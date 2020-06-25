 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   This week's 3 hour serving of vintage 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes new music from Wendy James, plus tunes from Felt & The Damned. Come hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on PastFORWARD #139. Starts 1PM ET LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
As socalnewwaver is 14,000' up a mountain today I'll be tweeting out the play list live here
But, if you're on the twitters, do please follow socalnewwaver too
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Standing by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Me too.
Just been making the youtube playlist.
Some good stuff coming up
 
Wessoman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You know I'll listen just to hear Felt. "Primitive Painters" is one of my favorite songs of all time.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That was exciting!

When the siren stops abruptly, followed by a second, and a third...

A tenant on the 5th floor put something on the stove and went out. The fire department totaled the door. Fortunately, the sprinkler didn't trigger...

back to Standing by...
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Talking Heads - Road to Nowhere (Official Video)
Youtube LQiOA7euaYA


Been playing this the past couple of days
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: That was exciting!

When the siren stops abruptly, followed by a second, and a third...

A tenant on the 5th floor put something on the stove and went out. The fire department totaled the door. Fortunately, the sprinkler didn't trigger...

back to Standing by...


Eek.
Hope everything's okay
 
boohyah [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wendy James was one of my first crushes...
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.