(Kotaku Australia)   Man sues Twitch for making girl gamers too sexy. Previously sued World of Warcraft for "walking" and tried to subpoena Depeche Mode and Winona Ryder to "explain the significance of alienation in Catcher in the Rye"   (kotaku.com.au)
71
    Stupid, Pleading, Depeche Mode, Plaintiff, Gender, Erik Estavillo, game publishers, World of Warcraft, Complaint  
•       •       •

hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I cannot control myself, and it's obviously your fault" is an interesting tack. Desperately hoping for a settlement to shut him the Hells up is an even more interesting one.  I bet if he spent less time trying to think up new lawsuits, and less outrageous ones that he hopes will get others to pressure the games industry to just settle and shut him up, he could have found a better hobby...
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I couldn't even finish TFA. This guy needs a beating.

And leave Winona alone.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was struggling with a particular boss in Nioh 2 and I am not going to lie I went to twitch and found a gamer that was playing the game, well the gamer made it to the boss and after a few attempts defeated the boss.

And I might have learned something about the gamers strategy if she hadn't been a stunningly attractive gamer streaming in Korean.

So it is your fault twitch that it took me twenty more tries at lady osakabe.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Basement dwelling reply guy wishes he could turn pro.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: "I cannot control myself, and it's obviously your fault" is an interesting tack. Desperately hoping for a settlement to shut him the Hells up is an even more interesting one.  I bet if he spent less time trying to think up new lawsuits, and less outrageous ones that he hopes will get others to pressure the games industry to just settle and shut him up, he could have found a better hobby...


Yeah. People are people so why should it be he and Twitch would get along so awfully?
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure I know his Fark handle.

Definitely sounds like one of Fark's GamerGaters.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two words: Vexatious Litigant.
One Word: Insufferable.
Zero Words: For this man's actions...
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't have Twitch but from what I know of gamer girls it's girls with pixie cuts, wearing cat ears, thick fake glasses and torn fish net stockings holding an X-Box controller.

Am I close?
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pics?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: hubiestubert: "I cannot control myself, and it's obviously your fault" is an interesting tack. Desperately hoping for a settlement to shut him the Hells up is an even more interesting one.  I bet if he spent less time trying to think up new lawsuits, and less outrageous ones that he hopes will get others to pressure the games industry to just settle and shut him up, he could have found a better hobby...

Yeah. People are people so why should it be he and Twitch would get along so awfully?


66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two words:

Vexatious
Litigant
 
LowbrowDeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buntz: I don't have Twitch but from what I know of gamer girls it's girls with pixie cuts, wearing cat ears, thick fake glasses and torn fish net stockings holding an X-Box controller.

Am I close?


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amouranth up there?  Yup, top of the list.

Thanks for the list of streamers to follow....
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twitch is exacerbating his sex addiction

Great, so he's one of those NoFap cultists *rolls eyes*

It goes on to note that Estavillo is "exposed to all genders" while searching for streams, and that Estavillo follows "exactly 786 female streamers while following zero male streamers"

Aaaand that is how you lose your case.

.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
lennavan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: I couldn't even finish TFA.


You should have, it was worth it.  Let me help:

Along with the damages, Estavillo has asked the court to issue an immediate and permanent ban on a string of female streamers, including Australian streamer and YouTuber Loserfruit:

Amouranth
Quqco
ST Peach
JadetheJaguar
Pink_Sparkles
Valeria7K
DanielaAzuage_
lilchipmunk
iaaras2
theRaychul
KrystiPryde
SonjaShio
Gavrilka
MizzyRose
KayPikeFashion
Alinty
QTCinderella
Pokimane
Velvet_7
Loserfruit
SashaGrey

He presumably wants those users banned because they were too sexy. So you might consider that a list worth your interests
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LowbrowDeluxe: [i.imgur.com image 850x608]

Yeah, I'm a little bit younger.... but just like George Bailey's father tells him in "It's a Wonderful Life":  I was born older

:)
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Living for the lulz.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not my fault meth is so goddamn awesome, I'm the victim here.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JJRRutgers: Amouranth up there?  Yup, top of the list.

Thanks for the list of streamers to follow....


Amouranth is attractive, but a little too plastic-looking for my tastes...

But, yeah, nice to see a list of others to check out...
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you didn't RTFA, you missed this, his list of damages (and I mean that in multiple ways):

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sasha's on the Twitch these days?

I don't get Twitch. These days I don't even like watching myself play games.
 
CivicMindedFive
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark you failed.  no pics of attractive twitch streamers.  I honestly don't know, are there any?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Streamers have made gaming worse.
 
Target Builder [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Gazes into the future*

I see a man. A man in court. He is representing himself. Something about a gold fringe on the flag. He's arguing with the Judge about his name being in all caps. Admiralty law. He's shouting at the court now about a Free Man on the Land. A bailiff approaches with a taser...
 
