(Yahoo)   Missouri woman who went viral for waving a Confederate flag, praising the KKK, and vowing to teach hate to her grandchildren while at a Black Lives Matter protest apologizes for showing her true colors, vows to never wave Confederate flag again   (yahoo.com) divider line
49
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I was going to say 'But don't you dare call her a racist.' Then I RTFA and spotted this gem.

"I was mocking them because I don't like being called a racist."
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
biatch you told us exactly who you are and we believed you the first time,
NeedlesslyCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sure, Jan.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I... don't believe her. She's sorry she got caught and wants the public dragging to stop.

If it really did change her for the better then great but I think she's just going to be more cautious on who she shares her racism with from now on.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"City leaders in Branson, a major tourist hub, have had a mixed reaction to the events.

The Associated Press reports that the city's aldermen were asked to denounce the KKK at a meeting on Tuesday. Two did so, two were silent and one responded by saying police need more support."

I know I shouldn't be surprised that they couldn't do better than 40% participation rate of city aldermen in a denouncement of the KKK down there but still, damn.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Boo_Guy: "City leaders in Branson, a major tourist hub, have had a mixed reaction to the events.

The Associated Press reports that the city's aldermen were asked to denounce the KKK at a meeting on Tuesday. Two did so, two were silent and one responded by saying police need more support."

I know I shouldn't be surprised that they couldn't do better than 40% participation rate of city aldermen in a denouncement of the KKK down there but still, damn.


Police need more support?  The question was about the KKK.. so the police and KKK are one and the same?

Sounds like that's what he's admitting.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Boo_Guy: I... don't believe her. She's sorry she got caught and wants the public dragging to stop.

If it really did change her for the better then great but I think she's just going to be more cautious on who she shares her racism with from now on.


Are you me?  My exact thoughts.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's like those people who said they voted for Trump because they were tired of being called racist.

Um?
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Clarence Brown: It's like those people who said they voted for Trump because they were tired of being called racist.

Um?

Um?


Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jenkins said she "blacked out" during the event and doesn't remember what she said as anti-racism protesters gathered outside a store that sells Confederate merchandise.

Is that code or she trying to suggest that she literally blacked out?  If her excuse is I lost sense of place and time and only when I am unconscience am I racist scum, well then that is an excuse I have not come across, since a bike racer said he didn't blood dope, he just had the genes of his inutero digested twin in his system.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"...in public."

She left out her internal monologue qualifier, and that is really the important part. She's not sorry about what she did, she is sorry that it was captured on video. Nothing more. Nothing less. She is the most pernicious of racists, because she and her sort like to hide, and they spread their influence quietly. She is why the KKK has lasted this long. She and her sort are how so many officers and our military are flashing White Power signs all over the place. They'd rather just let their racism flow out when they vote, when they help decide school board policy, when they are picking businesses to frequent, when they gin up the rumor mill. She just got caught up, and she got caught out, and now she's sorry that there may be consequences, which only forces these cowards back under the floorboards.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jenkins said she"blacked out" during the event and doesn't remember what she said as anti-racism protesters gathered outside a store that sells Confederate merchandise.

She was roofied with Hatemol.  My sister's friend Becky injected some Naziamine, a related drug, and woke up having burned over a dozen crosses in one night. Crazy stuff.
 
Coco LaFemme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, please. I hate a disingenuous apology. You're not sorry you said something bigoted and hateful, you're upset that it was posted on the Internet and the Internet rightly called you a hateful, bigoted twunt for it. You say far worse than that in your everyday life when a camera isn't trained on you. What we heard was tame compared to what you're really capable of. This isn't an epiphany as a result of deep and intensive soul searching and self-reflection. This is you trying to cover your ass so you don't get fired from whatever job you may have.

Take a seat, lady. In fact, take ALL the seats.
 
Colour_out_of_Space [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Jenkins said she "blacked out" during the event and doesn't remember what she said as anti-racism protesters gathered outside a store that sells Confederate merchandise.

