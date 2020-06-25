 Skip to content
 
(NBC News) Sweet, a new record (nbcnews.com)
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If anyone wants to know when the deaths will catch up, if the initial outbreak was anything to go by, we should see a significant rise in the next 2 weeks.
 
kling_klang_bed [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Glam rock is making a comeback?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But if we stop testing so much, we won't be #1!
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
All aboard!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Churches will be packed on Easter!"
 
luckyeddie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not since Brian Connolly left, unfortunately.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, April... when everything was shut down because the cases were so bad and hospitals were being overrun?  That April?

And we just beat that?  And almost nobody is talking about shutting down even a little bit, and the president isn't even caring about the pandemic any more...   Yeah, we're boned!
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well you gotta turn into the spin.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CA, TX, FL, AZ are on fire right now.  :(
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We should open more stuff up.

Surely that will solve the problem.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: CA, TX, FL, AZ are on fire right now.  :(


Oh look a list of worst ppl

AZ no MLK day.

California racist gun laws.
Texas and Florida are so bad I can't point to just one thing;
But Zimmerman and dragging people to death.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Trump was right, I'm tired of winning.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Liberate the White House.

Vote.
 
Katie98_KT
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Peolle. Are. So. Stupid. Wear a farking mask! Stay out of bars! Stay home if you can. Gahhhhhhhh
 
Katie98_KT
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Katie98_KT: Peolle. Are. So. Stupid. Wear a farking mask! Stay out of bars! Stay home if you can. Gahhhhhhhh


people obviously not peolle or whatever my phone typed.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I heard the target is 46 million infected before this crisis can die down (no pun intended)
 
goodncold
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The current federal response to this comes from the same line of thinking that cutting taxes means more revenue for the government.

Ya the US is boned.
 
JohnHall
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Xai: If anyone wants to know when the deaths will catch up, if the initial outbreak was anything to go by, we should see a significant rise in the next 2 weeks.


I don't think it will. On aggregate people who are getting infected now are much younger. Deaths are likely to rise, but I don't think it'll be near the rate it was at the end of March.
 
Hack Patooey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Wear your farking mask"

Hygenesis - 3:16
 
thepeterd
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"I want huge numbers, bigly ratings!


Oh no."
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The useless reprobate in the WH could have said a couple simple things each day that could have moved the needle in positive ways. Things like 'I know the mask is a pain sometimes and so is the self isolation but we can do this' or something. Instead he calls wearing the mask being politically correct and polarizes the whole thing. Calling something politically correct by the Rightwing is a call to scorn it.

The biggest challenge we've faced in years and people couldn't muster up the courage to wear a mask. Many of their parents mustered up the fortitude to plant victory gardens, storm beaches across the globe, rivet airplanes. Their kids were unable to defeat the challenge of a paper mask.

America has serious problems when something like this can be politicized and polarize people. That's a long term fix, if possible. The present problems in the now? That can all be laid at the feet of that fat prick in the WH.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Chris Ween: CA, TX, FL, AZ are on fire right now.  :(

Oh look a list of worst ppl

AZ no MLK day.

California racist gun laws.
Texas and Florida are so bad I can't point to just one thing;
But Zimmerman and dragging people to death.


Duh, Florida looks like America's penis.
 
Modified Cornstarch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I think it's time for a Bible Story that can be applied to this:

One night, Joshua went out from the camp and came across a man holding a large sword.
Joshua: Are you for us ... or our enemies?
Man: Neither. I am commander of YHWH's army.
Joshua: Fark.

The end.
 
PunGent
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: We should open more stuff up.

Surely that will solve the problem.


Long-term, yes, that WILL solve the problem of more cases :)
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"If you stop testing we won't have any new cases"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Rebekah Jones says the Florida number will be dropping soon. Not because things are getting better, but because DeSantis is the mayor from Jaws and wants the numbers to look good for people to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Give this info as much skepticism as you deem necessary.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
♫  Nobody does it better
Makes me feel sad for the rest ♫
 
mrwknd
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The US proves it's education system is the very worst in the world.
 
Officer Barrelroll
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I wonder if Trump will brag about the new record the way he blabs about the stonk market anytime it goes up bigly.

/he won't
//weird how he never mentions the days when it has huge drops
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ohio had its 4th highest increase in cases yesterday.  Irresponsible Restart.
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And it's going to get worse

https://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-​c​anada-53174415/they-want-to-throw-god-​s-wonderful-breathing-system-out
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I don't get it. You mean to tell me all the hard work we've done not doing all the stuff other successful countries have done hasn't fixed the problem? Hmmm...maybe if people continue not wearing masks and crying about how bad they need a haircut or to eat out it'll suddenly start working.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Gee, I wonder if this has anything to do with it?

