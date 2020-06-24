 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Skittles may not have thought their Pride Month Skittles all the way through   (twitter.com) divider line
36
    More: Awkward, shot  
•       •       •

1403 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 25 Jun 2020 at 5:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
We did this so long ago gD made the NNL for "sKKKittles"
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
White is literally the absence of color. It just goes to show, no matter what you try to do, it's never good enough.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They should randomly mix up the colors of the flavors, the point being that the outer color doesn't tell you squat about what's inside.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size


"Namaste"
 
Circle Girl [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
All the M&M people have Caucasian arms and legs, even the brown one.  Yet they're supposed to be chocolate on the inside, so why not have brown arms and legs?  Better yet, they wear gloves, so why not have their arms and legs match their shell?  🤔
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mikey1969: White is literally the absence of color. It just goes to show, no matter what you try to do, it's never good enough.


Technically white is the presence of all colours.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

felching pen: They should randomly mix up the colors of the flavors, the point being that the outer color doesn't tell you squat about what's inside.


I'll take "Things Malcolm X Never Said" for 500, Alex.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm not eating anything with black food coloring. You know it's going to be a petroleum-based toxin.

The white pride thing wouldn't even enter my mind until somebody pointed it out, and then it's funny. It would be cool if they could get all the colors on a single Skittle. Point is, they tried to make a positive statement, but unfortunately we've had to learn to look out for subtle micro-aggressions from even large corporations, and it backfired on them.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They should do like Bertie Botts and mix in flavors like "Pepper Spray," "Tear Gas," and "Flashbang Smoke" that are the same colors as Strawberry, Lime, and Grape...
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghastly: Mikey1969: White is literally the absence of color. It just goes to show, no matter what you try to do, it's never good enough.

Technically white is the presence of all colours.


I see we've started the physics v. art discussion on color.
/ And you've not taken the artists' side.
 
Abacus9
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

starsrift: Ghastly: Mikey1969: White is literally the absence of color. It just goes to show, no matter what you try to do, it's never good enough.

Technically white is the presence of all colours.

I see we've started the physics v. art discussion on color.
/ And you've not taken the artists' side.


It's not so much physics vs. art as light vs. pigment. Ghastly is correct.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Each skittle should be lovingly hand painted with a rainbow flag.
 
Igor Jakovsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
When they first announced this a couple of months ago, people were making white pride jokes.  I guess their marketing department didnt hear them.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Skittles need some celebrity endorsement right about now:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Maybe not...
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I was going to ask when they heck lime changed to green apple but apparently that's only a thing in weird countries, which is why it was added to the US a few years back now.

I'd rather have the blackcurrant that the UK and parts of Europe get instead of grape though.

And lemon just sucks out loud change it to banana.


I don't get regular skittles often, too many of the flavors suck. Can I get a bag of just orange and strawberry please?
 
Valacirca
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I wouldn't instinctively associate this with "white pride", but this marketing gimmick is just terrible all around.  You've got a product that is already associated with rainbows, so why not play up that fact instead of going in the opposite direction?  Put a pride flag on the packaging if you really wanted to show support.

Also, who the hell wants Skittles you can't tell what flavor you're about to eat?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
ALL Skittles matter!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: . Can I get a bag of just orange and strawberry please?


You're going to have to put that in the rider
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: It would be cool if they could get all the colors on a single Skittle.


They did. And the result was white.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Those remind me of stormtrooper armour, or Mr. Skullhead.
 
The Repeated Meme
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It could be argued that excluding white skittles means only POC should participate in Pride Month.

/just sayin
//all skittles matter?
///I'll stop now
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hahahahahahaha.

This is what happens when you try to virtue signal way too hard.

/virtual rebound watermelon to the face.
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Igor Jakovsky: When they first announced this a couple of months ago, people were making white pride jokes.  I guess their marketing department didnt hear them.


Try years ago. White Skittles were released in 2017, possibly earlier. How have they not learned anything?
https://time.com/4818777/white-skittl​e​s-lgbt-pride-month/
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A lot of people are uncomfortable with Skittles anyway, especially folks like me that prefer to hang out with the Nerds and Sweet Tarts.

/ Hot Tamale!
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Those are SSkittles.
 
mcnguyen
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Valacirca: I wouldn't instinctively associate this with "white pride", but this marketing gimmick is just terrible all around.  You've got a product that is already associated with rainbows, so why not play up that fact instead of going in the opposite direction?  Put a pride flag on the packaging if you really wanted to show support.


It took me a minute to figure out what they were trying to do, it's so confusing.  They want to honor the movement that the rainbow represents, so they get rid of the rainbow?  There were many ways they could do a special Pride edition, but they chose this?
 
mrparks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: White is literally the absence of color. It just goes to show, no matter what you try to do, it's never good enough.


The gross part is that Skittles are white after being in someone's mouth.

Meaning that a white skittle is a used skittle. YEECH!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Tropical flavor skittles are the bomb. The standard flavors are tired.

Anyway, companies pretending they care about people over profits is a joke, and Jolly Ranchers are far far superior.
 
Burchill
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: White is literally the absence of color. It just goes to show, no matter what you try to do, it's never good enough.


What? No it isn't!
 
Salmon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Skittles have been racist since they first came out, they were originally all the same flavour but different coloured shells.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Anyway, companies pretending they care about people over profits is a joke


These stunts are about profit consumers now want to shop and buy products that reflect their beliefs. Unfortunately companies don't necessarily care about this stuff so you get lots of efforts that flop or fail.
 
Brandi Morgan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Many companies really don't want to piss off the LGBT market.  When Russia was hosting the Olympics and all of their anti-gay attitudes were coming to light - I remember Stoli was aghast.  

They actually sent reps to one of my local gay bars to expalin that Stoli is not Russian, but is produced in Ukraine and no we're not onboard with that anti-gay bullshiat.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

felching pen: They should randomly mix up the colors of the flavors, the point being that the outer color doesn't tell you squat about what's inside.


Wait, do different color skittles have different flavors? Maybe I should stop eating them 10 at a time.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mcnguyen: Valacirca: I wouldn't instinctively associate this with "white pride", but this marketing gimmick is just terrible all around.  You've got a product that is already associated with rainbows, so why not play up that fact instead of going in the opposite direction?  Put a pride flag on the packaging if you really wanted to show support.

It took me a minute to figure out what they were trying to do, it's so confusing.  They want to honor the movement that the rainbow represents, so they get rid of the rainbow?  There were many ways they could do a special Pride edition, but they chose this?


I'm also confused. They want to get out of the way, so the LGBTQ rainbow can stand center. But wait... Does that mean everyone at Skittles Inc is a straight person? Dos that mean Skittles identifies with straightness and heteronormativity? Their support is also saying normal Skittles don't belong in Pride. But why not???
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.