Is that code or she trying to suggest that she literally blacked out?  If her excuse is I lost sense of place and time and only when I am unconscience am I racist scum, well then that is an excuse I have not come across, since a bike racer said he didn't blood dope, he just had the genes of his inutero digested twin in his system.


I bet it was Ambien
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The internet was so much cooler before people like this got here....
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are exactly the same people who say Democrats are responsible for the Klan.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: I... don't believe her. She's sorry she got caught and wants the public dragging to stop.

If it really did change her for the better then great but I think she's just going to be more cautious on who she shares her racism with from now on.


I'm not buying it either.  When you get shiatfaced drunk and spout racist beliefs the odds are more than overwhelming that you are indeed a racist.  Something about alcohol and inhibitions, I read it somewhere.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idiot.  She should have used the Trump Defense.  "I was kidding"
 
A Terrible Human
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark off,hateful twat.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jenkins said she "blacked out" during the event and doesn't remember what she said as anti-racism protesters gathered outside a store that sells Confederate merchandise.

Pharmdawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A bigot in public is a racist in private
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: I... don't believe her. She's sorry she got caught and wants the public dragging to stop.

If it really did change her for the better then great but I think she's just going to be more cautious on who she shares her racism with from now on.


The KKK became a secret society because everyone else wouldn't tolerate them.  Now we have a President that thinks the KKK is just fine and dandy, so these low lifes rear their ugly heads.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny how "white pride" works when confronted by the overwhelming onslaught of well-deserved mockery and derision...
 
Mr. Magi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Porkbelly: Boo_Guy: I... don't believe her. She's sorry she got caught and wants the public dragging to stop.

If it really did change her for the better then great but I think she's just going to be more cautious on who she shares her racism with from now on.

I'm not buying it either.  When you get shiatfaced drunk and spout racist beliefs the odds are more than overwhelming that you are indeed a racist.  Something about alcohol and inhibitions, I read it somewhere.


Porkbelly: Boo_Guy: I... don't believe her. She's sorry she got caught and wants the public dragging to stop.

If it really did change her for the better then great but I think she's just going to be more cautious on who she shares her racism with from now on.

I'm not buying it either.  When you get shiatfaced drunk and spout racist beliefs the odds are more than overwhelming that you are indeed a racist.  Something about alcohol and inhibitions, I read it somewhere.


A drunk man's words are a sober man's thoughts.
Also, In Vino Veratis. ( In wine - truth)
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: Police need more support?  The question was about the KKK.. so the police and KKK are one and the same?

Sounds like that's what he's admitting.

The Associated Press reports that the city's aldermen were asked to denounce the KKK at a meeting on Tuesday. Two did so, two were silent and one responded by saying police need more support."

I know I shouldn't be surprised that they couldn't do better than 40% participation rate of city aldermen in a denouncement of the KKK down there but still, damn.

Police need more support?  The question was about the KKK.. so the police and KKK are one and the same?

Sounds like that's what he's admitting.


Listen to the latest "Behind the Bastards," there's a close connection between the two.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't everyone praise the Klan while blacked out?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She also said she lost her job and left Branson over the incident ―

"I put the Febreeze on the costumes at the Old Timey Photo Shoppe, but I left for, um, personal reasons."
 
Epossumondas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Jenkins said she "blacked out" during the event and doesn't remember what she said as anti-racism protesters gathered outside a store that sells Confederate merchandise.

Is that code or she trying to suggest that she literally blacked out?  If her excuse is I lost sense of place and time and only when I am unconscience am I racist scum...


I believe her. I "blacked out" in that I literally have no memory of giving my uncle's eulogy, yet I did, and apparently it was very sweet and made people cry. So I suppose under my crusty assholish exterior I am nice person.

