 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WHNT Huntsville)   It's diamond-finding season in Arkansas, again   (whnt.com) divider line
14
    More: Cool, Arkansas, Crater of Diamonds State Park, United States, Diamond, park search, 56-year-old Arkansas woman, Diamond Discovery Center, shiny stone  
•       •       •

492 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jun 2020 at 2:02 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No word on if seven dwarfs will go there to mine.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Somewhat surprised the park is open in the times of Covid but this is Arkansas.  No mask but at least it looks like you could social distance while searching.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm good at finding money. I've always wanted to try this.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: Somewhat surprised the park is open in the times of Covid but this is Arkansas.  No mask but at least it looks like you could social distance while searching.


If i am looking for diamonds, you best stay more than six feet from me for other reasons.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
She found at at the golf course.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Makes me think of the Hand of Faith. 60 lb. gold nugget, 12 inches below the ground, found by a dude named Kevin with a metal detector.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: I'm good at finding money. I've always wanted to try this.


I too was once a shoe gazer... but then I took an arrow to the knee.
 
starlost
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
In most parts of the world people search for diamonds to keep from being shot. In the US we do it for fun.
 
MBooda
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well, she wore out her welcome with random precision, rode on the steel breeze. Come on you raver, you seer of visions. Come on you painter, you piper, you prisoner.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's an open field, not an interior mine. It's probably one if the safer activities you could do.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I thought it was Duck season.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Now I can get me that there gold tooth so I can get Romena to marry me.  I just will have
them knock out the teeth on either side so the gold one sticks out more.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.