(CBS News)   Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan charged with malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment of Ahmaud Arbery. It's a start   (cbsnews.com) divider line
25
    Followup, Assault, Hate crime, hate crimes bill, Criminal law, Gregory McMichael, killing of Ahmaud Arbery, Crimes, Cobb District Attorney Joyette Holmes  
•       •       •

25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article doesn't specify - how do three people get four murder indictments for the death of one person?
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Multiple charges are a good sign.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tyyreaunn: Article doesn't specify - how do three people get four murder indictments for the death of one person?


I would guess because felony murder is the charge when someone dies during the commission of a felony, so they committed four felonies and all were related to the death.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is a sad state of affairs that I am losing track of who belongs with which particular farking murder here on Fark.

For a moment I thought this was the security guard kid the cops wacked.
 
d23 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It only took a video and pissed off people all around the country for them to go to grand jury.

What a country!
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good, now, anyone remember all those mf'ers who were on that kid's lawn, threatening him and his family?  When a sign with his picture and name was right there on his lawn?  Where are those charges?  Why haven't those people been identified and arrested yet?

Where are the firings and arrests of officers who incited violence, assaulted peaceful protesters, kettled and falsely arrested protesters, arrested reporters, shot people in the face with rubber bullets, threw flash bang grenades directly at people and in at least one city, used tear gas after it was banned?

It's not a mole hill.  It's a mountain.  What was that one guy's list?  Over 500 incidents?
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tyyreaunn: Article doesn't specify - how do three people get four murder indictments for the death of one person?


Goerge Carlin, Confession
Youtube iEyJ0XZoKSU
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

d23: It only took a video and pissed off people all around the country for them to go to grand jury.

What a country!


A video recorded and distributed by one of the suspects. They should have been arrested and charged long ago.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ladies and Gentlemen... The Master Race!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Ladies and Gentlemen... The Master Race!

[Fark user image 579x266]


The stupid apple didn't fall far from the stupid tree.  I am a bit surprised Gilligan was in on it.
 
Chemlight Battery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tyyreaunn: Article doesn't specify - how do three people get four murder indictments for the death of one person?


They're probably banking on that these idiots can't count. It's a safe bet.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ohoh.....three less votes for Trump.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tyyreaunn: Article doesn't specify - how do three people get four murder indictments for the death of one person?


3 + 1 = 4.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus.  I had to RTFA to remember which racist murder this was.
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Ladies and Gentlemen... The Master Race!

[Fark user image 579x266]


The one in the middle looks unable to count to potato.
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Don't fool yourselves..They will be acquitted.  Nothing has changed.
 
Summoner101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

d23: It only took a video and pissed off people all around the country for them to go to grand jury.

What a country!


And still not even with the number of charges a Black person would face for the same crime.
 
Colour_out_of_Space [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Summoner101: d23: It only took a video and pissed off people all around the country for them to go to grand jury.

What a country!

And still not even with the number of charges a Black person would face for the same crime.


Not exactly true. A black suspect wouldn't live through the arrest.
 
joaquin closet [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yeah, third guy's lawyer released the cellphone video he took of the murder thinking it would exonerate him.

These are not smart people. You know - Trump voters.

That said, I think chances of a murder conviction are less than 1 in 3. It took months to charge them.
 
soupafi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Eligible for the Death Penalty?
 
Amoment
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Don't bring a shotgun at me. I'd bring butt up on your face and not shoot you. Dumb people aren't smart
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: Summoner101: d23: It only took a video and pissed off people all around the country for them to go to grand jury.

What a country!

And still not even with the number of charges a Black person would face for the same crime.

Not exactly true. A black suspect wouldn't live through the arrest.


From what I've read this doesn't really match reality.  Cops aren't more likely to kill black people in each individual instance...  So why do people repeat this bullshiat line over and over?
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Next all the people that tried to deny Ahmaud justice.  So many people put in effort to make this whole thing not exist, they too need to face public questions.
 
innominatedude
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Liquid_Bacon: Nothing has changed.


Actually live videos of the activity, to the massive extent in modern times compared to more limited extent previously, are a big change.  Much of the charges seem to depend upon interpreting video of the event.

The prosecutors seem to be greedy and swinging for the fence in some of the more severe charges, though.
 
Amoment
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Please. Hunt someone?  Times change.  Times change.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

