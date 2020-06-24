 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Disneyland decides that reopening too soon would be kind of goofy   (cnn.com) divider line
3
    More: Obvious, Walt Disney World Resort, Orlando, Florida, Disney World, Disney's Hollywood Studios, Magic Kingdom, Disney's flagship resort, Disney World plans, Epcot  
•       •       •

176 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 25 Jun 2020 at 6:30 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
First time I can remember that Disney decided not to kill the parents off
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
..would be farking Goofy, and Micky, and all the other Disney employees.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The ultimate argument against "it's a hoax and it's going away anyway"
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.