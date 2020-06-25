 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Today's article designed to freak out your racist elderly white relatives: "For the first time, nonwhites and Hispanics were a majority of people under age 16 in 2019"   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    More: News, Population, Demography, Hispanic whites, past decade, U.S. Census Bureau, coming decades, Demographics, first time  
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 I so want to post this on Facebook
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess that's why the GOP wants to deport everyone.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I guess that's why the GOP wants to deport everyone.


No, that's why the Census has been delayed and there is no fire under anyone's ass to keep it on track.

By 2030, white folks will slide to less than 50% of the population. In total. Not just in generation cohorts, but just plain period. And THIS is exactly why Republicans want to get tough on crime, they want to disenfranchise, and otherwise muddy the waters, because when redistricting comes up, and funding has to be allocated, their besties are NOT going to be happy with the results.

Smart of sane folks would have widened their camp to include this changing landscape. Instead, the GOP went for the short-sighted quick money route to stoking fear to generate campaign cash. And it's going to crash them in a spectacular fashion eventually, but they are going to fight tooth and nail against simple math. Subjective reality is what they've banked on for years, and so long as they think that they can control perception, and thus reality, they're going to keep pushing this mess, because at this point, it's all that they've got. What's worse, is that so many within the party have a flawed understanding, or rather a willful ignorance, of what subjective reality actually means.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, but what will happen is that the definition of what is white will expand.  American history has always had a group of immigrants being nonwhite for a period of time and then becoming accepted as white.  It happened with the Germans, then the Irish, then the Italians, then the Greeks.  It happened with the Kardashians in your lifetime.
 
incendi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Yes, but what will happen is that the definition of what is white will expand.  American history has always had a group of immigrants being nonwhite for a period of time and then becoming accepted as white.  It happened with the Germans, then the Irish, then the Italians, then the Greeks.  It happened with the Kardashians in your lifetime.


And it'll be whatever group is most willing to shiat on the remaining non-whites.
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

incendi: Rapmaster2000: Yes, but what will happen is that the definition of what is white will expand.  American history has always had a group of immigrants being nonwhite for a period of time and then becoming accepted as white.  It happened with the Germans, then the Irish, then the Italians, then the Greeks.  It happened with the Kardashians in your lifetime.

And it'll be whatever group is most willing to shiat on the remaining non-whites.


So... Trumpers?

From this morning, you latest "brown people are bad" disinformation campaign

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Bukharin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
image.noelshack.comView Full Size
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If we become the minority, other races will want revenge because of the things we did when we were the majority!
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Dang. Mohammed did own slaves. And had some really young wives. That is kind of awkward.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WaltCronkite
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That "white" would become a minority was obvious. I realized that when I was in middle school, wwwaaayyy back in the 70's (Oh.... damn, I'm old...) . My only conclusion was that, "good, less to argue about".
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Solution
Bulworth Racial Deconstruction
Youtube pmNFDJgPrRI
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
America has been, and will be, a "white" country for only a very brief fraction of it's history.
It's not really a white man's country, only very briefly has been - and will not be in the future.
 
OldJames
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Yes, but what will happen is that the definition of what is white will expand.  American history has always had a group of immigrants being nonwhite for a period of time and then becoming accepted as white.  It happened with the Germans, then the Irish, then the Italians, then the Greeks.  It happened with the Kardashians in your lifetime.


If anyone should be considered white, it's the Irish

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
WHY do you think all this turmoil is happening now?!? Obviously the people who have had control are seeing it slip away and are fighting tooth and nail to stay powerful and relevant.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RowdyPants: WHY do you think all this turmoil is happening now?!? Obviously the people who have had control are seeing it slip away and are fighting tooth and nail to stay powerful and relevant.


The loss of privilege feels like oppression.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's okay: Planned Parenthood will solve most of that problem eventually, just like Margaret Sanger intended. Also, as People of Color are often so wiling to point out: in America they tend to occupy the lower ends of the income spectrum because of economic opportunity disparity, and since whitey is eventually going to have to go to war with China and as poorer people tend to wind up in the military as a means of advancement, those children will be the first ones sent to the front lines by mostly white male officers as pawns to die for their country with pie in the sky dreams of G.I. Bill money and a military pension.

I do not personally endorse this POV but you damned well better believe that this is how it has always been and I don't see that changing any time soon.

Vote with a bullet, or better yet, vote by not enlisting and not walking into a bullet for old white men if you really want America to be a blended society.
 
N4LG4s
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The chicken are home.....
Chasing Amy | 'Star Wars' (HD) - Ben Affleck, Jason Lee | MIRAMAX
Youtube v3XTHVC1Nf0
 
dennysgod
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What's wrong with being a minority...are they mistreated or something?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Yes, but what will happen is that the definition of what is white will expand.  American history has always had a group of immigrants being nonwhite for a period of time and then becoming accepted as white.  It happened with the Germans, then the Irish, then the Italians, then the Greeks.  It happened with the Kardashians in your lifetime.


