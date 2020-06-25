 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Not the Onion: Lucas County Man Worries Retirement Plan Is Sitting On Ancient Burial Mound   (who13.com) divider line
21
    Awkward, United States, Jay Smith's plan, Native Americans in the United States, weary bones, Burial, city life, national park, LUCAS COUNTY  
•       •       •

21 Comments
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Smith is attempting to reach out to the Iowa DNR and Army Corps of Engineers to respect any potential burial ground on his land.  "I'm just trying to find out so I can build my home and not breaking federal law.  If it's a buried culture, it needs to be given the respect it should."

Silly liberal, now your retirement plan includes litigation over permitting and the state buying your land for "market value."
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I have a human ancestry"   well, OK
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't build a pool!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awkward headline aside, this guy seems pretty cool in my book. I appreciate the efforts he's making.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm just trying to find out so I can build my home and not breaking federal law.  If it's a buried culture, it needs to be given the respect it should."

Pretty good attitude.  Hope it works out.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Do you want your house to be haunted? Cause that's how your house gets haunted.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: "I have a human ancestry"   well, OK


Photo of man:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It said he saw a sign that said do not disturb then he proceeded to disturb it by checking the bones to his ribs. Brilliant
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"I keep burying my pets in the yard but they keep clawing their way back out!"
 
dittybopper
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Do you want your house to be haunted? Cause that's how your house gets haunted.


I thought it got haunted because Old Man Johnson thinks there is a treasure hidden somewhere and he's trying to scare everybody off so he can search for it.

I mean, that's actually far, far more plausible than the spirits of dead people actually haunting the place, because ghosts aren't real.
 
Datanerd
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Given how 2020 is going, I think we need to come to terms with the fact that all of America was built on a Native American burial ground.
 
It's Bensane Garrison!
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I found an awesome picture of my GG grandfather Addie posing behind a 1927 Indian motorcycle. I showed my older cousin who recalled my GG grandmother saying that Addie had a motorcycle at one point and it was awfully noisy but we didn't know what kind it was. I then asked my grandmother (my grandfather has been dead for 24 years and would've known if his dad had one) if Addie ever had an Indian motorcycle. She said "well I don't know if he had one but your grandfather found one buried in the field!".

Puzzled I asked why in the world someone would bury a motorcycle in their field.

"I don't know but he dug it up and had all the parts laid out on my kitchen table!  It was discusting and I was so mad at him for that!".

"Uh, why the hell would he put dirty rusted motorcycle parts on the table instead of in the garage?"

"It was an Indian on the table.  I don't know what you're talking about. An Indian, bones and all!"

Turns out that the fields near my grandparent's house were opposite the river from a historical mound complex that had been plowed over (as has all of Southern Ohio mound sites) and a groundhog had dug a burrow and turned up necklaces and bones so my grandfather dug up the rest... And tossed it on my grandma's kitchen table...  Eventually he got ahold of someone at THE Ohio University and they took the bones.

Never did find out if Addie had an Indian motorcycle ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dittybopper: abhorrent1: Do you want your house to be haunted? Cause that's how your house gets haunted.

I thought it got haunted because Old Man Johnson thinks there is a treasure hidden somewhere and he's trying to scare everybody off so he can search for it.

I mean, that's actually far, far more plausible than the spirits of dead people actually haunting the place, because ghosts aren't real.


ZOINKS!

/Jinkies!
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SBinRR: "I'm just trying to find out so I can build my home and not breaking federal law.  If it's a buried culture, it needs to be given the respect it should."

Pretty good attitude.  Hope it works out


I'm not trying to troll but why does anything need be done? I've always thought the reverence around cemeteries and the like was pretty wired.  Bodies need to be disposed of in a way that the rotting flesh doesn't lead to stinking up a place or creating an incubator for pathogens but beyond that what is the point? obviously this place had been forgotten about by anyone who had any attachment to anyone buried there so what is the big deal?
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
It's Bensane Garrison!
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
1916 not 1927.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He's farked. He's going to lose that property and most of the money he paid for it.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: dittybopper: abhorrent1: Do you want your house to be haunted? Cause that's how your house gets haunted.

I thought it got haunted because Old Man Johnson thinks there is a treasure hidden somewhere and he's trying to scare everybody off so he can search for it.

I mean, that's actually far, far more plausible than the spirits of dead people actually haunting the place, because ghosts aren't real.

ZOINKS!

/Jinkies!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
