.  Dangerous, but not so lethal that it cuts down on its spread.  Contagious as all hell, but not so contagious that it can't be contained, albeit at the cost of wrecking the world economy.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dwrash: king of vegas: dwrash: They are selling advertising is all.

A sober look at the real numbers makes this not that much of a huge deal.

/wear your mask
//stay away from people.

I think you're mistaken. This is going to be a full blown national disaster. The biggest one of our lives.

The hospitalization numbers does not support that.


We're just getting started.

You're seeing the part that's above water right now

thesuperiortherapy.comView Full Size
 
Corvus [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
staid news organization like CNN

dingo.care2.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mouser: Contagious as all hell, but not so contagious that it can't be contained, albeit at the cost of wrecking the world economy.


The virus was going to wreck the world economy one way or another, quit pretending otherwise.
 
JayCab
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
FTFA: 18- to 44-year-olds ... their social networks, their employment, is allowing them to mix at a higher rate

More like their employment is *forcing* them to mix. A big part of this spike is dumb people going out without masks, but another huge chunk is people who are forced to go to work because they might otherwise lose their homes
 
joker420
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bowen: born_yesterday: If only we had some warning and could have seen this coming.

Sadly, nobody knew it was going to be this deadly.


The biggest hint was when China shut down Wuhan.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Meanwhile 75%+ of people still think its hyped by the medias and its no big deal.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

king of vegas: dwrash: king of vegas: dwrash: They are selling advertising is all.

A sober look at the real numbers makes this not that much of a huge deal.

/wear your mask
//stay away from people.

I think you're mistaken. This is going to be a full blown national disaster. The biggest one of our lives.

The hospitalization numbers does not support that.

We're just getting started.

You're seeing the part that's above water right now

[thesuperiortherapy.com image 850x1290]


Nope..

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-​n​cov/cases-updates/hospitalizations-for​ecasts.html
 
Jedekai [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Dear America:

Montana didn't enforce any laws about going out in public, face masks, social distancing - etc.

We just knew better by choosing to stay home. No laws needed; and we managed to make every other state remember that Libertarian pragmatism and Socialist unity work pretty damn well together. 1.3m people - 734 cases.

BTW: We also proved (according to every metric available) humanitarianism is not Government dependent. Banks have forgiven mortgage payments, landlords have forgiven rent, car dealerships have forgiven MORE payments, non-interstate employers have pulled cash out of their own businesses to help employees...

...and, according to opinions found in newspaper editorials... our citizens are beginning to realize, "What the HELL does The Federal Government actually do to benefit US?"

Answer: Unless you're in Pollution Country or a "battleground state"... not a damn thing. They don't give a shiat about us. Sooo... Why do we farking care about their needlessly oppressive laws? Why should we even acknowledge them as a superior?

That sound you hear is the facade of the illusion of control cracking...
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm watching my state look at the fruits of the pretty good work we did with masks and social distancing, and instead of concluding "the measures we're taking are working; we should keep doing them," deciding "things are looking ok-ish; our plan worked and we can start taking risks again.," and it's heartbreaking.

Management wants us back in the building on July 20th, nominally to provide some services for students without access to technology, but mostly just to send the message that the state is getting 'back to business' or whatever.  I can opt out on personal health grounds, but I want it to be clear that I'm saying no for the good of the community, and I want people to join me. That second bit is a hell of an uphill drag.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DCBuck
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

vrax: We really are just a country of stupid motherfarkers.  The solution was so farkin' simple and yet it still wasn't simple enough for countless millions of stupid, selfish assholes.  I hope everyone enjoyed the past 3 months, because now it's going to be years if people don't pull their heads out of their asses right farkin' now and get hardcore about wearing masks, social distancing, and staying the fark home any time you don't need to go out.  People need to grow the goddamned fark up!


The biggest mistake in this whole situation was when Fauci and the media started telling Americans there would be no return to normal until we had a vaccine. That was stupid. If you had told them we need to enforce strict social distancing and other measures for 3-6 months, and that things would then essentially return to normal by the fall, most people would have been fine with that and complied (even young people).

