(Twitter) Face Mask Exempt cards are not a thing
Original [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
TWX [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
For those that don't want to visit Twitter:
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is one of those times when you can probably get away with being mean.  Take the card and tell them to get lost. or tresspass them.  If they complain that you took the card, tell them to call the cops.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
I hate when something "posses" a mental or physical risk to people.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
Do it.  I'll report your farking ass for fraud if I see that card.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
3 hours ago  
Oh, FFS. Freedom To Breath Agency

More like Fated To Be an Ass, amirite?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
3 hours ago  
Things that qualify for ADA:

Deafness.
Blindness.
Diabetes.
Cancer.
Epilepsy.
Intellectual disabilities.
Partial or completely missing limbs.
Mobility impairments requiring the use of a wheel chair.
Autism.
Cerebral palsy.
HIV infection.
Multiple sclerosis.
Muscular dystrophy.
Major depressive disorder.
Bipolar disorder.
Post-traumatic stress disorder.
Obsessive-compulsive disorder.
Schizophrenia.


I think I found what they qualify under.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
I like how they add the ADA reporting number, just in case anyone wants to self- report a pretend ADA crime.

Ring ring!  I am criming a fake crime, could you please send me a fake criming fine?  Hello? Hello?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
3 hours ago  
They are a thing, in that at least one has been printed out and laminated. They're also bullshiat.
 
Corona Cure [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
Anyone standing guard at a business when someone whips one of these bad boys out....  Just like a bouncer or bartender does, cut it in half right in front of him/her.   Actually, into a few pieces.   Hand it back to them calmly and watch the melt down.  LOL

Damn it, now I wish I was a mask demander, this is the type of things that give me cheap thrills.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  

yes but that requires certification.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  

Bootleg: They are a thing, in that at least one has been printed out and laminated. They're also bullshiat.


And misspelled.

I've got my FACE...MASK...POSSES  (posses)...
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
3 hours ago  

Bootleg: They are a thing, in that at least one has been printed out and laminated. They're also bullshiat.


You can get a laminating machine at hobby stores.  You can also use clear adhesive shelf paper in a pinch.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
I have one of these but I only use it for my emotional support ibex. He doesn't like wearing a mask at the grocery store.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
3 hours ago  

I think that anyone who pulls that out is certifiable.
 
HallsOfMandos [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
I, too, have a card for anyone that tries to show me an exemption card:

renegadereport.orgView Full Size
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
Kard Karrying Karens everywhere will be trying this sh*t
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  

Ker_Thwap: I like how they add the ADA reporting number, just in case anyone wants to self- report a pretend ADA crime.

Ring ring!  I am criming a fake crime, could you please send me a fake criming fine?  Hello? Hello?


This reminds me of something that some Truck Stop lawyers were passing around a couple of decades ago, trying to claim that their logbook (a required document) couldn't be examined, and it had an 800 number to the U.S. Marshall's Communication Center.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

People are getting shot and killed for trying to require masks.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.cnn.​c​om/cnn/2020/05/04/us/michigan-security​-guard-mask-killing-trnd/index.html
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark] [BareFark]
48 minutes ago  
People can file this up their collective asses along with their certification and vest for their pretend emotional support/service dog.
 
m57lyra [TotalFark]
39 minutes ago  
I think the only reply to someone flashing this ridiculosity is "OK, Snowflake."
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
37 minutes ago  
No they're real. My emotional support chinchilla gets upset when I wear mask, so I have an exemption.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark] [BareFark]
37 minutes ago  
I kind of can't wait to mock someone for showing me one of these.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
36 minutes ago  
Yes about as legit as my bikini inspector card.

WTF is the FTBA and that card has a shiatty laminating job, FFS add some holograms and a watermark. That looks worse than fake IDs I confiscated at clubs.
 
quo vadimus [TotalFark]
36 minutes ago  

Shostie: I have one of these but I only use it for my emotional support ibex. He doesn't like wearing a mask at the grocery store.


