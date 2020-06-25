 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Old TV shows, sports mascots, and former jobs of Italian poets are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, June 14-20: Ugly Couch Edition   (fark.com) divider line
9
    More: Cool, Login, Cascading Style Sheets, Fark Weird News Quiz, Comment, Hard Version of this week, Quizzing in Belgium, Covid-19 spikes, week's podcast  
•       •       •

270 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 25 Jun 2020 at 7:06 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
You ever been to someone's house and they seemed like such normal people who keep things clean and nice but their furniture is just ugly as #$&^? I'm not talking about your friends who just got their own apartment and are living with hand-me-down and craigslist specials, I'm talking about people who went to the furniture shop with a fair amount of money and just said "please make me miserable when I come home from work." Stuff that wasn't just ugly to look at, but profoundly uncomfortable to sit in.

Stuff like this:

throwbacks.comView Full Size


Now, I'm not going to lie, I had a similar couch in the mid-90's - in my crappy apartment above a lawyer's office. But I knew it was ugly. I also knew it wasn't comfy. It had these wooden pieces between each section that made it impossible to sit more than three people on, or even for one person to lay down on. Just.... bad in every way.

But the thing is, that couch didn't start out as one I got for $20 at Goodwill. That couch cost someone several hundred bucks new. That couch was designed by someone who got paid a lot of money to design it. That upholstery was not just made by an upholstery maker, but someone at the couch factory saw that upholstery for sale and said "I've got just the design that this would look perfect on" and bought it and sewed it on to that horrible design with the wooden rails. Many people were involved in the design and build of this, and I also blame the people constructing it who never bothered speaking up and saying, "look boss, are we really sure this is a thing that should exist?"

So yeah, I was pretty happy the day my buddy and I took that thing downstairs and left it at the curb and I got some better furniture as a hand-me-down. At least I have that one good memory of that abomination.

Anyhow, take the quiz and come back and tell us how you did and about whatever ugly furniture you've got not-so-fond memories of.

Winners and easiest/hardest from last week are in the NotNewsletter.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Nice jerb, ox45tallboy!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/we'll see how long I last in the results
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Oh, that was the "Easy" quiz, btw.

/I know
//intended
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

bughunter: Nice jerb, ox45tallboy!

[Fark user image 498x132]

/we'll see how long I last in the results


I know. You'd think I'd be better at this conmsidering the amount of time I spend on this site.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
total points = 808
 
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I knew it was Duke, but I pushed the wrong button...

::shakes tiny fist at RC::
 
bababa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay! I'm in the top ten! (I know it won't last.)
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like I tell all the ladies, this never happens.

The Third Man 1228
RecoilTherapy 1093
Mztlplx 1067
zerkalo 1028
mybluemake 1000
budjones 1000
TheMothership 991
mfgordon 965
bababa 963
leftofcool 948
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Third Man: Like I tell all the ladies, this never happens.

The Third Man 1228
RecoilTherapy 1093
Mztlplx 1067
zerkalo 1028
mybluemake 1000
budjones 1000
TheMothership 991
mfgordon 965
bababa 963
leftofcool 948


Well, it happens when the Quizmaster forgets to change the number of questions.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.