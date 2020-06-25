 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Coronavirus blamed for Pakistan airliner crash. That and forgetting to put the wheels down before landing   (theguardian.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
For those that don't know, there's a concept called "sterile cockpit" which the FAA and most regulatory authorities mandate. It prohibits extraneous anything below 10,000 feet. You are only supposed to be doing your job, talking about the tasks at hand and, and so forth. This accident shows why.

The FAA takes if very seriously and have written up guys sitting number 25 in line for takeoff when they started talking about sports or whatever.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Several years ago, I was on a flight out of DCA to Atlanta. I have the aisle, another in the window, and a Delta pilot working in their ops center was deadheading back to ATL. Turned out the guy in the window and I had similar occupations, and the window seat guy had previously worked for Delta. The pilot gets out his iPad and starts showing us photos of planes he had seen on his travels.

He had a photo of a 767 from a middle east airline that had touched down nose gear first. It didn't crash, but there was a crease in the fuselage behind the cockpit.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Several years ago, I was on a flight out of DCA to Atlanta. I have the aisle, another in the window, and a Delta pilot working in their ops center was deadheading back to ATL. Turned out the guy in the window and I had similar occupations, and the window seat guy had previously worked for Delta. The pilot gets out his iPad and starts showing us photos of planes he had seen on his travels.

He had a photo of a 767 from a middle east airline that had touched down nose gear first. It didn't crash, but there was a crease in the fuselage behind the cockpit.


Was the crease brown?
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The uglier, bigger story is that Pakistan's investigation into this led to the revelation that fully 1/3 of all Pakistani airline pilots have fake licenses.  Many paid others to take the test for them.  While the AIB report doesn't say these pilots were unlicensed, it stands to reason that at least one of them might have not been if they turned up the broader problem through this inquiry.
 
