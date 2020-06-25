 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Dieter Schorner, the pastry chef who revived Americans' passion for creme brulee, dies at 83. He will be lightly cremated by hand before burial   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

RIP Dieter
 
Penguin_named_Nori
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
But just the top of him.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
cdn1.thr.comView Full Size

RIP
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The best chefs always have students rather than tv shows.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: [Fark user image 252x307]
RIP Dieter


Now is not the time on Sprockets when we dance.
 
