(EurekAlert)   A 5-minute urine test can reveal the quality of your diet and whether it's the best fit for your body. But who can pee for five minutes?   (eurekalert.org) divider line
28
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Anything is possible on "two-for-one" tuesdays at Shooters.
 
eriphila [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
An enlarged prostate can make it seem that long...
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I have peed for five minutes. Too many beers. Running late to an event. Stood in a parking lot emptying my bladder as friends watched in astonishment.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They could call it "Urine Luck"
 
Droopy Dro
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Raises hand; Sees doctor.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Scientists at Imperial College London in collaboration with colleagues at Northwestern University, University of Illinois, and Murdoch University, analysed levels of 46 different so-called metabolites in the urine of 1,848 people in the U.S.

And that's when I stopped reading whatever this so-called reporter had to say.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
But is the branding right? Is it the most luxurious urine test?

i.imgur.comView Full Size


/ it's real
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I don't think you have to study for that test.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Adam sandler: Longest pee (FUNNY)
Youtube FiZaMnMN6YQ
 
robertus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The Sound of Relief - The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (3/10) Movie CLIP (1988) HD
Youtube pdE83FX-Mto
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
In my early twenties, I bet a guy that I could out-wait him for having to go the bathroom at the bar. After the fifth pint of beer, he caved. Out of principle, I waited another 15 minutes before I finally went. It felt like that scene in Strange Brew - I could have put out a medium-sized house fire at least.
 
Datanerd
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Came for this.  Leaving feeling 'eesh'.
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I timed it once, I think I lasted almost 2 minutes pissing.  The kidneys or something in the lower back hurts when you do that.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Jimmy Pees, Dottie Does the Line-Up - A League of Their Own (3/8) Movie CLIP (1992) HD
Youtube NaKBQWLRJqw
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
When you need to get an ultrasound and you're not pregnant (this is to check for tumors on the uterus and ovaries), they instruct you to drink a couple 2 liters worth of water, and hold it until they can do the procedure.

I've seen a horse piss. Now I feel a sense of solidarity.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Depends, is tequila involved?
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

tiny fist, etc.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

God, that was the worst part of getting checked for an ovarian tumor. I think the lower back pain that made me pass out at work and sent me to the hospital was less uncomfortable.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Came for Naked Gun/League of Their Own, leaving relieved.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ogre Piss - Revenge of the Nerds 2: Nerds in Paradise (1987)
Youtube KMs3vRUP558
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
But who can pee for five minutes?
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
payattention
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You tell it blue. Once rode a bucking 130E from Homstead to Pope and drank coffee the entire time (a skill I still have fortunately). Was okay until about five minutes out and once we landed, I hit the ground running. I don't know how long it was, but it sure seemed like four or five minutes.

/boy was that a long time ago... early 80s...
//still have a love/hate relationship with flying...
///still dwelling on this 'Space Force' thing...
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

So's the pee tape.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My diet sucks and it sure as hell ias not he best fit for my body and i don't need a piss test and a several thousand dollar medical bill to tell me that.
 
PleaseHamletDon'tHurtEm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This your first day here, subs?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
