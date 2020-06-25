 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Tiger King gets its own comic book   (wfla.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Can someone please explain the draw to me?  It just seems like a televised train wreck.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Green Intern: Can someone please explain the draw to me?  It just seems like a televised train wreck.


Answered your own question.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Green Intern: Can someone please explain the draw to me?  It just seems like a televised train wreck.


You see, if someone was to film a tv show of two trains crashing into each other, it would be ratings gold.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Green Intern: Can someone please explain the draw to me?  It just seems like a televised train wreck.


People turn to these types of programs to be able to say, "Wow!  My own life seems not-so-farked-up by comparison to these people!"

See also: Schadenfreude
 
TheSpartanGrant [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Another reality trash tv celebrity. Good thing he went to prison, he could have been the next POTUS.
 
