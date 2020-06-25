 Skip to content
(Consequence of Sound)   At least one act has nope'd out of the Herd Immunity Fest once they heard it was called "Herd Immunity Fest." Amazingly the promoters got the hint and dropped the name   (consequenceofsound.net) divider line
6nome
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How american. These people need to be curdstomped. What kind of muensters would set something like this up just for some cheddar. Limburger
 
LedLawless
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Now renamed "Darwin Rocks!"
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Who?.jpg
 
Ostman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is probably a stupid question, but as far as I know you can contract Covid more than once.
Doesn't the concept of herd immunity fall apart in this scenario; whereas for something like smallpox it does work because it's a one-and-done disease?
 
haknudsen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ostman: This is probably a stupid question, but as far as I know you can contract Covid more than once.
Doesn't the concept of herd immunity fall apart in this scenario; whereas for something like smallpox it does work because it's a one-and-done disease?


Latest stuff I've seen says 2 months.  That is bad news.
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

haknudsen: Ostman: This is probably a stupid question, but as far as I know you can contract Covid more than once.
Doesn't the concept of herd immunity fall apart in this scenario; whereas for something like smallpox it does work because it's a one-and-done disease?

Latest stuff I've seen says 2 months.  That is bad news.


The concept of herd immunity falls apart without a vaccine. There is no disease in which herd immunity exists because of natural immunity.
 
Sid Deuces
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ostman: This is probably a stupid question, but as far as I know you can contract Covid more than once.
Doesn't the concept of herd immunity fall apart in this scenario; whereas for something like smallpox it does work because it's a one-and-done disease?


Not a stupid question. It's not an all or nothing equation though. Usually limited exposure to a virus allows most healthy immune systems to begin building some level of resistance to said virus. Not sure sharing a public concert venue with 2000 strangers for three days qualifies as limited exposure though.

There seems to be a good chance a high percentage of the population will eventually be exposed to this virus. Doing what can be done to strengthen your own immune system is important.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Maturin: haknudsen: Ostman: This is probably a stupid question, but as far as I know you can contract Covid more than once.
Doesn't the concept of herd immunity fall apart in this scenario; whereas for something like smallpox it does work because it's a one-and-done disease?

Latest stuff I've seen says 2 months.  That is bad news.

The concept of herd immunity falls apart without a vaccine. There is no disease in which herd immunity exists because of natural immunity.


Chicken pox, after you've had it once. (Not everyone gets shingles later).
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I've never heard of any of these bands. And I think I feel good about that.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: I've never heard of any of these bands. And I think I feel good about that.


Why would any of them still be considering this given the promoters being jerks?
 
