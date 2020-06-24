 Skip to content
date 2020-06-24

(CNN)   Thanks to Cadet Bone Spur Baby Bunker's Tulsa rally, dozens Secret Service officers have been order to self-quarantine for 14-days after two of their colleagues tested positive for the coronavirus   (edition.cnn.com)
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Way to typo there, subby!
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If you lie down with dogs, you wake up with 'rona.

I wonder what would happen if the entire Dept. of Homeland Security decided to boycott Dumpy and refused to guard him. He'd have to hire guido goons out of New Jersey. And you know they'd all sleep with his wife.

And then the WH kitchen would have to stockpile Red Bull and Jägermeister, and tanning beds would have to be installed in the bunker. The entire West Wing would reek of Axe body spray, Curve, and on weekends, Acqua di Giò.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: If you lie down with dogs, you wake up with 'rona.

I wonder what would happen if the entire Dept. of Homeland Security decided to boycott Dumpy and refused to guard him. He'd have to hire guido goons out of New Jersey. And you know they'd all sleep with his wife.

And then the WH kitchen would have to stockpile Red Bull and Jägermeister, and tanning beds would have to be installed in the bunker. The entire West Wing would reek of Axe body spray, Curve, and on weekends, Acqua di Giò.


He stiffed half of Jersey when he didn't pay his construction bills in Manhattan.
He stiffed the other half when he didn't pay his bills at his casinos.

So, good luck finding Jerseyites willing to die for him (other than CC).
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure he could get some Meal Team Six volunteers to step up, but the Secret Service  suits only go up to 50L with 38-inch-waist pants.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Soon, there was but one
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Amazing how skilled the Secret service is, they can block the virus from getting to the President.

please stop being so good
 
rcain
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And that's just from his own group, who are tested regularly. I wonder how many of his troglodyte followers got infected and are out there right now spreading the disease
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ya know, at some point you are gonna run out of fools willing to lay down for an impeached "President".
 
TXprof [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: If you lie down with dogs, you wake up with 'rona.

I wonder what would happen if the entire Dept. of Homeland Security decided to boycott Dumpy and refused to guard him. He'd have to hire guido goons out of New Jersey. And you know they'd all sleep with his wife.

And then the WH kitchen would have to stockpile Red Bull and Jägermeister, and tanning beds would have to be installed in the bunker. The entire West Wing would reek of Axe body spray, Curve, and on weekends, Acqua di Giò.


Secret Service is the Treasury Dept, not Homeland Security.
/technically correct
//the best kind of correct
///sorry
 
farker99
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Shouldn't this have had the obvious tag?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hilarious.

Now if that POS himself would just get it too.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ less than a minute ago  

sirrerun: So, good luck finding Jerseyites willing to die for him (other than CC).


Chelsea Clinton?
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: If you lie down with dogs, you wake up with 'rona.

I wonder what would happen if the entire Dept. of Homeland Security decided to boycott Dumpy and refused to guard him. He'd have to hire guido goons out of New JerseyStaten Island. And you know they'd all sleep with his wife.

And then the WH kitchen would have to stockpile Red Bull and Jägermeister, and tanning beds would have to be installed in the bunker. The entire West Wing would reek of Axe body spray, Curve, and on weekends, Acqua di Giò.


/FTFY
//wtf is with all the Jersey-hate?
///only Democrats can foul things up like NJ
 
Jerkstorebestseller
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They say comedy is about subverting expectations, but I fully expected this and it's still funny.
 