Miguel Rodriguez is going to get a lot of social media ads reminding him as a third generation American he has a lot more in common with John Smith, Todd Kauffman, Sean McManus and Guido Pinette than he does Raj Patel, Ngo Mumbia, Nguyen Nguyen and that he should consider voting for the conservatives who share his Christian faith
 
Daer21 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Yes, but what will happen is that the definition of what is white will expand.  American history has always had a group of immigrants being nonwhite for a period of time and then becoming accepted as white.  It happened with the Germans, then the Irish, then the Italians, then the Greeks.  It happened with the Kardashians in your lifetime.


I've realized in colossally bad at determining 'white'. Those implicit bias tests say I'm biased towards black people, but I'm pretty sure it's just that I'm bad at sorting black and white people. I don't know what to make of this.
 
docilej
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
what about "white Hispanics" ?
 
Peki
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Daer21: Rapmaster2000: Yes, but what will happen is that the definition of what is white will expand.  American history has always had a group of immigrants being nonwhite for a period of time and then becoming accepted as white.  It happened with the Germans, then the Irish, then the Italians, then the Greeks.  It happened with the Kardashians in your lifetime.

I've realized in colossally bad at determining 'white'. Those implicit bias tests say I'm biased towards black people, but I'm pretty sure it's just that I'm bad at sorting black and white people. I don't know what to make of this.


*snert* 

Really don't want to admit you're biased there, huh?

The implicit bias tests are pretty well accepted. If it says your biased, you're biased. You just have to work a little harder at not acting like it. Doesn't mean you're a bad person, because character has to do with choices, but instead has to do with the environment in which you were raised.

/this is why white people who were raised around white people often have a hard time seeing the differences in individual faces among minority groups
//full disclaimer: I am one of those white people. Do the damn work instead of making excuses for the test being wrong.
 
incendi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

docilej: what about "white Hispanics" ?


The Thpaniardth?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
" The world will be at peace once we are all a nice shade of mocha."
I forget who said that.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RowdyPants: WHY do you think all this turmoil is happening now?!? Obviously the people who have had control are seeing it slip away and are fighting tooth and nail to stay powerful and relevant.


Diversity brings with it unique challenges. To say those challenges are one sided is far from the truth. Managing diversity is very challenging but if done properly yields extraordinary results.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Yes, but what will happen is that the definition of what is white will expand.  American history has always had a group of immigrants being nonwhite for a period of time and then becoming accepted as white.  It happened with the Germans, then the Irish, then the Italians, then the Greeks.  It happened with the Kardashians in your lifetime.


Eh, but that not only stopped, it used to be wider.

If these racist idiots were smarter they'd do that to woo others to their side to hold power, but not only has that definition NOT expanded since the late 1800's it's shrunk.

Before segregationist, a person with 1 white parent could be considered white, but since segregation that has changed.  For example, Obama would have once been "white" but now he's our first "black" president and couldn't be considered a "white" president.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Challenge Accepted
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: " The world will be at peace once we are all a nice shade of mocha."
I forget who said that.


Piers Anthony. "Stans" were his vision of the future melded human race, short for "Standards", a time after WW IV where all humans sought to adhere to a Eugenic model of perfection, but somewhere down the road they realize that they lost something when they lost diversity, so they start a breeding program to recreate the three major "race" groups in zoo-like preserve compounds that recreate the host identity's civilizations at their height of success: 8th Century Africa, Ming Dynasty China, and mid-1950s United States.

The short version is that the kids all escape, find each other, start to fall in love with the other 'group' members, only to realize that would erase their diversity and mean failure for the program. Don't ask me how it ends, I haven't read that story in 35 years and for the life of me I can't even recall the name. Hell, I don't even know how I remember the story when I can't remember people's names 30 seconds after recalling them.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

tpmchris: Challenge Accepted
[Fark user image 425x239]


Strong genes in that pool.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: NewportBarGuy: I guess that's why the GOP wants to deport everyone.

No, that's why the Census has been delayed and there is no fire under anyone's ass to keep it on track.

By 2030, white folks will slide to less than 50% of the population. In total. Not just in generation cohorts, but just plain period. And THIS is exactly why Republicans want to get tough on crime, they want to disenfranchise, and otherwise muddy the waters, because when redistricting comes up, and funding has to be allocated, their besties are NOT going to be happy with the results.

Smart of sane folks would have widened their camp to include this changing landscape. Instead, the GOP went for the short-sighted quick money route to stoking fear to generate campaign cash. And it's going to crash them in a spectacular fashion eventually, but they are going to fight tooth and nail against simple math. Subjective reality is what they've banked on for years, and so long as they think that they can control perception, and thus reality, they're going to keep pushing this mess, because at this point, it's all that they've got. What's worse, is that so many within the party have a flawed understanding, or rather a willful ignorance, of what subjective reality actually means.


More than likely we will just go back to what we used to do and just decide most Hispanics are white again.  Of course back when Hispanics were considered whitebeing white was not good enough.  You had to be a WASP.  Then as WASPs became the minority it became okay to be the various other whites, but Mediterranean whites were not included.

Now Greeks, Jews, and Italians are white again, and Hispanics will soon rejoin the fold.

Though since the Census Department now wants to know what kind of white you are, seriously go fill out your census they ask, the WASPs may be wanting to become more exclusive again.
 