This could've been a lazy joke but it was the exact opposite thanks to ibex. You've earned your funny.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
34 minutes ago  
The lengths the whiny little biatches will go to not do the right thing....
 
big pig peaches
34 minutes ago  

Shostie: I have one of these but I only use it for my emotional support ibex. He doesn't like wearing a mask at the grocery store.


Damn, you already did the emotional support animal joke.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark] [OhFark]
34 minutes ago  
I wouldn't punch anybody for showing me a card like that.  Michigan did include an exemption for people who cannot wear masks due to medical necessity.  I don't know what kind of medical necessity would prevent you from wearing a mask.  I would just remind people in general that they are responsible for their own soul and that lying about having a medical condition and recklessly endangering God's other children are down payments on a sulfur-lake-front view torture rack where demons smash your teeth in with a brick for eternity.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
34 minutes ago  
I'm a dentist. I wear a mask 36 hours/week.  Been practicing for 15 years. There are no negative side effects to wearing a mask. Stop being an attention whore and wear a f*cking mask. FFS.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kyle Butler
33 minutes ago  
Yeah well I have one of these, so put your mask on.

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
morg
32 minutes ago  
What seal is that they're using? Seems like it could be a federal charge if someone really wanted it to be.
 
Kalashinator [TotalFark]
32 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: No they're real. My emotional support chinchilla gets upset when I wear mask, so I have an exemption.


*sees avatar* I wonder why :-P
 
RyansPrivates
32 minutes ago  
You need to refute someone trying to pull this shiat:

https://www.ada.gov/covid-19_flyer_al​e​rt.html
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
32 minutes ago  
Ah, the ol' "my dog/pig/peacock/goat is an ADA certified animal" card. Yes. For the one time low price of $9.99 I'll send you one. Please make your payment out to "Imnotaconartist.com" and you will receive a link to print.
 
trialpha
31 minutes ago  

I think this whole episode is making one thing clear: America was a mistake.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
31 minutes ago  

And people have been shot for trying to stop theft.
What is your point?
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
31 minutes ago  

m57lyra: I think the only reply to someone flashing this ridiculosity is "OK, Snowflake."


I'm preferable to "Okay, goober."
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
30 minutes ago  
But I'm farking special!

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
29 minutes ago  

Go full high school bully.

"What card?"
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
28 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: I wouldn't punch anybody for showing me a card like that.  Michigan did include an exemption for people who cannot wear masks due to medical necessity.  I don't know what kind of medical necessity would prevent you from wearing a mask.  I would just remind people in general that they are responsible for their own soul and that lying about having a medical condition and recklessly endangering God's other children are down payments on a sulfur-lake-front view torture rack where demons smash your teeth in with a brick for eternity.


Duck that.

If you can't breath with a mask, stay home, c19 will likely kill u

WTF

Rage
 
retrobruce
27 minutes ago  
If you have difficulty breathing while wearing a mask, you are clearly at much higher risk of serious consequences or death if you get Covid19.

I'd like to think it was a self-correcting error, but they would just get others sick too.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
25 minutes ago  

That it's not one of those times you probably can get away with being mean.
Read this whole exchange.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
25 minutes ago  

Do you think the kind of covidiots that would present this card are the kind that are going to get shooty?

I expect they're whiny biatches without spines, which is why they resort to fictitious laminated cards.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
24 minutes ago  

These days, all bets are off.
 
BBH
24 minutes ago  
Fine, no mask. Here is a face shield. That will be $12.95 + tax.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
23 minutes ago  
My favorite part is 'Americans with Disability Act'. It's 'Disabilities', you chodes.

Anyway, here's a great thread from an actual lawyer breaking down just what bullshiat these cards are.
 
stuartp9
23 minutes ago  
Was their surname McLovin?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
22 minutes ago  
Offer only valid in Admiralty Court.
 
