(Daily Mail)   When on the Isle of Man, turn leet and keep claer   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's funny but spelling isn't exactly what the Isle of Man is known for.
⚡TT⚡Two Steps From Hell 🇮🇲 ISLE OF MAN TT
Youtube T0s_RxO547w
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a link for you sick individuals that like seeing the crashes.
 
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Here's a link for you sick individuals that like seeing the crashes.


:)  I'm glad that was not a link to IOM crashes.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blender61: Marcus Aurelius: Here's a link for you sick individuals that like seeing the crashes.

:)  I'm glad that was not a link to IOM crashes.


But that doesn't mean I'm not a bad person :)
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

blender61: That's funny but spelling isn't exactly what the Isle of Man is known for.
[YouTube video: ⚡TT⚡Two Steps From Hell 🇮🇲 ISLE OF MAN TT]


Aren't they known more for being a cultish place where most people have multiple relationships to the same people.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So, he has a girlfriend named Clare?
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That should clearly be "TURN 1337".
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Manx, English is a hard language
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Claer". It means "lustrous" in Brythonic. So what's the big deal?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MBooda: "Claer". It means "lustrous" in Brythonic. So what's the big deal?
[Fark user image image 634x430]


Manx is not a Brythonic language?

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Manx_​l​anguage
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MBooda: "Claer". It means "lustrous" in Brythonic. So what's the big deal?
[Fark user image 634x430]


I thought of Keep Clair. Why would I want to keep her?
 
