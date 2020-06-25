 Skip to content
Stouffer's unveils 'Mac on Tap' machine, will be installed whenever another Fark party is allowed again
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Infringing on my "Crack on Tap" trademark, Stouffer's? Don't make me send Sugar Bear over there!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sarahthustra [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Difficulty: Stouffers macaroni and cheese is best when baked or microwaved to the point that you get a bit of crust around the top/edges.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It delivers "the creamy, cheesy goodness of Stouffer's Mac and Cheese" straight from the tap.

Have you even eaten your own product, bro?
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 512x386]


I feel this way about Mac on Tap and most of the videos I click on Pornhub.
 
6nome
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Annie's is primo shiat.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I can only imagine what it sounds like as that stuff oozes out.
 
gottafixthat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
First thing I thought of.

Kids In The Hall - Fattening Up Our Tapeworms (correct sync)
Youtube 8TnWIICkBeE
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I can only imagine what it sounds like as that stuff oozes out.


Or feels like if they use a semi-flexible discharge hose.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

gottafixthat: First thing I thought of.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/8TnWIICk​BeE]


Same here.

Damn my slow internet connection
 
overthinker
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So, you get to experience it oozing out of a hole, to go in your hole, to go out your other hole? Given how it tastes, its been through a few holes before it got to the tap. (I can't stand their foods, they taste awful or lack flavor in place of way too much salt.).
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Nope Nestle company.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Is this actually real or just someone's photoshop?  The only thing I can find about it are this article, the woman's tweet it references, and 9 pages of google search results that just link to this article. Nothing ever quotes Stouffer's or refers to any sort of media from them, and I can't find anywhere where they're "asking fans" to tweet at them about it.  They replied to the original tweet/image, but it was just a smiley face.
 
