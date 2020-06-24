 Skip to content
(Imgur) Using technology to clean up the environment (imgur.com)
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
WTF? Really?

Humanity. We deserve it.
 
John Hopoate
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Too much trouble to put it in a truck and take it to the dump?
Too much trouble to take your rubbish home and recycle it?
Let Covid wipe out most of the humans, that'll reduce the problem
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh FFS there could have been a truck there to take that rubbish somewhere where rubbish should go. That could have been done so much better.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yeah, the third world along with India and China are the biggest producers of pollution and aggregators of global warming.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When it started I was just thinking, "Oh, that's actually quite helpful and will make the job much easi-"

:(
 
fusillade762
‘’ less than a minute ago  

kdawg7736: [img.buzzfeed.com image 509x611]


daddykool.comView Full Size


This message brought to you by the Church of Euthanasia.
 