Fark user imageView Full Size



Seems to me, all else being equal, if you test more people for a disease that roughly 80% who have it have mild or no symptoms, you're going to find more of it than when you only test those who have obvious symptoms.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
whither_apophis:

Lipz - Ghost Town (Official music video)
Youtube nGa4gnI8Pkg
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Gee, I wonder if this has anything to do with it?

[Fark user image 658x465]


Seems to me, all else being equal, if you test more people for a disease that roughly 80% who have it have mild or no symptoms, you're going to find more of it than when you only test those who have obvious symptoms.


THIS. I also have read it's mostly younger people testing positive. Hey at least we are getting closer to herd immunity.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

JohnHall: Xai: If anyone wants to know when the deaths will catch up, if the initial outbreak was anything to go by, we should see a significant rise in the next 2 weeks.

I don't think it will. On aggregate people who are getting infected now are much younger. Deaths are likely to rise, but I don't think it'll be near the rate it was at the end of March.


I'm going to tag this one and see how it ages.
 
links136
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
At this rate, it won't be long before there are as many people infected in the USA, as there are Native american plague survivors in Canada and the USA to date, which is roughly the number of Jews the Nazis managed to kill in the 40s.

Which is around 6 or 7 million.

Just been something on my mind, what with native Americans trying to repopulate since the 1500s, and yet the Germans can kill that many of one people, which would effectively wipe out the Native Americans, and yet many are still confined to bring caged in a bush, without drinking water or plumbing.

This truly is a country that took 400 years to remove a population 1/50th their size.  Just to lead the world in plague victims.
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Gee, I wonder if this has anything to do with it?

[Fark user image 658x465]


Seems to me, all else being equal, if you test more people for a disease that roughly 80% who have it have mild or no symptoms, you're going to find more of it than when you only test those who have obvious symptoms.


Obviously it's those pesky tests that are filling the ICU beds.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Professor Science: [Fark user image image 547x302]
[Fark user image image 650x491]


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Last Tuesday.
 
links136
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Gee, I wonder if this has anything to do with it?

[Fark user image 658x465]


Seems to me, all else being equal, if you test more people for a disease that roughly 80% who have it have mild or no symptoms, you're going to find more of it than when you only test those who have obvious symptoms.


The people who are going to become seriously ill will, and will still shoe up say the hospital, whether they call it something else or Covid.

Especially when more testing clearly isn't the only factor at play, when there are countries with more testing per person and way less infection.

Remember when South Korea managed to have drive by testing months ago?

shiat we all suck ass.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

JohnHall: Xai: If anyone wants to know when the deaths will catch up, if the initial outbreak was anything to go by, we should see a significant rise in the next 2 weeks.

I don't think it will. On aggregate people who are getting infected now are much younger. Deaths are likely to rise, but I don't think it'll be near the rate it was at the end of March.


Whoever is getting it now, they are not going to keep it to themselves. This disease is highly contagious and stealthy.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
SLOW DOWN THE TESTING!

Coronavirus is just as fake as autism, peanut allergy, and pregnancy.

/ and IQ
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And we are all set to send kids back to school.
But don't worry, they will be told they have to wash their hands.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Gee, I wonder if this has anything to do with it?

[Fark user image 658x465]


Seems to me, all else being equal, if you test more people for a disease that roughly 80% who have it have mild or no symptoms, you're going to find more of it than when you only test those who have obvious symptoms.


Looking at smoothed numbers, testing is up maybe 20% since the end of May.  Daily new cases are up about 50% since the end of May.

And testing exhibits diminishing returns -- the more tests are available, the larger fraction are given to people with lower probabilities of being infected.  If transmission were not increasing, the percentage of positive tests should be going down, not up
 
slaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And the band started leaving
due to Plague Rats' breathing......
YEAH, YEAH, YEAH, YEAH, YEAH!
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Gee, I wonder if this has anything to do with it?

[Fark user image 658x465]


Seems to me, all else being equal, if you test more people for a disease that roughly 80% who have it have mild or no symptoms, you're going to find more of it than when you only test those who have obvious symptoms.


If we are testing random people without any indication of their state of health, then yes, more testing means more virus found.  If we are only testing people who suspect they have it, are symptotic, or have been in contact with covid-19 positive people, then no, more testing means more virus confirmed.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Gee, I wonder if this has anything to do with it?

[Fark user image 658x465]


Seems to me, all else being equal, if you test more people for a disease that roughly 80% who have it have mild or no symptoms, you're going to find more of it than when you only test those who have obvious symptoms.


At present on a rolling 7 day average, the US has 19.2 tests per confirmed case. Canada, 104.22 tests per confirmed case. The UK, 49.8 tests per confirmed case. Italy (remember them?), 241.4 tests per confirmed case. Testing is vital because even if you're asymptomatic Or mildly symptomatic an 83 year-old father, or a buddy with asthma, or a girlfriend fighting cancer will be at much greater risk.
 
