(NBC New York)   As Covid-19 spikes in states that opened too early, New York's Covid-19 hospitalizations have fallen below 1,000 for the first time since mid-March. See what happens when you have an adult in charge   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
    New York City, New York's COVID hospitalizations, New Jersey, New York metropolitan area, New York, governors of New Jersey, state area, Gov. Andrew Cuomo  
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now we're starting to reopen. Check back in a month to see how well-behaved everyone is
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Now we're starting to reopen. Check back in a month to see how well-behaved everyone is


Mask order is still in place and I've noticed people doing a good job of social distancing in the few places I've been to in the last couple weeks. I think we'll be fine, unless we get a bunch of people coming from Florida or Texas
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Dead for Tax Reasons: Now we're starting to reopen. Check back in a month to see how well-behaved everyone is

Mask order is still in place and I've noticed people doing a good job of social distancing in the few places I've been to in the last couple weeks. I think we'll be fine, unless we get a bunch of people coming from Florida or Texas


i'm hopeful.  my county finally managed a couple single-digit days.  the last 50 infection day was may 16th, it would be nice to keep it below that upon a wider opening
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Based on comments I read on Fark earlier today this can only mean that NY has reduced their testing.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: ...


I gotta ask - Did the IRS send you a stimulus check?
 
Mouser
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The Chinese and Koreans were patting themselves on the back too, Subby.
 
OldJames
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We are supposed to have phase 4 tomorrow. Everything except gyms, movie theaters, and malls. Really the only thing with the NY rules that changed my life was the bowling alleys are closed. I worked the whole time (hospital) and got drunk with all the same friends the whole time, and golf courses were open by the time it was warm enough to golf. I do miss the roads being empty and being able to drive around without dealing with traffic.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I mean... the places reopening because all the big, strong, rugged conservative types couldn't deal with the inconvenience of not getting their hair cut in a salon haven't exactly hidden the fact that they're much more concerned about their modern conveniences than their lives.
 
paygun [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wait, NY has more deaths than any other state, doesn't it?
 
ophus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm sorry, when an 'Adult' is in charge you put all the old folks with covid back into nursing homes? Mental Gymnastics
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

paygun: Wait, NY has more deaths than any other state, doesn't it?


The most deaths so far
 
Lars The Canadian Viking [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Or, you know, herd immunity could be doing it.
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
To be fair, California has Newsom, but Covidiots abound in SoCal
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: Or, you know, herd immunity could be doing it.


With a roughly 20% infection rate? Not even close.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Moopy Mac: Lars The Canadian Viking: Or, you know, herd immunity could be doing it.

With a roughly 20% infection rate ? Not even close.


And that 20% is in NYC and among the highest estimates. Statewide it is fraction of that.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: Or, you know, herd immunity could be doing it.


Current estimate by people who actually study these things, one of the guys who was being used to push the narrative that "this isn't as bad as people are making it out to be, see this expert thinks so!" Is only 5-7% of the population has gotten it.  So we're just a weeeeee bit shy there...... by about 63-65% of the population.

Plus current data is saying only about 2-3 months of immunity.

Actual data says you're wrong.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Texas, Dallas and Tarrant counties now require facemasks and the governor suspended elective surgeries again in several counties.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They'll spike back up again just like everywhere....
....the mouth-breather bone-spur-loving dumpsters will not have this mask stuff.

/and fark your feelings right back at ya
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Lars The Canadian Viking: Or, you know, herd immunity could be doing it.

Current estimate by people who actually study these things, one of the guys who was being used to push the narrative that "this isn't as bad as people are making it out to be, see this expert thinks so!" Is only 5-7% of the population has gotten it.  So we're just a weeeeee bit shy there...... by about 63-65% of the population.

Plus current data is saying only about 2-3 months of immunity.

Actual data says you're wrong.


I really wish this "hard immunity" types would STFU and realize they don't know what they're talking about.
 
wademh
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
dkulprit: ...

