(BBC-US)   Dear sir/madam, I am a prince of a small African nation and wish to share this windfall of a resource found only within our borders, in the amount of 3.4 million US dollars
31
•       •       •

beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He already owned 2000 cows. He was wealthy before he "found" the gems. It would be nice if this was a story about some poor guy suddenly becoming rich, but realistically, he was wealthy by any nation's standards (2000 cows would make him a multimillionaire in the US, btw).
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I am not educated but I like things run in a professional way. So I would like my children to run the business professionally."

Difficulty: 30 children
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reality:

"Dear sir/madam, I am a prince of a small African nation and wish to share this windfall of a resource found only within our borders, in the amount of 3.4 US dollars."
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The last 382 of these emails I responded to were fake!  But, maybe 383 is the charm.
 
WTP 2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
President Magufuli ordered the military to build a 24km (14-mile) perimeter wall

let's send some of the "no wall" people over there...
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does tanzanite have any industrial use or is it just expensive because it is rare?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr Laizer, 52, who has four wives, said he would slaughter one of his cows to celebrate.


Fark user imageView Full Size

COMMODUS: Father, congratulations. I shall sacrifice 100 bulls to honour your triumph.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There will be a big party tomorrow," Mr Laizer, a father of more than 30 children, told the BBC.

When did he have time to mine the gems? And, did he dig them up using his penis as a jackhammer?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"My name is Sanunu Lazer, and I have the good fortune to be mining of a rear gemstone in Tasmania. You can use it google my name so you know I am the for real guy. Please write to address soon for I have 30 children. I will make you the million."
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, good for him.  Invested his money in a productive mine gamble, paid the extraction fee and taxes, enriched the country's economy.  Now he'll expand his cows and the employees who work them.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: He already owned 2000 cows. He was wealthy before he "found" the gems. It would be nice if this was a story about some poor guy suddenly becoming rich, but realistically, he was wealthy by any nation's standards (2000 cows would make him a multimillionaire in the US, btw).


that's a lot of cows. now he can afford to feed them. lucky.
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody tell Adam Sandler
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: "There will be a big party tomorrow," Mr Laizer, a father of more than 30 children, told the BBC.

When did he have time to mine the gems? And, did he dig them up using his penis as a jackhammer?


This is way funnier than any, I would have made about 30 kids.

BAM BAM BAM BAM.

His poor wives.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to say I still feel guilty for not helping with that poor bank manager's plea to transfer me the $2.5 million unclaimed funds, which otherwise by Nigerian law would have to be given be given to the United Nations Fund to Promote War in Africa and the World in General.  How many am I responsible for the death of?
 
drlcb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: Does tanzanite have any industrial use or is it just expensive because it is rare?


5 minutes on the googles and I personally would not rate as a "Buy".
Sell enough on ebays and you could retire...
https://www.ebay.com/sch/i.html?_from​=​R40&_nkw=tanzanite&_sacat=0&_sop=16
https://geology.com/gemstones/tanzanit​e/
https://www.gemrockauctions.com/auctio​ns/tanzanite/
https://www.ebay.com/sch/i.html?_from=​R40&_trksid=p2380057.m570.l1313.TR12.T​RC2.A0.H0.Xtanzanite.TRS0&_nkw=tanzani​te&_sacat=0
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
great_tigers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My MIL got scammed an hour ago. I am not amused.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: "My name is Sanunu Lazer, and I have the good fortune to be mining of a rear gemstone in Tasmania. You can use it google my name so you know I am the for real guy. Please write to address soon for I have 30 children. I will make you the million."


Thank you, Sir. However the gemstones of my rear emerge naturally on a regular basis and I am not interested in having them mined.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drlcb: Marcos P: Does tanzanite have any industrial use or is it just expensive because it is rare?

5 minutes on the googles and I personally would not rate as a "Buy".
Sell enough on ebays and you could retire...
https://www.ebay.com/sch/i.html?_from=​R40&_nkw=tanzanite&_sacat=0&_sop=16
https://geology.com/gemstones/tanzanit​e/
https://www.gemrockauctions.com/auctio​ns/tanzanite/
https://www.ebay.com/sch/i.html?_from=​R40&_trksid=p2380057.m570.l1313.TR12.T​RC2.A0.H0.Xtanzanite.TRS0&_nkw=tanzani​te&_sacat=0


I looked but I couldn't find anything practical
 
craig234
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was going to say Fark buried the lead about 30 children, but the guy in the story buried the lead a lot too.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Rare tanzanite, available on the Home Shopping Network and cruise ships everywhere!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: baronbloodbath: "My name is Sanunu Lazer, and I have the good fortune to be mining of a rear gemstone in Tasmania. You can use it google my name so you know I am the for real guy. Please write to address soon for I have 30 children. I will make you the million."

Thank you, Sir. However the gemstones of my rear emerge naturally on a regular basis and I am not interested in having them mined.


"It is good that your rear gems tone emerged on frequent. Tasmania has many rear gemstone emerge in the past but for now it is getting hard and hard for them. The Tasmania is the number one source of Tasmanite. There is no number two."
 
Salmon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
4 wives and 30 kids?

He's probably broke already.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Does tanzanite have any industrial use or is it just expensive because it is rare?


The mineral itself isn't rare, but that particular color is.
 
camaroash
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Does tanzanite have any industrial use or is it just expensive because it is rare?


One unique characteristic is it changes color based on angle and lighting.

Essentially, it's both rare and looks cool.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Looks like we have a Found Gem trifecta in play folks.  That's rare.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

camaroash: Marcos P: Does tanzanite have any industrial use or is it just expensive because it is rare?

One unique characteristic is it changes color based on angle and lighting.

Essentially, it's both rare and looks cool.


thars pretty wild
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Looks like we have a Found Gem trifecta in play folks.  That's rare.


Scroll up a few stories, it's been filled

/At least until an admin sobers up
//So it may stay that way after all...
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: SBinRR: Looks like we have a Found Gem trifecta in play folks.  That's rare.

Scroll up a few stories, it's been filled

/At least until an admin sobers up
//So it may stay that way after all...


Oh, a Great Value Trifecta.  Those don't usually last too long.
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They've been saying it was rare & going to run out any time now for the last couple of decades.   Somehow it's still at pretty much every store that sells semiprecious stones.

Somebody had a good marketing idea & built an industry around it.
 
