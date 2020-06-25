 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Utah wants you to take down 'enormous, invasive, delicious' bullfrogs   (local21news.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good. They can airmail me some frog legs.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Frogs are damn good.  My dad used to go out all the time when I was a kid.  Now it is near impossible as *every* access to a fresh water body of water around here closes at dark.

That would probably change if we had a frog problem but we don't because of large mouth bass, gar, bobcats, raccoons, slews of raptors, snakes....
 
Summoner101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just hop on down!
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A weedless Daredevil will let you pull them out of the chain grass.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Jeremiah is heartbroken, and all he can do is open another bottle of mighty fine wine...
 
crazydave023
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Australia has been dealing with this issue for 25 years.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I think chefs could solve most invasive species problems. Invent a fantastic recipe and heavily market it.

Humans have exterminated species before for being tasty.
 
gilbertfroy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
gonewiththetwins.comView Full Size
 
8tReAsUrEz
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Export them to China & Africa
 