When Fauci and the media started telling people "no normal until we have a vaccine," and then started telling people that a vaccine was 12-18 months out, or 3 years out, or would maybe never come, the collective predictable response was "oh well, fark this then; I'm not staying in my house for three years." Particularly among young people (who, whether the doom brigade likes to hear it or not, are exceptionally unlikely to suffer any serious consequences from catching this virus). Their extremely predictable response from young people  was along the lines of: "so, I need to stay inside for my last two years of college to enhance the likelihood that some 81 year old guy will make it to 84? Yeah, ... not doing that." The robustly broadcast extreme pessimism about needing a vaccine to return to normal was a disaster, and dumb (unless I missed a memo about the 1919 - 2020 Spanish Flu).
 
chasd00
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"When a staid news organization like CNN"

that's pretty funny subby, i mean like literal laugh out loud funny
 
lolmao500
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DCBuck: vrax: We really are just a country of stupid motherfarkers.  The solution was so farkin' simple and yet it still wasn't simple enough for countless millions of stupid, selfish assholes.  I hope everyone enjoyed the past 3 months, because now it's going to be years if people don't pull their heads out of their asses right farkin' now and get hardcore about wearing masks, social distancing, and staying the fark home any time you don't need to go out.  People need to grow the goddamned fark up!

The biggest mistake in this whole situation was when Fauci and the media started telling Americans there would be no return to normal until we had a vaccine. That was stupid. If you had told them we need to enforce strict social distancing and other measures for 3-6 months, and that things would then essentially return to normal by the fall, most people would have been fine with that and complied (even young people).

When Fauci and the media started telling people "no normal until we have a vaccine," and then started telling people that a vaccine was 12-18 months out, or 3 years out, or would maybe never come, the collective predictable response was "oh well, fark this then; I'm not staying in my house for three years." Particularly among young people (who, whether the doom brigade likes to hear it or not, are exceptionally unlikely to suffer any serious consequences from catching this virus). Their extremely predictable response from young people  was along the lines of: "so, I need to stay inside for my last two years of college to enhance the likelihood that some 81 year old guy will make it to 84? Yeah, ... not doing that." The robustly broadcast extreme pessimism about needing a vaccine to return to normal was a disaster, and dumb (unless I missed a memo about the 1919 - 2020 Spanish Flu).


So what you're saying is that most people are children and cant handle facts they dont like.
 
Inyego
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
CNN has not been a news organization for quite some time. Staid or not.
 
dryknife [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They meant "apoplectic."

The editorial staff at CNN and everywhere else has been decimated.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

lolmao500: DCBuck: vrax: We really are just a country of stupid motherfarkers.  The solution was so farkin' simple and yet it still wasn't simple enough for countless millions of stupid, selfish assholes.  I hope everyone enjoyed the past 3 months, because now it's going to be years if people don't pull their heads out of their asses right farkin' now and get hardcore about wearing masks, social distancing, and staying the fark home any time you don't need to go out.  People need to grow the goddamned fark up!

The biggest mistake in this whole situation was when Fauci and the media started telling Americans there would be no return to normal until we had a vaccine. That was stupid. If you had told them we need to enforce strict social distancing and other measures for 3-6 months, and that things would then essentially return to normal by the fall, most people would have been fine with that and complied (even young people).

When Fauci and the media started telling people "no normal until we have a vaccine," and then started telling people that a vaccine was 12-18 months out, or 3 years out, or would maybe never come, the collective predictable response was "oh well, fark this then; I'm not staying in my house for three years." Particularly among young people (who, whether the doom brigade likes to hear it or not, are exceptionally unlikely to suffer any serious consequences from catching this virus). Their extremely predictable response from young people  was along the lines of: "so, I need to stay inside for my last two years of college to enhance the likelihood that some 81 year old guy will make it to 84? Yeah, ... not doing that." The robustly broadcast extreme pessimism about needing a vaccine to return to normal was a disaster, and dumb (unless I missed a memo about the 1919 - 2020 Spanish Flu).

So what you're saying is that most people are children and cant handle facts they dont like.


You really need someone to tell you that?

Sky is blue.  Water wet.
 
CFitzsimmons [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: If only we had some warning and could have seen this coming.


I was told it would go away by some kind of miracle.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DCBuck: vrax: We really are just a country of stupid motherfarkers.  The solution was so farkin' simple and yet it still wasn't simple enough for countless millions of stupid, selfish assholes.  I hope everyone enjoyed the past 3 months, because now it's going to be years if people don't pull their heads out of their asses right farkin' now and get hardcore about wearing masks, social distancing, and staying the fark home any time you don't need to go out.  People need to grow the goddamned fark up!

The biggest mistake in this whole situation was when Fauci and the media started telling Americans there would be no return to normal until we had a vaccine. That was stupid. If you had told them we need to enforce strict social distancing and other measures for 3-6 months, and that things would then essentially return to normal by the fall, most people would have been fine with that and complied (even young people).