And under her "nice" exterior she's a crusty asshole.
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So does this mean the redneck characters in Ozark aren't stereotypes?
 
cocozilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have been assured by top Conservatives that the internet lynch mob is in the wrong and that we shouldn't shine the light of the public view on people like this.
After all, Free Speech means no consequences for racists.
\s
\\but you know who you  are
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Epossumondas: I believe her. I "blacked out" in that I literally have no memory of giving my uncle's eulogy, yet I did, and apparently it was very sweet and made people cry. So I suppose under my crusty assholish exterior I am nice person.

And under her "nice" exterior she's a crusty asshole.

Is that code or she trying to suggest that she literally blacked out?  If her excuse is I lost sense of place and time and only when I am unconscience am I racist scum...

I believe her. I "blacked out" in that I literally have no memory of giving my uncle's eulogy, yet I did, and apparently it was very sweet and made people cry. So I suppose under my crusty assholish exterior I am nice person.

And under her "nice" exterior she's a crusty asshole.


There's a historical instance where a surgeon blacked out during an operation, yet successfully completed the operation. The brain is a weird organ. But I still don't believe her.
 
hippyneil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: I was going to say 'But don't you dare call her a racist.' Then I RTFA and spotted this gem.

"I was mocking them because I don't like being called a racist."


OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was she waving the confederate flag, or the battle flag of the army of northern virginia?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She better stay out of Bronson, MO.
Summoner101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: The internet was so much cooler before people like this got here....


But just imagine how much more emboldened they would feel if they weren't internationally mocked.  They're out there either way.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Couldn't agree more with what's been said already. biatch was caught, and she's backtracking her racist rhetoric. fark the south.
 
Two16
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The Associated Press reports that the city's aldermen were asked to denounce the KKK at a meeting on Tuesday. Two did so, two were silent and one responded by saying police need more support.

fruitloop
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"I'm so, so sorry," Kathy Jenkins told Ozarks First. "I mean, if it would help for me to stand with Black Lives Matter, I absolutely would do that."

It would help. And since she now has more free time, she should get her ass out there and do that.

/she won't do it
 
sniderman
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Cameras are everywhere and the Internet never forgets.

/carry on racists, carry on
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
FTA:  "She also said she lost her job...."

And the penny drops.

iron de havilland [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Dixie Outfitters, the store at the center of the demonstrations, called the protesters "thugs" who "hate our country."

iron de havilland [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

koder: She was roofied with Hatemol.  My sister's friend Becky injected some Naziamine, a related drug, and woke up having burned over a dozen crosses in one night. Crazy stuff.

She was roofied with Hatemol.  My sister's friend Becky injected some Naziamine, a related drug, and woke up having burned over a dozen crosses in one night. Crazy stuff.


Pretty sure that was Taylor Swift.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

OldJames: Was she waving the confederate flag, or the battle flag of the army of northern virginia?


169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Why bless her heart
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Pretty sure that was Taylor Swift.

She was roofied with Hatemol.  My sister's friend Becky injected some Naziamine, a related drug, and woke up having burned over a dozen crosses in one night. Crazy stuff.

Pretty sure that was Taylor Swift.


Pretty sure they wanted Taylor Swift but got a whole Hate of Karens.
 
1funguy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "City leaders in Branson, a major tourist hub, have had a mixed reaction to the events.

The Associated Press reports that the city's aldermen were asked to denounce the KKK at a meeting on Tuesday. Two did so, two were silent and one responded by saying police need more support."

I know I shouldn't be surprised that they couldn't do better than 40% participation rate of city aldermen in a denouncement of the KKK down there but still, damn.


Branson is in Taney County IIRC.
You know, as in the Dred Scott Supreme Court Taney Decision...

I would be more surprised if they didn't ban chocolate cake.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Marcos P: The internet was so much cooler before people like this got here....


No it wasn't. It was never really cool.
Ever.
It's just here - like Everest.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
City leaders in Branson, a major tourist hub

I'll just hang it up and call it a life if I ever find myself vacationing in Branson.
 
