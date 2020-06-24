 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Despite past encounters, Black man saves White police officer from his burning vehicle   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
Murflette [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It should not be surprising when a person upholds and respects the humanity of another person, regardless.

Somehow inherent to the nature of recognizing the actions of Mr McLee is the underlying assumption that all of humanity acts with the same bigotry we are trying to extinguish from our police departments across the country.

This man's actions were good, and his explanation was altruistic. The police finding this somehow surprising or in need of commendation. says more about their mindset than it does anything else.

I feel the same about the situation where black guards were kept from guarding chauvin. The cops and white guards assume that their own bigotry is inherent in others and that another person couldn't possibly set aside their personal views and perform their job duties in full. Because they can't. And dont.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Murflette: It should not be surprising when a person upholds and respects the humanity of another person, regardless.

Somehow inherent to the nature of recognizing the actions of Mr McLee is the underlying assumption that all of humanity acts with the same bigotry we are trying to extinguish from our police departments across the country.

This man's actions were good, and his explanation was altruistic. The police finding this somehow surprising or in need of commendation. says more about their mindset than it does anything else.

I feel the same about the situation where black guards were kept from guarding chauvin. The cops and white guards assume that their own bigotry is inherent in others and that another person couldn't possibly set aside their personal views and perform their job duties in full. Because they can't. And dont.


I hate that I can only smart this once. You hit the nail squarely on the head as bigots assume everyone acts and thinks like they do and are shocked when they find out their thinking isn't so mainstream or normal.
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Saving someone's life is a class act!
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cops will give him a warning shot before they eventually shoot him in the back, as tribute.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Twice now? Same guy pulled the same officer out of a burning car? Was it the same car?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Again?
 
6nome
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Petey4335: Twice now? Same guy pulled the same officer out of a burning car? Was it the same car?


Dude is better at being a cop than cops.
 
Electrify
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So much for having BBQ bacon.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Excellence. You only ever truly understand what that word really means once you come to exemplify it.

/be excellent to each other
/please
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Excellence. You only ever truly understand what that word really means once you come to exemplify it.

/be excellent to each other
/please


Mr McLee is the sort of person that should be encouraged to run for office...
 
Excelsior
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
video of the incident:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Amoment
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
People.
 
dinglenugget
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He's a better man than I, that's all I will say.
 
TheSpartanGrant [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I can't imagine a worse way to go than burning alive.
 
powhound
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Again? This guy has a penchant for finding cops in burning vehicles. Are we sure he's not an arsonist?
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Should have let him fry.  Helping the guy might have prevented him from getting home safe to his family, which is the only thing that matters.
 
Super_pope
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Is this tag a mistake?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Brave dude. I'd be afraid of bacon grease popping on my skin.
 
