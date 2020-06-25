 Skip to content
(Metro)   The UK has decided if you want to visit the pub for a pint once things reopen and infection fate is tempted, you must follow Town From Footloose Rules: No touching; no large groups; no shouting; and of course, no loud music   (metro.co.uk) divider line
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The best Pubs have no music and no TV.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fightin, fu*kin and footracin still okay?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile on UK beaches:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Do they know coronavirus is still a thing?
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The music part actually makes sense. The louder the music, the closer people lean in to hear each other and start yelling.
My bro works at an SLC  bar&grill in the kitchen by himself, thankfully. Pretty safe away everyone, his own space.

Anyway, the karaoke nights have resumed, the groups of people yelling into the same mic, hanging on each other, drunk sing along dancing with the songs to 11...
He's shaking his head on almost every shift at the no mask wearing, bulletproof drunks.

I probably won't be hitting any bars till next fall. Hard pass.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sound waves increase viral infectivity. It's science.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dancing ok? Looks like they missed the key plot hook
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nope. Was a link to the right of the article dated today.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Foghorn of Ignorance
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Thanks to Brilliant Boris, we've had a world-beating track and trace programme in place for weeks now, while no other country can even manage to get a functioning app. We'll be fine, our response to the virus has been magnificent, truly something to be proud of.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Walker: Meanwhile on UK beaches:
[Fark user image 680x439]
Do they know coronavirus is still a thing?


America's little brother felt the need to catch back up.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
WILL NOT COMPLY
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
