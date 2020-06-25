 Skip to content
 
(Global News (Canada))   Edmonton doctor canoes to work: 'My commute is the best part of my day' How did you get to your job today?   (globalnews.ca) divider line
toetag [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Walked downstairs to my couch.
 
FlyingFarmer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Grabbed my phone off the nightstand.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fell out of bed.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Went through the elaborate fake door in the library wall, walked down the tunnel, got on the elevator to the lower levels, passed through the screening and decontamination room, then walked into my Control Center, just like every day.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Walked from the bedroom to the dining room in my palatial 692 sq ft apartment.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I walked down the stairs. It isn't awe inspiring, but I don't have issues with rainy or windy days.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Downriver before work, upriver at the end of the day? No thanks.
 
Tyrone Biggums
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Rolled out of bed. Took the grand total of one step to my desk.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I commute 30 miles a day in Atlanta. On a scooter. Nothing like a continuous 15 mile brush with death to start the day.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Back when I was still working in April, traffic was very, very light on my commute to work. It was great.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Downriver before work, upriver at the end of the day? No thanks.


In my day, we went upriver both ways. In the snow.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Rolled out of bed you say?  Ha, never left it.
 
Datanerd
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Went through the elaborate fake door in the library wall, walked down the tunnel, got on the elevator to the lower levels, passed through the screening and decontamination room, then walked into my Control Center, just like every day.


You forgot the Batpole.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Woke up this morning, blue moon in my eyes, and got myself a gun.
 
Gramma
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I kind of miss my commute, especially at the end of the day.
It was time to decompress from the stress of work.  My daughter, who is terribly lonely due to the covid restrictions, absolutely pounces on me as soon as I leave the desk. And I just want to be left alone for a bit.
 
Peki
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I miss Edmonton.
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Walked downstairs, sat at my computer desk, set up a microphone and headset and got on a call.

In some ways the lack of a commute is the best part of my day.

It's also Thursday and I at this point only end up wearing pants on Friday so.....all work, no pants.
 
Marine1
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I thought Canadians all rode Canada Mooses to work.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That sounds like an episode of "Northern Exposure".
 
xalres
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Got woken up in the middle of a REM cycle by my son yelling "I GOT POOP!!" under his door. Stumbled through a diaper change while half awake, made cereal and coffee, sat down and stared at my monitor as if it was an alien device that crash landed in my yard in a meteorite, all while consciously making an effort not to think too deeply about anything to avoid letting in the constant background noise of crushing existential dread that has come to signify this hellmouth of a year.

Pretty typical stuff, really.
 
gao81
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Woke up to the power being out so I stayed in bed. Usually I just walk to the living room.
 
Flaccidor
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Marine1: I thought Canadians all rode Canada Mooses to work.


It's "meese".
 
Ixnay on the ottenray
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Marine1: I thought Canadians all rode Canada Mooses to work.


A moose once bit my sister
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My current commit is from my bedroom to the living room.

/Hate working from home.
//Before all this, I had a very easy/quick commute to the office.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What stops this doctor from saying 'Screw it!' & continue paddling when he gets close to his workplace?
Joni Mitchel knows what I'm on about:
Oh, I wish I had a river so long
I would teach my feet to fly
I wish I had a river
I could skate away on
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I walked, and I'm actually at my office for a change.
 
jtown
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
One of my grandpas used to fly to work in his plane 5 days a week.  The 60s were a different time.
 
Marine1
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ixnay on the ottenray: Marine1: I thought Canadians all rode Canada Mooses to work.

A moose once bit my sister


only animals that want anything to do with Canada Mooses are Canada Gooses.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Right after my wife leaves for work, my alarm goes off. I stumble into the living room, followed by three cats, and flop down on the couch.

The cats help tremendously.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Marine1: I thought Canadians all rode Canada Mooses to work.


That's in the summer. In winter, a dog sled is way faster.
 
The Big H
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I do miss my leisurely 4 mile bike ride into work.
Morning decent temperature Slight downhill on the way in no sweat.  Uphill in the heat on the way back for exercise and clearing the mind of my immature clients and subpar coworkers.

It was fun going faster than the cars stuck at constant lights and multiple school zones.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: What stops this doctor from saying 'Screw it!' & continue paddling when he gets close to his workplace?
Joni Mitchel knows what I'm on about:
Oh, I wish I had a river so long
I would teach my feet to fly
I wish I had a river
I could skate away on


if you have not, check out Robert Downey Jr.'s cover of that. It's really quite lovely.
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Marine1: I thought Canadians all rode Canada Mooses to work.


Have you seen the ass of a moose in summer?

Caution NSFL

https://www.google.com/search?q=moose​+​with+ticks&rlz=1C1SQJL_enCA839CA839&sx​srf=ALeKk01py39XIsLrxbXTqI_oDw7hx31VWQ​:1593097928767&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa​=X&ved=2ahUKEwiJm4uhoJ3qAhUJTN8KHSQMAS​EQ_AUoAXoECBMQAw&biw=1707&bih=832&dpr=​1.5#imgrc=EsT8HdKecuFPpM
 
dwlah [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Had breakfast with my dad
Its his birthday today (84)
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: I commute 30 miles a day in Atlanta. On a scooter. Nothing like a continuous 15 mile brush with death to start the day.


I feel ya! Before I was forced into unemployment I commuted on a motorcycle, even in awful weather. If I was feeling drag-ass when I started the bike, the sheer exhilaration of Trying Not to Die had me fully alert by the time I got to work.

It's fun. Sure, driving a Honda Civic to work is safer and more comfortable in the rain, but where's the fun in that?
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Read the article. This sounds like BS or a one-day stunt. The doctor says "He usually starts his night shift at 4 p.m. and heads home the next day at 7 a.m." and "an intensive care physician at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, starts his two-hour commute".

So he has a 2 hour commute (is that each way or combined?) and has a 15 hour shift. Even combined that leaves him a scant 5 or 7 hours to live. He even claims to do this in the dead of Edmonton winter. That is even more BS. The river will be mostly ice when temperature are 30 below as he states.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Back when I was still working in April, traffic was very, very light on my commute to work. It was great.


I loved those first few weeks of the lockdown. There was nobody on the roads.

Now it's getting back to normal, i.e., traffic jams and road rage.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Who doesn't love the smell of the Gold Bar Wastewater Treatment Plant in the morning?
 
the_rhino
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

youre killing independent george: Right after my wife leaves for work, my alarm goes off. I stumble into the living room, followed by three cats, and flop down on the couch.

The cats help tremendously.

Shane Dawson has entered the chat
 