Plus current data is saying only about 2-3 months of immunity.

Are you claiming that based on that Nature study that the popular press keeps misinterpreting or do you have a cite?
 
Juc
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well he's not exactly an adult so much as not a complete 100% idiot.
I mean you have to be completely unable to understand math to think opening up while you're in the middle of a pandemic being something that's ok.
 
Albinoman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

skozlaw: I mean... the places reopening because all the big, strong, rugged conservative types couldn't deal with the inconvenience of not getting their hair cut in a salon haven't exactly hidden the fact that they're much more concerned about their modern conveniences than their lives.


Probably less about inconvenience more to do with lack of fear.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

EyeHaveRisen: [Fark user image image 318x344]

They'll spike back up again just like everywhere....
....the mouth-breather bone-spur-loving dumpsters will not have this mask stuff.

/and fark your feelings right back at ya


Half the people around here without masks don't fall into the Trump voter categories

If the antibodies are only good for 2 to 3 months, that means a vaccine probably won't be coming anytime soon.
 
gregz18 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
States tried to open up before the cases/hospitalizations/deaths actually plateaued, much less decreased.  And so now, we're going to see things get worse.

It hurts my head that people STILL don't understand that this is a respiratory disease.  I don't care how many times you bleach your surfaces - it probably doesn't matter.  It's all about being near other people, especially in an enclosed environment.  Put the damn mask on.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

skozlaw: I mean... the places reopening because all the big, strong, rugged conservative types couldn't deal with the inconvenience of not getting their hair cut in a salon haven't exactly hidden the fact that they're much more concerned about their modern conveniences than their lives.


"I have a doomsday bunker with food, water and supplies for two full years."

*quarantine goes into effect*

"I NEED A HAIRCUT I I REFUSE TO SOCIAL DISTANCE MASKS ARE TYRANNY"
 
Charles of York
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Maybe trumps fluff boy in Florida will read this
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
We're farked.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ophus: I'm sorry, when an 'Adult' is in charge you put all the old folks with covid back into nursing homes? Mental Gymnastics


PA & VA's numbers are moving upward as well.  PA is another state that forced infected people back into nursing homes.

Latest numbers show infection rates surging among younger people.  The hope being they don't become as sick as older people with underlying conditions and overwhelm health care facilities.

NY really wasn't the "adult in the room" on Corona virus.  Neither is PA, VA, CA, TX, or FL.

The thing is, human beings will only endure a lock down for so long.  People will only wear masks everywhere for so long.  It's just the nature of the human animal.

So the hope was (rightfully so) to "buy time" to stretch out the infections so the hospitals wouldn't get overwhelmed.


Until there's a vaccine, this isn't going away.  That it's spreading isn't really news.

And NY better prepare now for an uptick in infections.  They would be foolish not to.....
 
Geotpf
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Albinoman: skozlaw: I mean... the places reopening because all the big, strong, rugged conservative types couldn't deal with the inconvenience of not getting their hair cut in a salon haven't exactly hidden the fact that they're much more concerned about their modern conveniences than their lives.

Probably less about inconvenience more to do with lack of fear.


This.

Frankly, the only people who have to fear death from Covid are retirees (65+), those with known heart or lung
problems, or those who are exposed to massive doses of the virus on a regular basis (mostly/exclusively health care workers).  If you aren't one of those people, or have a close relative you interact with often with one of those issues, it is not terribly illogical to almost ignore the thing.

Yes, you can still get sick, yes, sometimes seriously, sometimes with permanent or semi-permanent disabilities, some people not in those categories do sometimes die, and yes, not wearing a mask is basically rude at this point.  But overall risk to self is pretty darned low if not in those categories, close to background level of random deaths from any cause.
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mofa: We're farked.
[Fark user image 425x558]


You can thank TX, FL, AZ, NC, GA, and SC.
 
