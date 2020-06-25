 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost) Weeners On today's 2020 apocalypse bingo card - "blood-drinking penis leech" (warning: not safe for lunch)   (nypost.com) divider line
20
    More: Weeners, Phnom Penh, Urination, Urethra, Blood, elderly man's penis, Penis, poor soul, Urinary bladder  
•       •       •

815 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jun 2020 at 9:49 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did somebody open the fifth seal? I said not to do that, goddamnit!
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: Did somebody open the fifth seal? I said not to do that, goddamnit!


Are you implying that the fifth seal was this guy's pee-hole?
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not the kind of dick sucking I'm looking for.
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But enough about my ex-wife!

/Try the veal.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
while the wheeners tag is apropriate, a Wheaton tag would have been funnier.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I came back from swimming in the lake and found a leech on my ballsack  when I was about ten.  I just sat in a slatted chair and popped it right off. But that's when the real trouble began.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: Did somebody open the fifth seal? I said not to do that, goddamnit!


images.amcnetworks.comView Full Size
 
sid244
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Annnnnd that's why I'm not going to Cambodia.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what's worse, penis leech or subby's typing?

answer: they both suck

real answer: always penis leech
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm honestly surprised that thing fit.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many a leech have swallowed a pint before they were torn and thrown out.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we really still talking about Milo Yiannopoulos?
 
debug
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't kjow how you fail to notice a leech swimming up your dick and into your bladder.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think I'll pass on that link today.
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
*crosses legs, decides not to get spaghetti for lunch*
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

xanadian: Not the kind of dick sucking I'm looking for.


but it is the one you deserve
 
EdAmesAndMrs.
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Practice safe swimming... Wear a condom.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My ex was into both blood drinking and never met a dick she didn't want to suck, so I'm getting a kick. . .

/The blood drinking was actually part of the whole step too far. . .
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.