Barista tells Starbucks Sally she has to wear a mask so she retaliates by posting the exchange on social media. Backfires spectacularly
26
hubiestubert
1 hour ago  
Seriously. These need to be everywhere.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984
50 minutes ago  
You gotta love the idiots who think carrying a homemade card is going to do dick. It's probably the same people who are sovereign citizens
 
Rapmaster2000
50 minutes ago  
Starbucks Sally has an interesting FB page.  Honestly, I never thought that woo peddlers would become Republicans, but I guess people into "natural" cures would find a home in the anti-science party.
 
grokca
18 minutes ago  
Surprising how many people have mask exemptions on hand when this probably never came up before.
It's almost like they all took ethic classes at Trump U.
 
Aldon
18 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Starbucks Sally has an interesting FB page.  Honestly, I never thought that woo peddlers would become Republicans, but I guess people into "natural" cures would find a home in the anti-science party.


Every wacko movement finds a home in trump's party now i.e. if a flat earther is political he is a trumper.
 
CarnySaur
17 minutes ago  
the barista, identified as Lenin Gutierrez

If ever there were a name to trigger a MAGA.
 
kobrakai
16 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Starbucks Sally has an interesting FB page.  Honestly, I never thought that woo peddlers would become Republicans, but I guess people into "natural" cures would find a home in the anti-science party.


They're not woo peddlers, they're "Whateva! I do what I want!"
 
Harry Wagstaff
15 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Starbucks Sally has an interesting FB page.  Honestly, I never thought that woo peddlers would become Republicans, but I guess people into "natural" cures would find a home in the anti-science party.


Every conspiracy theorist, homeschooler, and holistic medicine enthusiast I know is a Trumphumper.
 
SecondaryControl
15 minutes ago  
So what is the legal standing of people saying that they 'can't wear a mask because of <make believe> medical issues and you can't ask me about them'?

My understanding is that they are wrong, but...when they call the red neck cop, guess who is going to have a bad day?

Me, not Karen.
 
ProcrastinationStation
13 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: So what is the legal standing of people saying that they 'can't wear a mask because of <make believe> medical issues and you can't ask me about them'?

My understanding is that they are wrong, but...when they call the red neck cop, guess who is going to have a bad day?

Me, not Karen.


You have to offer them reasonable accommodation.  In this case?  I'd guess that would be mobile order, wait outside.
 
winedrinkingman
13 minutes ago  
I just want to say I was also verbally abused after refusing to serve massless customer and that I accept tips in the form of wine shop gift cards.
 
OldJames
13 minutes ago  
If you are in a private establishment, you have to abide by their rules. If you don't like them, you don't have to be there.
 
Metaluna Mutant
10 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Starbucks Sally has an interesting FB page.  Honestly, I never thought that woo peddlers would become Republicans, but I guess people into "natural" cures would find a home in the anti-science party.


Those who reject fact based evidence & fantasize about things which can not be demonstrable proven or disproven but only "felt" are the bedrock of conservatives.
 
fruitloop
9 minutes ago  
"Meet lenen from Starbucks who refused to serve me cause I'm not wearing a mask. Next time I will wait for cops and bring a medical exemption," Amber Lynn Gilles wrote in a Facebook post

Fark user imageView Full Size


Go fark yourself with your "medical exemption".

/she looks like discount Maitland Ward
 
ko_kyi
9 minutes ago  
Also, if you don't like a store's policy, complain to the owner, not the unfortunate bastard that had the misfortune of working the shift when you came in.
 
ko_kyi
8 minutes ago  

fruitloop: /she looks like discount Maitland Ward


Someone on her FB page called her "Great Value Britney Spears"
 
sjmcc13
7 minutes ago  
Starbucks Stacey just sounds and flows better.

Who is coming up with these names?
 
SBinRR
5 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Seriously. These need to be everywhere.

[Fark user image 600x600]


I read that in Henry Hill's voice.
 
BigNumber12
4 minutes ago  
"A GoFundMe set up for the barista, identified as Lenin Gutierrez, raised nearly $17,000 as of Wednesday"

Sounds like communism to me.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
3 minutes ago  

OldJames: If you are in a private establishment, you have to abide by their rules. If you don't like them, you don't have to be there.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldernell
3 minutes ago  
How about if you don't wear a mask we don't want your business.  Then we'll see if the gop goes you're violating our rights like they did over the bakers that didn't want to make cakes for gay weddings.
 
Mikey1969
3 minutes ago  
Um, why does the barista need $17,000? Did Starbucks fire him?
 
fark account name
3 minutes ago  

ko_kyi: Also, if you don't like a store's policy, complain to the owner, not the unfortunate bastard that had the misfortune of working the shift when you came in.


I'm guessing you've never worked in retail or as a server.
 
FrancoFile
2 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: You gotta love the idiots who think carrying a homemade card is going to do dick. It's probably the same people who are sovereign citizens


This is my emotional support haircut.
 
Mikey1969
2 minutes ago  

oldernell: How about if you don't wear a mask we don't want your business.  Then we'll see if the gop goes you're violating our rights like they did over the bakers that didn't want to make cakes for gay weddings.


"Karen" is not a protected class, so nobody can do shiat to force a private business to accept people without masks.
 
xanadian
1 minute ago  

winedrinkingman: I just want to say I was also verbally abused after refusing to serve massless customer and that I accept tips in the form of wine shop gift cards.


I could snark in one of two ways:

1.  You serving photons at your shop?  Or
2.  Obviously not an American...
 