AwfulObject
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pathetic
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like people who abuse the court system. There's a lot of that going around.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SashaGrey

Uhhh
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

halifaxdatageek: If you didn't RTFA, you missed this, his list of damages (and I mean that in multiple ways):

[Fark user image 829x317]


Fig 1.1. When the Onion writes out 

Target Builder: *Gazes into the future*

I see a man. A man in court. He is representing himself. Something about a gold fringe on the flag. He's arguing with the Judge about his name being in all caps. Admiralty law. He's shouting at the court now about a Free Man on the Land. A bailiff approaches with a taser...


Maybe a Tranquilizer gun. I'm not sure a Bailiff would want to get too close to *that*....
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the other side uses the very best legal Aussie legal mind

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  

halifaxdatageek: If you didn't RTFA, you missed this, his list of damages (and I mean that in multiple ways):

[Fark user image image 829x317]


Wtf did he do? Blow a hole in the monitor?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

halifaxdatageek: If you didn't RTFA, you missed this, his list of damages (and I mean that in multiple ways):

[Fark user image 829x317]


"You owe me a new monitor" takes on a new meaning...
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: JJRRutgers: Amouranth up there?  Yup, top of the list.

Thanks for the list of streamers to follow....

Amouranth is attractive, but a little too plastic-looking for my tastes...

But, yeah, nice to see a list of others to check out...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

halifaxdatageek: If you didn't RTFA, you missed this, his list of damages (and I mean that in multiple ways):

[Fark user image 829x317]


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Devo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Bet this fella uses the term SJW I an unflattering light.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

CivicMindedFive: fark you failed.  no pics of attractive twitch streamers.  I honestly don't know, are there any?


The article provided a list of the streamers he wanted banned for excess sexy.

It's even copy/pasted into this thread.

Do some GIS work, you lazy fapper :P
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Is that some kind of viral advertising targeting teenage boys and other people who like sexy women?
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
female streamers

My ex was a streamer. Loud and messy.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: "I cannot control myself, and it's obviously your fault" is an interesting tack. Desperately hoping for a settlement to shut him the Hells up is an even more interesting one.  I bet if he spent less time trying to think up new lawsuits, and less outrageous ones that he hopes will get others to pressure the games industry to just settle and shut him up, he could have found a better hobby...


It's the very same reasoning that many mainstream denominations of "christians" use on a regular basis to justify their regressive sex/sexuality hangup bullshiat.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: If you didn't RTFA, you missed this, his list of damages (and I mean that in multiple ways):

[Fark user image image 829x317]


If this guy makes it to a court room, I can see the first order of business from the judge being instructions to the plaintiff to keep their hands on top of the table at all times.
 
Millennium
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: If you didn't RTFA, you missed this, his list of damages (and I mean that in multiple ways):

[Fark user image 829x317]


He is, essentially, swearing in court that this is true. Which makes him, what, the stereotype incarnate of Gamergaters?
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

CivicMindedFive: fark you failed.  no pics of attractive twitch streamers.  I honestly don't know, are there any?


I don't Twitch, but I've at least heard of Neekolul because she had a video go viral.
There's plenty more pics on Google for "research".

images-cdn.9gag.comView Full Size
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I don't want to start any blasphemous rumors
But I think that God's got a sick sense of humor
And when I die I expect to find he's phony.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: CivicMindedFive: fark you failed.  no pics of attractive twitch streamers.  I honestly don't know, are there any?

I don't Twitch, but I've at least heard of Neekolul because she had a video go viral.
There's plenty more pics on Google for "research".

[images-cdn.9gag.com image 700x751]


I haven't seen make up that poorly applied since junior high. Guess I'll just have to do it doggy style.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

buntz: I don't have Twitch but from what I know of gamer girls it's girls with pixie cuts, wearing cat ears, thick fake glasses and torn fish net stockings holding an X-Box controller.

Am I close?


I don't know but you have my attention.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Pics?


Fark user imageView Full Size


ST Peach
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm guessing that this guy might be celibate, not voluntarily.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: If you didn't RTFA, you missed this, his list of damages (and I mean that in multiple ways):

[Fark user image 829x317]


Holy Mother of Fark...

Is this for real?
 
houstondragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: "I cannot control myself, and it's obviously your fault" is an interesting tack. Desperately hoping for a settlement to shut him the Hells up is an even more interesting one.  I bet if he spent less time trying to think up new lawsuits, and less outrageous ones that he hopes will get others to pressure the games industry to just settle and shut him up, he could have found a better hobby...


But ladies, he's really a nice guy, if only you stuck up biatches would have sex with him like the sluts you are!

Can't imagine why "he" would be desperately single >.>
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Tad_Waxpole: CivicMindedFive: fark you failed.  no pics of attractive twitch streamers.  I honestly don't know, are there any?

I don't Twitch, but I've at least heard of Neekolul because she had a video go viral.
There's plenty more pics on Google for "research".

[images-cdn.9gag.com image 700x751]

I haven't seen make up that poorly applied since junior high. Guess I'll just have to do it doggy style.


She's wearing make up?
 
