(Detroit Free Press)   Catholic Church fires lesbian music director for marrying a woman, showing how they still care way too much about what kind of organs are being played   (freep.com) divider line
•       •       •

gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Subby presumably believes in the separation of Church and State? This is what it looks like. Are the people who fired her a**holes? Quite possibly. Are they within their rights? Absolutely.
 
ginandbacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What a heartwrenching story. I hope she and her wife find another faith community that can welcome them with open hearts and arms.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They can believe anything they want.

Just like I can believe going to church is a waste of time and not take my kids to service to get brainwashed.

/lapsed Catholic
 
Salmon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I was hoping her wife's name was Rhonda.
 
Aces and Eights
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is one of the reasons I will never darken the door of a church again.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Hubris Boy: Subby presumably believes in the separation of Church and State? This is what it looks like. Are the people who fired her a**holes? Quite possibly. Are they within their rights? Absolutely.


Their right to fire people should not violate the first amendment.  In the context of a business, a business is not a religion.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Hubris Boy: Subby presumably believes in the separation of Church and State? This is what it looks like. Are the people who fired her a**holes? Quite possibly. Are they within their rights? Absolutely.


LOL.
So Racism is protected?
So if my religion says to punch you, that should be protected?
If they can fire you, why can't they kill you?


And if I can't Punch you and I can't kill you, I sure as hell can't fire you.
 
rcain
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hopefully after we get this brotherhood of racist, murderer cops thing sorted out, we can start moving to end organized religion

I don't care what brand it is, it's all bullshiat used to abuse, oppress, rape and murder
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Get back to me when they quit farking kids.
I set foot in a church for two things... weddings and funerals of people I love.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just like Jesus would do.
I bet if you took a survey of Catholics, a lot of them don't believe a lot of things their own Church teaches. Which goes directly against being "Catholic".
Oh wait, they have done surveys. The majority (at least American Catholics) don't even believe in transubstantiation. Pretty core belief there, guys.
So the question is, why are they Catholics? Same reason a lot of people are whatever religion or political party. They "just are" on that team and don't know why.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Hubris Boy: Subby presumably believes in the separation of Church and State? This is what it looks like. Are the people who fired her a**holes? Quite possibly. Are they within their rights? Absolutely.


So farking what? Just because you're free to do something doesn't mean you should, or that it's even remotely defensible if you do.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: [Fark user image 223x226]
Get back to me when they quit farking kids.
I set foot in a church for two things... weddings and funerals of people I love.


I only go to funerals of people I hate, just to make sure they're really dead.
/and weddings, b/c they're just like funerals AMIRITE??
//remember the two for one steak dinner coupon whenever you place a bet at the sports book
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If she had got caught raping a child they would have given her a raise and offered her a position at another facility.

Religion is a mental disorder.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Can you blame them? A church leader who is virtually guaranteed not to get too handsy with the altar boys?
They take tradition seriously.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This thread arouses my interests
Pipe Organ and Drums-In A Gadda Da Vida
Youtube G14TFy7fhxs
 
johnny queso
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
should tell them all they need to know about their chosen religion.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You know those people who go to a national park and try to get a selfie with a grizzly bear? They're more rational than these people who get fired from religious jobs for breaking stupid religious rules.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ginandbacon: What a heartwrenching story. I hope she and her wife find another faith community that can welcome them with open hearts and arms.


Having to go with an alternate venue is not heartwrenching, it's inconvenient
 
Chuck87
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Hubris Boy: Subby presumably believes in the separation of Church and State? This is what it looks like. Are the people who fired her a**holes? Quite possibly. Are they within their rights? Absolutely.

LOL.
So Racism is protected?
So if my religion says to punch you, that should be protected?
If they can fire you, why can't they kill you?


And if I can't Punch you and I can't kill you, I sure as hell can't fire you.


Freedom of peaceful assembly, sometimes used interchangeably with the freedom of association, is the individual right or ability of people to come together and collectively express, promote, pursue, and defend their collective or shared ideas.[2] The right to freedom of association is recognized as a human right, a political right and a civil liberty.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Freedom​_​of_assembly
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Just like Jesus would do.
I bet if you took a survey of Catholics, a lot of them don't believe a lot of things their own Church teaches. Which goes directly against being "Catholic".
Oh wait, they have done surveys. The majority (at least American Catholics) don't even believe in transubstantiation. Pretty core belief there, guys.
So the question is, why are they Catholics? Same reason a lot of people are whatever religion or political party. They "just are" on that team and don't know why.


Also known as childhood indoctrination
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The short version

Christopher Hitchens vs the Catholic Church
Youtube Tfqe5kK8z8M
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The Jesuit priest, Father Martin, addressed this, saying it's repugnant and that they are working to include, not exclude, the LGBT community.
At least it will poke a hole in the "sincerely held religious belief" BS.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

berylman: This thread arouses my interests
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/G14TFy7f​hxs?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Random thought that popped into my little head. "What the fark kind of maintenance does a device like that require?".  It's huge
 
chitownmike
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: Hubris Boy: Subby presumably believes in the separation of Church and State? This is what it looks like. Are the people who fired her a**holes? Quite possibly. Are they within their rights? Absolutely.

Their right to fire people should not violate the first amendment.  In the context of a business, a business is not a religion.


This has nothing to do with free speech or the press
 
Gulper Eel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I was an organist in a Catholic church for a decade. It paid for all the drinking I did during college, and a choir loft is a surprisingly fun place to bring a date.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Chuck87: waxbeans: Hubris Boy: Subby presumably believes in the separation of Church and State? This is what it looks like. Are the people who fired her a**holes? Quite possibly. Are they within their rights? Absolutely.

LOL.
So Racism is protected?
So if my religion says to punch you, that should be protected?
If they can fire you, why can't they kill you?


And if I can't Punch you and I can't kill you, I sure as hell can't fire you.

Freedom of peaceful assembly, sometimes used interchangeably with the freedom of association, is the individual right or ability of people to come together and collectively express, promote, pursue, and defend their collective or shared ideas.[2] The right to freedom of association is recognized as a human right, a political right and a civil liberty.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Freedom_​of_assembly


And?

Having someone different as an employee doesn't harm that one single bit.
Being just in hiring and firing doesn't harm anyone's rights in any way or form. To say so is stupid and disingenuous.
Eat cock.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Switching over the  Episcopalian Church (from the Catholic Church) should be a no-brainer here.

An Episcopalian, Robin Williams once listed his "Top 10 Reasons to be an Episcopalian":
10. No snake-handling.
9. You can believe in dinosaurs.
8. Male and female God created them; male and female we ordain them.
7. You don't have to check your brains at the door.
6. Pew aerobics.
5. Church year is color-coded.
4. Free wine on Sunday.
3. All of the pageantry - none of the guilt.
2. You don't have to know how to swim to get baptized.
1. No matter what you believe, there's bound to be at least one other Episcopalian who agrees with you.
 
sprgrss
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Nintenfreak: Hubris Boy: Subby presumably believes in the separation of Church and State? This is what it looks like. Are the people who fired her a**holes? Quite possibly. Are they within their rights? Absolutely.

Their right to fire people should not violate the first amendment.  In the context of a business, a business is not a religion.


private individuals cannot violate the first amendment.

The church is well within its rights to fire her.
 
