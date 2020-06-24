 Skip to content
(Port City Daily)   "Veteran police officers fired for recorded conversations." Well, how bad can it-- HOLY SH*T   (portcitydaily.com) divider line
71
    More: Sad, Constable, Police, phone conversations, public records laws, new Chief of Police Donny Williams, routine audit of the videos, conduct of the former police officers, Kevin' Piner  
•       •       •

71 Comments     (+0 »)
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
America is not okay, please stop asking
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Williams, a nearly 30-year veteran at the department said he was saddened by the actions of the officers, but would have no tolerance for this type of behavior.

"Today is a challenging day for me because as your police chief, one of my first major tasks is to announce the termination of three veteran police officers," Williams said.

30 year veteran?! Yeah, you've seen and heard all this more than once.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did he get fired for what he said, or for not making sure that the dash cam "malfunctioned" for that particular brief moment?
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Editor's note: This article contains extremely graphic and racist language, reader discretion is advised.
Your warning was a bit late with a headline like that.
 
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fired?
OK.
I guess that is a start, albeit a piss poor one.
I would imagine that any semi competent, non comatose DA could find more than a few charges to bring.

I would say meh, N.C., business as usual but this is very different given the constraints of the law.
This is an almost unimaginable  amount openness.

Somebody now has a target on his back and a price on his head.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If this happened in any other country, AFTER multiple police murders and national protests, it would be unthinkable NOT to have top-to-bottom nationwide police reforms.

The fact that there isn't says to me that people at the top of American government find this behaviour acceptable.
 
JohnnyApocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the American Greatness Trump touts? Yes, answer already known.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cops are not your friends.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those are some bad apples
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a terroristic threat to me.
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're the real racist for noticing their expressed desire to slaughter black people and murder black public officials.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they been hired in Florida yet?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blender61: Fired?
OK.
I guess that is a start, albeit a piss poor one.
I would imagine that any semi competent, non comatose DA could find more than a few charges to bring.

I would say meh, N.C., business as usual but this is very different given the constraints of the law.
This is an almost unimaginable  amount openness.

Somebody now has a target on his back and a price on his head.


Sounds like an armed and dangerous individual committed a hate crime, and was conspiring to carry out violence, and again, not arrested, only fired.

They condone illegal actions when they do not arrest those who participate.
 
sleze
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: blender61: Fired?
OK.
I guess that is a start, albeit a piss poor one.
I would imagine that any semi competent, non comatose DA could find more than a few charges to bring.

I would say meh, N.C., business as usual but this is very different given the constraints of the law.
This is an almost unimaginable  amount openness.

Somebody now has a target on his back and a price on his head.

Sounds like an armed and dangerous individual committed a hate crime, and was conspiring to carry out violence, and again, not arrested, only fired.

They condone illegal actions when they do not arrest those who participate.


Yeah, I also picked up on that.  Where are the conspiracy to commit a felony charges?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Good, now indict them for conspiracy to commit murder.
 
rcain
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Today is a challenging day for me because as your police chief, one of my first major tasks is to announce the termination of three veteran police officers racist murderers with badges"

FTFY Chief
 
zzottt
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I wish only horrible things for them
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's not often that a page gets Farked these days.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sounds to me like there might be some federal offenses in there, in case the local yokels don't want to exercise LAW AND ORDER.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A reading of key parts of the transcripts.


Racist Cops James Gilmore, Jesse Moore II, and William Kevin Piner FIRED for
Youtube ttLbJo24srI
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Anyone thinking this is the first time something like this has been said, is far more stupid than me. And, I'm a ex junkie f++k up.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Taken out of context some parts of that conversation you would think members of the KKK or some Neo Nazi organization were spouting them.

Alas, they were our 'heroes' in blue.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Put them on the Bad Cop Registry so they can't be hired in the next town over.

You say there is no Bad Copy Registry?  Not a problem.  As I had previously recommended, we can just add a Bad Cop category to the sex offender registry.  The nationwide infrastructure is already in place and adding a new field should be easy enough.  Plus, bad cops should be treated just like pedos and rapists.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Firing is too good.  They should have investigated every person they associate with, on and off duty. Sooner or later you find the nest.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

sleze: vudukungfu: blender61: Fired?
OK.
I guess that is a start, albeit a piss poor one.
I would imagine that any semi competent, non comatose DA could find more than a few charges to bring.

I would say meh, N.C., business as usual but this is very different given the constraints of the law.
This is an almost unimaginable  amount openness.

Somebody now has a target on his back and a price on his head.

Sounds like an armed and dangerous individual committed a hate crime, and was conspiring to carry out violence, and again, not arrested, only fired.

They condone illegal actions when they do not arrest those who participate.

