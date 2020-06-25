 Skip to content
(ABC7 San Francisco)   Homeless residents in San Jose getting help from A: Social workers? B: Volunteer activists? or C: Batman?   (abc7news.com) divider line
    More: Hero, Homelessness, impressive Batman costume, homeless population, Coronavirus Kindness, Batman's familiar costume, ABC7 News, new Venmo account, SAN JOSE  
Doctor Funkenstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That is so farking awesome.  And, kid, niiiiice Batsuit.  Well done.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And the countdown clock to how soon a crazoid nutcase grabs him & slams him head first into the concrete begins.....
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Definitely a good deed - and, an impressive suit to boot. His 15 minutes should be longer...
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Homeless residents?
 
dbaggins
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Rarely is the Hero tag so dam appropriate.

I'm going to see how I can send him some support.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anfrind
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DippityDoo: And the countdown clock to how soon a crazoid nutcase grabs him & slams him head first into the concrete begins.....


You mean a cop?
 
Sandelaphon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
helpdeskguy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Goddamn.
 
JakeStone
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Once I get a job again, will definitely throw to his patreon.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's not like they're invited over to take a shower at stately Wayne Manor, or sleep in the Bat Cave.
 
