(Twitter)   Ah, Florida. Where masks are the work of the devil because "they want to throw God's wonderful breathing system out the door"   (twitter.com) divider line
33
    More: Florida, shot  
•       •       •

‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pete and Repeat were fighting over wearing masks . . .
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Pete and Repeat were fighting over wearing masks . . .


It's every day, though. I feel like I have dejavu.
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We did this already yesterday

But. Reminding people to please for the love of jeebus wear masks is probably a good thing to do daily
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Put a mask on, you filthy animal.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
We are incredibly stupid.. someone should probably nuke us before we destroy the world.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: We are incredibly stupid.. someone should probably nuke us before we destroy the world.


Fine, I'll do it. I always knew I was going to change the world someday.

Um...does anyone have some nukes I can borrow?
 
jbuist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well, lady, God's latest coronavirus is attacking his wonderful breathing system and killing his wonderful people.

Governor out front shoulda told ya.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Have we made America great yet?
 
OldJames
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: NewportBarGuy: We are incredibly stupid.. someone should probably nuke us before we destroy the world.

Fine, I'll do it. I always knew I was going to change the world someday.

Um...does anyone have some nukes I can borrow?


Nukes are old school... pick one of these
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You can discuss it with God when you meet him soon.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You know what ELSE wants to throw your natural breathing system out the door?
 
nomysterynil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Guess I should throw away my glasses and contact lenses since they distort the way God wants me to see the world...
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Why do you care if I home school my kids?

Why do you care what they teach in my church?

Why do you care about what I believe?

This is why.
 
JRoo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
God; Sends virus.
Humans; God will save us from God!
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: We are incredibly stupid.. someone should probably nuke us before we destroy the world.


Don't worry. We will exterminate ourselves long before we do any serious damage to this world.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Just a reminder, these people will show up to vote November 3rd. If you don't too, Trump gets a mandate to do four more years of this stupidity.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I think a mask for her may not be sufficient.  She needs a gag until she retains enough oxygen for her brain to start working again.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"And in this scene, we see Karens behaving as Karens often do in their native habitat..."
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Starting to think religion is the problem.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
this is what happens when a virus is politicized. If you go back to the beginning of this, you'll find my comments asking why all the stories about this virus were on the politics tab. I knew the answer then, but didn't truly think it would go this far. A huge percentage of people in this country - more than enough to make a major impact - are refusing to wear masks or take any social distancing precautions. Schools are set to open in about 8 weeks. There's no way this is going to be contained by then. I would imagine it will be even worse. And once millions of kids start interacting and bringing it home - look out. August\September is going to push us over the edge. Thanks, Trump. Thanks for making a bad situation worse. At least for a brief shining moment in the summer of 2020, we added value to the shareholder.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If they hate how masks make them uncomfortable, they're *really* going to hate ventilators.
 
Peki
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If y'all so convinced God's breathing system is so perfect, go ahead and stick your face in water and see if God is so perfect then.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Goddamn morons.

I've been seeing this thing going around now too, where some fake-ass organization is giving out fake-ass "exemption" cards for wearing masks.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I can't quite make out what the acronym says, so I'm just going to go ahead and assume it stands for "Freedom To Be Assholes."
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
After being on track to contain the virus here in Michigan, a bunch of dipshiats just had to go on vacation.  Now, the government is talking about shutting down the state again.

So, if your friends posted pictures of themselves enjoyed their holiday somewhere other than their own backyard, hit them with a brick because it's their damn fault we can't safely return to work and restart the economy.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I have a theory. These people do not brush their teeth regularly and being forced to breath their own rotting teeth smell is worse than getting COVID. The obvious solution is to pull all their teeth and be done with them.
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: I can't quite make out what the acronym says, so I'm just going to go ahead and assume it stands for "Freedom To Be Assholes."


"Freedom to Breathe Agency"
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Zulu_as_Kono: Psychopusher: I can't quite make out what the acronym says, so I'm just going to go ahead and assume it stands for "Freedom To Be Assholes."

"Freedom to Breathe Agency"


I want freedom to breathe too.  That's why I wear a mask.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Goddamn morons.

I've been seeing this thing going around now too, where some fake-ass organization is giving out fake-ass "exemption" cards for wearing masks.



Derpster: "Businesses can't be required to bake cakes for teh gheys."

Also: "Businesses are required to let me enter unmasked and spread disease."
 
clawsoon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
God's water system gives us cholera and dysentery, and God's breathing system gives us influenza and covid-19.
 
fark account name
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm still not up on the Fark posting of a tweet about a news story.

If you'd rather watch the actual video rather than some guys recording of his TV screen, here's the CNN link to the original.

Public meetings do tend to bring out the crazy people.
 
