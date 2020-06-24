 Skip to content
(Page Six)   Bing's death ruled a suicide, a Google search reports nervously   (pagesix.com) divider line
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Could my death BE any more of a suicide?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
images3.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bing - the 55-year-old father of Elizabeth Hurley's 18-year-old son - . . .

That's just a really cumbersome way to describe who someone is.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

RIP
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Bing - the 55-year-old father of Elizabeth Hurley's 18-year-old son - . . .

That's just a really cumbersome way to describe who someone is.


"Depressed dude worth half a billion whom procreated with a movie star" any better?
 
Aquapope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No longer being able to sleep with Elizabeth Hurley is a pretty good reason to kill yourself.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He still had money 37 years after inheriting $600 million and at one time, even if only one time, he was snu-snu'd by EH?

That is a life well landed lived.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BadReligion: Three Crooked Squirrels: Bing - the 55-year-old father of Elizabeth Hurley's 18-year-old son - . . .

That's just a really cumbersome way to describe who someone is.

"Depressed dude worth half a billion whom procreated with a movie star" any better?


Clean it up a bit. But, yeah, that is better
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Aquapope: No longer being able to sleep with Elizabeth Hurley is a pretty good reason to kill yourself.


Meh. It's not like EH is JLO
 
johnny queso
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

waxbeans: BadReligion: Three Crooked Squirrels: Bing - the 55-year-old father of Elizabeth Hurley's 18-year-old son - . . .

That's just a really cumbersome way to describe who someone is.

"Depressed dude worth half a billion whom procreated with a movie star" any better?

Clean it up a bit. But, yeah, that is better


dead starfarker
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BadReligion: Three Crooked Squirrels: Bing - the 55-year-old father of Elizabeth Hurley's 18-year-old son - . . .

That's just a really cumbersome way to describe who someone is.

"Depressed dude worth half a billion whom procreated with a movie star" any better?


Doesn't include the kid's age. So no.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Aquapope: No longer being able to sleep with Elizabeth Hurley is a pretty good reason to kill yourself.

Meh. It's not like EH is JLO


Different strokes.

Wouldn't touch JLo with someone else rotted junk.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

johnny queso: waxbeans: BadReligion: Three Crooked Squirrels: Bing - the 55-year-old father of Elizabeth Hurley's 18-year-old son - . . .

That's just a really cumbersome way to describe who someone is.

"Depressed dude worth half a billion whom procreated with a movie star" any better?

Clean it up a bit. But, yeah, that is better

dead starfarker


🤔🤣🤣🔥☠
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's weird that suicide is usually considered suspicious. It's a very popular way to die.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: BadReligion: Three Crooked Squirrels: Bing - the 55-year-old father of Elizabeth Hurley's 18-year-old son - . . .

That's just a really cumbersome way to describe who someone is.

"Depressed dude worth half a billion whom procreated with a movie star" any better?

Doesn't include the kid's age. So no.


I feel like the kid's age is in there so we know there was an age gap
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Groundhog Day: Phil Conners falcon punches Ned
Youtube -mV-UBaT0SI
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Acidicnads: It's weird that suicide is usually considered suspicious. It's a very popular way to die.


Depends.

A multi-millionaire, called quits?  I guess. If you'll say so.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Acidicnads: It's weird that suicide is usually considered suspicious. It's a very popular way to die.

Depends.

A multi-millionaire, called quits?  I guess. If you'll say so.


Depression doesn't care about your financial situation.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
mcmnky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Three Crooked Squirrels: BadReligion: Three Crooked Squirrels: Bing - the 55-year-old father of Elizabeth Hurley's 18-year-old son - . . .

That's just a really cumbersome way to describe who someone is.

"Depressed dude worth half a billion whom procreated with a movie star" any better?

Doesn't include the kid's age. So no.

I feel like the kid's age is in there so we know there was an age gap


Some of us don't need to be told there's an age gap between a parent and child.

/step-parents/children otoh...
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh no, not another suicide.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Three Crooked Squirrels: BadReligion: Three Crooked Squirrels: Bing - the 55-year-old father of Elizabeth Hurley's 18-year-old son - . . .

That's just a really cumbersome way to describe who someone is.

"Depressed dude worth half a billion whom procreated with a movie star" any better?

Doesn't include the kid's age. So no.

I feel like the kid's age is in there so we know there was an age gap


That's what's weird. There is no age gap. Hurley was born in 1965. She's 55. So was the guy. No gap. And that's not unusual today to have an 18 year old at 55 these days.