Yeah, I also picked up on that.  Where are the conspiracy to commit a felony charges?


Being ignored by every. Single. Federal. Law. Enforcement. Agency. In the Nation.

Which means they are looking the other way.

Ergo: they condone it.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And for the fed pigs monitoring this. Do your f#$king jobs.
 
Nullav
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That being said isn't nearly as surprising to me as it ought to be, but holy shiat, we have problems. I know, understatement of the minute. I'll probably just tell the grandkids this year was "not that great" when I'm old and recreationally pooping in a bag.
 
rcain
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Taken out of context some parts of that conversation you would think members of the KKK or some Neo Nazi organization were spouting them.

Alas, they were our 'heroes' in blue.


You might be surprised to learn that a good many of our "heroes" in blue run around in bed sheets and arm bands
 
killdawabbitt
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: America is not okay, please stop asking


What do you mean?  That's just locker room talk.
 
Colour_out_of_Space [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I bet the officers were just being sarcastic.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I spent 5 years living in Wilmington NC. Everyone loves to say it's a lovely charming friendly Southern city. It's not. You don't have to scratch too deep beneath the surface to find a town full of those same monsters.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

rcain: Cythraul: Taken out of context some parts of that conversation you would think members of the KKK or some Neo Nazi organization were spouting them.

Alas, they were our 'heroes' in blue.

You might be surprised to learn that a good many of our "heroes" in blue run around in bed sheets and arm bands


And you might be surprised that I wouldn't be surprised by that knowledge at all.

Let's all get surprised together.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: It's not often that a page gets Farked these days.
[Fark user image 850x477]


Snapshot
 
robertus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I don't miss living in the south one bit.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

HawgWild: Williams, a nearly 30-year veteran at the department said he was saddened by the actions of the officers, but would have no tolerance for this type of behavior.

"Today is a challenging day for me because as your police chief, one of my first major tasks is to announce the termination of three veteran police officers," Williams said.

30 year veteran?! Yeah, you've seen and heard all this more than once.


I can promise you Chief Williams has heard lots and lots of racial slurs, threats, etc. Being, you know, African American.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
From cached:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: HawgWild: Williams, a nearly 30-year veteran at the department said he was saddened by the actions of the officers, but would have no tolerance for this type of behavior.

"Today is a challenging day for me because as your police chief, one of my first major tasks is to announce the termination of three veteran police officers," Williams said.

30 year veteran?! Yeah, you've seen and heard all this more than once.

I can promise you Chief Williams has heard lots and lots of racial slurs, threats, etc. Being, you know, African American.


Good lord. He's heard more than I thought.
 
skyotter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: A reading of key parts of the transcripts.


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ttLbJo24​srI]


That was really f*cking good, thank you!  Dude has a great voice and righteous anger.
 
bsmz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

rcain: "Today is a challenging day for me because as your police chief, one of my first major tasks is to announce the termination of three veteran police officers racist murderers with badges"


They didn't murder anybody yet, unless there's something in the article I missed.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Jebus H Farking Christo!!!

Wow...  Holy Shiat...

FTFA Both conversations were explicit and racist in content.

You forgot criminal.  Both conversations were explicit, racist, and criminal in context.  These farkers don't deserve to get fired unless it's out of a cannon and into a prison cell.
 
youncasqua [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
MAKE COPS MANDATORY REPORTERS OF POLICE MISCONDUCT NOW!!!

Cops who fail to report another officer's misconduct should be civilly and criminally liable as though they did it themselves.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bsmz: rcain: "Today is a challenging day for me because as your police chief, one of my first major tasks is to announce the termination of three veteran police officers racist murderers with badges"

They didn't murder anybody yet, unless there's something in the article I missed.


Hence the case review, and presumably, any incident reports going back 30 years.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: Sounds to me like there might be some federal offenses in there, in case the local yokels don't want to exercise LAW AND ORDER.


Not with Barr in charge, there aren't.

Will we see them nominated for a presidential medal. Like Rush got?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

youncasqua: MAKE COPS MANDATORY REPORTERS OF POLICE MISCONDUCT NOW!!!

Cops who fail to report another officer's misconduct should be civilly and criminally liable as though they did it themselves.


Buhahahahaha!!!

Oh, wait...  you're serious?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
joker420
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Some cops are sloow on the uptake. But look who they are dealing with.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If they were key testimony (and after 30 years, how could they not?) against anybody sitting in prison for felony whatever, there are gonna be a lot of new appeals.
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Bad apples, ammiright?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Trocadero: If they were key testimony (and after 30 years, how could they not?) against anybody sitting in prison for felony whatever, there are gonna be a lot of new appeals.


Yup.  You can bet there is already a giant stack of requests from defense lawyers waiting...  alas the poor copy machine died of fright.
 
