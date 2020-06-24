 Skip to content
(Mercury News)   Accused laments not killing witness   (mercurynews.com) divider line
26
•       •       •

26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I hope that outburst is replayed at every single parole hearing.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

TWX: I hope that outburst is replayed at every single parole hearing.


That seems unlikely given his sentence of life without the possibility of parole.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Christ, what an asshole.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Everyone has the right to remain silent, but not everyone has the ability...
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just want to point out this man is wearing three Hitlers on his face
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Elegy: [Fark user image image 425x546]


He's gonna make a lot of friends in prison with that attitude.

Nah, just kidding. He'll probably get shanked in his 5th week. Anyone taking action on the over/under?
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What was his motivation for that speech?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing they didn't give him one of those ridiculous 200 year sentences, so they can dispose of his body right away, after he dies.

My only question at this time is, did he pick that haircut, or was it forced upon him? My guess is that he picked it. Maybe to look unattractive so as to stop other things being forced upon him. Maybe just because he's a dumbass.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the Christian thing to do.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: Elegy: [Fark user image image 425x546]

He's gonna make a lot of friends in prison with that attitude.

Nah, just kidding. He'll probably get shanked in his 5th week. Anyone taking action on the over/under?


I'll take the under for $50. 35 days is awhile.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh the devil is going to have a ball with that one!
 
metric [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Free speech or die, Portland! You've got no safe place. This is America. Get out if you don't like free speech."

Apparently he thinks violence is "free speech."

And, as far as getting out, he never will. I wonder if he will learn to regret. Probably not.
 
Katolu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The poster-boy of the GOP.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Christian responded: "See you there." Then he jumped up, pulled off his face mask and yelled, "I should have killed you!" - adding a misogynist slur.

Classy guy.  Enjoy your cage arsehole.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He continued: "Death to the enemies of America! Death to Antifa! You call it terrorism, I call it patriotism. Die!"

He was just trying to protect the country from Antifa, as Fox News told him so.
 
eKonk
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Not going to lie - before I clicked on the link, I thought the accused was going to be a cop.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I was going to say that didn't help his case but he was being sentenced.  As it is, I hope that outburst sealed his fate in the sentencing.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Elegy: [Fark user image 425x546]


Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Today in "things I didn't think actually happened in real life"
 
Greek [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Elegy: Just want to point out this man is wearing three Hitlers on his face


I see four. His actual mustache, the eyebrows, and that... thing... on his forehead.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

sirrerun: Christ, what an asshole.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

serfdood: I was going to say that didn't help his case but he was being sentenced.  As it is, I hope that outburst sealed his fate in the sentencing.


I'm sure if there had been any chance of getting a possibility of parol that stomped it out completely.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wow. You know he's taking some dick in prison. Nobody is gunna let crazy like that go to waste.
 
hagopiar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
/me laments repeats
 
jtown
‘’ less than a minute ago  

wejash: TWX: I hope that outburst is replayed at every single parole hearing.

That seems unlikely given his sentence of life without the possibility of parole.


There's possibility...and there's possibility.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