Anyway, whatever.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BadReligion: waxbeans: Acidicnads: It's weird that suicide is usually considered suspicious. It's a very popular way to die.

Depends.

A multi-millionaire, called quits?  I guess. If you'll say so.

Depression doesn't care about your financial situation.


I guess.

Hell.

When I was in my teens I was suicidal.  And, I can't actually put my finger on why. All mostly conjecture.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

mcmnky: waxbeans: Three Crooked Squirrels: BadReligion: Three Crooked Squirrels: Bing - the 55-year-old father of Elizabeth Hurley's 18-year-old son - . . .

That's just a really cumbersome way to describe who someone is.

"Depressed dude worth half a billion whom procreated with a movie star" any better?

Doesn't include the kid's age. So no.

I feel like the kid's age is in there so we know there was an age gap

Some of us don't need to be told there's an age gap between a parent and child.

/step-parents/children otoh...


Between sad rich man and the actress.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: waxbeans: Three Crooked Squirrels: BadReligion: Three Crooked Squirrels: Bing - the 55-year-old father of Elizabeth Hurley's 18-year-old son - . . .

That's just a really cumbersome way to describe who someone is.

"Depressed dude worth half a billion whom procreated with a movie star" any better?

Doesn't include the kid's age. So no.

I feel like the kid's age is in there so we know there was an age gap

That's what's weird. There is no age gap. Hurley was born in 1965. She's 55. So was the guy. No gap. And that's not unusual today to have an 18 year old at 55 these days.

Anyway, whatever.


Really?

Damn what's the point of being so rich , if not to marry women half ones age.
No wonder he jumped out a damn window
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Before he jumped, he beat himself with a sack of oranges.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: Before he jumped, he beat himself with a sack of oranges.


Well there's the problem. You're supposed to use grapefruit, and you only need half of one.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm, not buying it.
No evidence he wasn't pushed out a window isn't proof he jumped of his own free will.
 
I_told_you_so
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Acidicnads: It's weird that suicide is usually considered suspicious. It's a very popular way to die.


Lots of suicides not considered suspicious in Moscow by this method. Oddly, they seem to have disagreements with Vladimir Putin.
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Bing became a major Hollywood producer and investor after inheriting $600 million from his grandfather, New York real estate developer Leo Bing, when he was 18."

Wow what a life.

And still it was just a life, which he in the end ended. :(
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: waxbeans: Three Crooked Squirrels: BadReligion: Three Crooked Squirrels: Bing - the 55-year-old father of Elizabeth Hurley's 18-year-old son - . . .

That's just a really cumbersome way to describe who someone is.

"Depressed dude worth half a billion whom procreated with a movie star" any better?

Doesn't include the kid's age. So no.

I feel like the kid's age is in there so we know there was an age gap

That's what's weird. There is no age gap. Hurley was born in 1965. She's 55. So was the guy. No gap. And that's not unusual today to have an 18 year old at 55 these days.

Anyway, whatever.


I'm 55 with a 6 year old (really)
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Oh no, not another suicide.

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]

Bing also donated millions to the Democratic Party, with Bill Clinton tweeting Monday that he "loved Steve Bing very much."


Nah. He didn't tithe the queen quite enough.

/amidoinitrite?
//get this party started
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Langdon_777: "Bing became a major Hollywood producer and investor after inheriting $600 million from his grandfather, New York real estate developer Leo Bing, when he was 18."

Wow what a life.

And still it was just a life, which he in the end ended. :(


He lost his own father when he was 18, and now, so has his son.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ less than a minute ago  

waxbeans: Three Crooked Squirrels: waxbeans: Three Crooked Squirrels: BadReligion: Three Crooked Squirrels: Bing - the 55-year-old father of Elizabeth Hurley's 18-year-old son - . . .

That's just a really cumbersome way to describe who someone is.

"Depressed dude worth half a billion whom procreated with a movie star" any better?

Doesn't include the kid's age. So no.

I feel like the kid's age is in there so we know there was an age gap

That's what's weird. There is no age gap. Hurley was born in 1965. She's 55. So was the guy. No gap. And that's not unusual today to have an 18 year old at 55 these days.

Anyway, whatever.

Really?

Damn what's the point of being so rich , if not to marry women half ones age.
No wonder he jumped out a damn window


Well she's single. Is she into slightly younger guys with a bit less money and far fewer personal issues?
 
