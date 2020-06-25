 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   A group of people were arrested on Staten Island and charged with unlawfully dealing with dangerous fireworks and transporting three alligator carcasses. King of Staten Island unavailable for comment   (nypost.com) divider line
16
    More: Strange, New York City, Borough, Manhattan, group of people, Brooklyn, Mayor de Blasio, load of fireworks, Staten Island  
•       •       •

227 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jun 2020 at 7:16 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
also announced:  come on down to the sheriff's department 4th o July fireworks display!
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am so looking forward to that movie
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have gone with, "...these are their stories. DUN DUN"

/not subby
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I looked at the photo and read "sh*t barrage" on one of the fireworks.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's a bit expensive but I know a guy who can get dead gators from A to B...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need fireworks on the table.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what is statistically more dangerous to transport, live fireworks and dead alligators or dead fireworks and live alligators?
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the dead alligators?  I mean really.  Couldn't you have skinned it and just brought the skins along?
 
LesterB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He did it!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: Why the dead alligators?  I mean really.  Couldn't you have skinned it and just brought the skins along?


And not eat the meat?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kiefer Sutherland "24" cameo on CornerGas
Youtube 0r02qGQ0yKM
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

chitownmike: And not eat the meat?


How long were they dead and were they refrigerated?  After a certain amount of time, the carcass has to be processed or the gases in the intestines penetrate the meat, in addition to the normal decay process once the meat is no longer alive.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Why the dead alligators?  I mean really.  Couldn't you have skinned it and just brought the skins along?


I think it's a union thing.

Delicatessen workers and Shoemakers conflict.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Come on, are those things really crimes?

Meanwhile Wall Street crash the economy, throw millions on the street and bankrupt millions of people and nobody gets arrested.

Fark this shiat.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You had me at Dangerous Fireworks...
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
How many sky rockets does it take to get a dead gator airborne?
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.