When Fauci and the media started telling people "no normal until we have a vaccine," and then started telling people that a vaccine was 12-18 months out, or 3 years out, or would maybe never come, the collective predictable response was "oh well, fark this then; I'm not staying in my house for three years." Particularly among young people (who, whether the doom brigade likes to hear it or not, are exceptionally unlikely to suffer any serious consequences from catching this virus). Their extremely predictable response from young people  was along the lines of: "so, I need to stay inside for my last two years of college to enhance the likelihood that some 81 year old guy will make it to 84? Yeah, ... not doing that." The robustly broadcast extreme pessimism about needing a vaccine to return to normal was a disaster, and dumb (unless I missed a memo about the 1919 - 2020 Spanish Flu).


The Trump administration deeply farked us, but Fauci was telling them the truth and that's why I say that people need to grow the fark up and deal with this like the once in 100 year (almost to the year) event that it is.

The primary failure on masks was telling everyone they they didn't need them early on in order to preserve N95 and surgical inventory for professionals, but they should have concurrently been telling people that they must wear cloth masks to help halt the spread.  That should have been a federal mandate.  And they should have been clear that nobody is safe.  Death is only part of the equation and likely a small part at this point.  You don't want to get COVID-19 at all.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

DCBuck: The biggest mistake in this whole situation was when Fauci and the media started telling Americans there would be no return to normal until we had a vaccine. That was stupid. If you had told them we need to enforce strict social distancing and other measures for 3-6 months, and that things would then essentially return to normal by the fall, most people would have been fine with that and complied (even young people).


With the President actively undermining that message?

Doubtful.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Inyego: CNN has not been a news organization for quite some time. Staid or not.


I agree, CNN has turned into an anti-Trump corporate-slave propaganda machine. The idea that US citizens might get jobs and get paid for what they do, and that the USA would not have to depend on slave labor from other countries, is anathema to CNN and other media. That is what President Trump promised in 2016, and against opposition by insane people, he is making progress. Let's move on.
 
Lettuce Pray
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jimpapa
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's getting really bad up here in Ontario too.
Size wise we'd be the fifth most populace state right behind New York with over 15 million people.
And yesterday we had a woping 183 new cases.
Now granted it's not the 5000-7000 you're seeing in some American states. But man almost 200 NEW CASES!!!
It's really scary, hope we stay in vigilant and not open too early
 
LesterB
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
https://www.fark.com/comments/1075110​0​/126193762#c126193762

Luckily my brother-in-law recovered. Unluckily, it seems he was right.

Amazing how many people I have tagged as healthcare liars are in here saying it's no big deal.

/"amazing"
//not really
///three
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: That is what President Trump promised in 2016, and against opposition by insane people, he is making progress.


pics.awwmemes.comView Full Size
 
DCBuck
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
lolmao500: DCBuck: vrax: We really are just a country of stupid motherfarkers.  The solution was so farkin' simple and yet it still wasn't simple enough for countless millions of stupid, selfish assholes.  I hope everyone enjoyed the past 3 months, because now it's going to be years if people don't pull their heads out of their asses right farkin' now and get hardcore about wearing masks, social distancing, and staying the fark home any time you don't need to go out.  People need to grow the goddamned fark up!

The biggest mistake in this whole situation was when Fauci and the media started telling Americans there would be no return to normal until we had a vaccine. That was stupid. If you had told them we need to enforce strict social distancing and other measures for 3-6 months, and that things would then essentially return to normal by the fall, most people would have been fine with that and complied (even young people).

When Fauci and the media started telling people "no normal until we have a vaccine," and then started telling people that a vaccine was 12-18 months out, or 3 years out, or would maybe never come, the collective predictable response was "oh well, fark this then; I'm not staying in my house for three years." Particularly among young people (who, whether the doom brigade likes to hear it or not, are exceptionally unlikely to suffer any serious consequences from catching this virus). Their extremely predictable response from young people  was along the lines of: "so, I need to stay inside for my last two years of college to enhance the likelihood that some 81 year old guy will make it to 84? Yeah, ... not doing that." The robustly broadcast extreme pessimism about needing a vaccine to return to normal was a disaster, and dumb (unless I missed a memo about the 1919 - 2020 Spanish Flu).

So what you're saying is that most people are children and cant handle facts they dont like.

Maybe. If "no semblance of normal until we have a vaccine" was actually close to correct when, looking at Italy, France, New York, etc., it almost certainly wasn't. It was extreme pessimism, which the media loves; it was an idea irresponsibly accepted and promoted by Fauci, the media, and politicians; and it likely did immense harm. If it is correct, and a vaccine really is 3 years to never away, then I don't blame young low risk people from saying: "fark it. I'm going to get this. I'll take the (extremely low risk) associated with my getting it instead of putting my life on hold for three years (or maybe forever). If you're high risk and don't want to get it, you stay inside." So it goes ...
 
