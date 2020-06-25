 Skip to content
(News 8000 La Crosse)   Porta Potty explodes over night. Officials suspect gas leak   (news8000.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks like shiat hit the fan. And the boat. And the shed. And the car...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎵 It's the most explody time of the year. 🎵
 
Pfighting Polish [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taco Bell: Never again.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mythbusters did it
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spots On The Wall
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snargi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
M80 plus Methane equals big boom?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone had a BM that made it into the news?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ain't gonna lie - I'm totes jelly!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a true mystery
#bringbackAngelaLansbury
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
M-80 + Methane Gas can make really big boom.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Artist's conception of what the explosion looked like:

contestimg.wish.comView Full Size
 
Pfighting Polish [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Artist's conception of what the explosion looked like:


Tardis, turdis ... same thing.
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whenever I use a porta potty I feel like I'm Dr. Who that has fallen on bad times.
 
Pfighting Polish [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: Someone had a BM that made it into the news?
[Fark user image 456x341]
Ain't gonna lie - I'm totes jelly!


Might want to see a doctor if you're that constipated.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a schitty thing to do (assuming this was deliberate).
What a schitty thing to happen (assuming this was accidental).
What a bunch of schitty puns (sorry).
 
Snargi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Artist's conception of what the explosion looked like:

[contestimg.wish.com image 550x366]


Is that a Van Gogh?
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At the junction?

Pettibone Junction
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Snargi: M80 plus Methane equals big boom?


"Biiig bada-booom."
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
